‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Will See Hero On the Run from Jedi Hunters

The team behind Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ show, peeled back the curtain just slightly in honor of Friday’s Disney+ day.

In a new featurette on Disney+, star Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow shared their thoughts on the series, which takes place in between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). It finds McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi living in exile in Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker from afar.

“This is quite a dark time we’re coming into with him. Just being a Jedi, it’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there,” said Chow.

McGregor, who has long flirted with a return, noted, “There’s a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough.”

The series sees Hayden Christiansen return as Darth Vader, setting up a potential rematch between the two actors, who last appeared together in Revenge of the Sith. McGregor noted they may just “have another swing at each other. It might be quite satisfying for everybody.”

The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The series’ description reads: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

No release date has been set for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it is expected next year. It is part of an expected ten Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ over the next few years, with The Book of Boba Fett arriving next month.