Did ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (Brilliantly) Nod to This Quentin Tarantino Classic?

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for episode one of Obi-Wan Kenobi.]

The opening scene in the premiere episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi perfectly sets the tone for the Disney+ series, directed by Deborah Chow — and Quentin Tarantino fans will spot the clear homage to one of his classic films.

The six-part Star Wars miniseries on Disney+ opens with Sith Inquisitors arriving at Tatooine, searching for a Jedi. The three powerful, menacing Galactic Empire Force-wielders enter a bar to intimidate those inside to make a Jedi reveal himself. The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) asks the bar owner if he knows who he is and what he does, to which the man replies he knows that the Inquisitor is a Jedi hunter.

The Grand Inquisitor explains the “key” to hunting Jedi, as he puts more pressure on the owner, implying he sees all the signs that a Jedi is there in hiding. The Grand Inquisitor then talks about the “rumors” that run rampant in their line of work in hunting Jedi. The Jedi finally reveals himself, but it is not because the owner (intentionally) gave him up.

The moment appears to be a nod to the terrifying opening of Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, in which the ruthless SS officer Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) interrogates French farmer Perrier LaPadite (Denis Ménochet) in his home about the whereabouts of a Jewish family.

Landa asks LaPadite if he knows who he is and what he does, to which the farmer answers in the affirmative. As the horrifying scene unfolds, Landa puts more pressure on the LaPadite, implying he sees all the signs that the family is there in hiding. During that time, Landa talks about how much he loves “rumors” and wants to hear from LaPadite what he’s heard about the family’s whereabouts. Waltz would go on to win a best supporting actor Oscar for his performance.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, will run for six episodes, concluding June 22.