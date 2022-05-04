‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Drops Intense New Trailer Featuring Darth Vader for Star Wars Day

- Share this article on Facebook
An intense new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi was dropped Wednesday, just in time for Star Wars Day.
The new look at the Disney+ series, dubbed the “official trailer” is 90 seconds long — and there is a lot to unpack.
It is clear from the preview that the six-part Star Wars series will tell the story of Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on the run from Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and The Empire while he tries to keep an eye on a young Luke Skywalker.
There is a moment when Obi-Wan stresses to Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) that Luke must be trained, to which Owen immediately pushes back, as he did in the first film, A New Hope.
There is also a Darth Vader tease at the end, showing the iconic villain suiting up to hunt for Obi-Wan. And it is made fairly clear they will fight one more time.
Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27.
Watch the new trailer below.
