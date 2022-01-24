Chukwudi Iwuji on ‘Peacemaker’ and His “Extremely Powerful” and “Complex” ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Character

[The following interview contains spoilers for Peacemaker’s first four episodes.]

Viewers immediately fell in love with Peacemaker’s title sequence as the entire cast danced to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It.” But Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays Project Butterfly leader Clemson Murn, cherishes the opening credits more than anyone since they’re forever associated with a career-changing moment. Peacemaker was already a huge break for the Nigerian-British actor, but early on in production, Peacemaker creator James Gunn approached Iwuji with a seismic offer.

“I literally went from dancing on the soundstage to James saying, ‘Come over here, I want you to be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3,'” Iwuji tells The Hollywood Reporter. “And I remember it was one of the few genuine times of my life where I was speechless. I just looked at him and I was like, ‘Um, yes, okay.’ So that’s how he offered it. I mean, we still had to go through Kevin Feige and certain people, but apparently, he’d already spoken to them and they liked the idea of it.”

Naturally, Iwuji can’t say who he’s playing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is due out in May 2023, but he’s able to shed just a little bit of light on his significant character.

“Powerful. Extremely powerful. Complex,” Iwuji says when asked to describe his Guardians character. “James and I were talking about it, but he’s certainly one of, if not the most complex characters we’ve seen in the freaking Marvel universe. So he’s deeply complex and deeply powerful, and I hope intriguing. I hope I bring that to it.”

At the end of Peacemaker’s fourth episode, a reveal came to light involving Iwuji’s character, however, he purposefully chose not to leave a trail of breadcrumbs in order to set up the revelation.

“If there were breadcrumbs, it’s in the writing, not in my performance,” Iwuji explains. “We don’t live life knowing the whole arc. We live life moment to moment to moment. And the problem with playing breadcrumbs is that there is no surprise. You see it coming a mile away, and that’s my least fun thing to ever witness, either in live theater or on screen. So I was excited that we were headed there, but I was very careful to play it moment to moment to moment.”

In a recent conversation with THR, Iwuji also discusses another prized memory from Peacemaker’s opening dance sequence. Then he goes on to explain the ways in which the Guardians cast welcomed him to the family.

So I’d seen you before, but your name really started to register when I spoke to James Gunn in August for The Suicide Squad. Here’s what he said at the time: “Like I’ve said before, [Margot Robbie] is probably my favorite actor I’ve ever worked with. I think there’s a couple of people in her league: Glenn Close and Chukwudi Iwuji, who I just worked with on Peacemaker.” When you hear James’ ringing endorsement, what does that mean to you?

Wow. When it was announced I was going to be in Guardians 3, I sent him a message that said, “Thank you for not only opening the door, but practically kicking it off the hinges for me.” Because as an actor, it doesn’t matter how good you are or how good you think you are. Until you find that person who’s ready to take you and take that gamble, ultimately, it’s a subjective choice. You might never get a chance to show what you can really do. And somehow, the universe, God, whatever you believe in, has brought me across James Gunn and we work. I feel it’s a true collaboration. He’s already made me a better actor. He’s certainly made me a bigger actor, as it were, with the profile of the stuff we’re doing. (Laughs.) So his endorsement means a great deal to me. In this world of subjectivity, in this world of luck, in this world of timing and all the other things that come into it, talent only accounts for 10 or 20 percent, at most. So to be getting these opportunities means a great deal to me. It really does.

When you say that James has made you a better actor, does it boil down to the confidence he’s shown in you?

It’s the confidence, big time. When you’re dealing in art, a lot of people believe in creating art in isolation. You can create a certain part of it in isolation, but it becomes art when exposed to the public. So when he decides and says, “You know what? You’re that good. I could have anyone I want for Guardians 3, but I want you,” how can that not help? I remember when I played Hamlet, finally. There is something about playing that role as a Shakespearean actor or as a theater actor, which I am predominantly. If you do it, you come out of it a different actor. So when someone as huge as James — with the impeccable taste that he has, certainly in casting — says, “I could have anyone, but I want you to be this role,” what it does for your confidence is incredible. But also, James is an actor, so some of the notes he gives me are helpful, which I’m certainly finding on Guardians 3. I’ll throw something at him, and then he’ll take it and he’ll keep pulling it and stretching it and pushing it even further than I thought. At times, he’ll say, “No, that’s exactly it,” but when he does push me, he makes me surprise myself. So there is an actor’s director in him, big time.

I was on the Peacemaker set for a scene with John Cena, and I was behind the camera with James, feeding John the lines so Peacemaker could hear Murn giving him instructions. It’s a really intense moment in episode three. Murn is asking him to do something really brutal, particularly brutal, and Peacemaker is struggling with it. And John was doing a great job as he was trying to find the struggle. And then, as the camera got closer to the closeup, James just said, “John, don’t do anything. Just be still. I just want you to listen to what Murn is telling you to do. I don’t want you to show me. Just think about what he’s saying.” So John did that and the camera caught it. And you saw this macho guy just crumble. So James understood that the journey in a beat is infinitely more interesting than getting to the destination as an actor. It’s watching someone struggle by trying to make sense of it, as opposed to watching someone show you that they’re struggling. So the journey of thinking through it was so exciting, especially in a close-up, and that was a real learning curve for me as an actor as well.

Chukwudi Iwuji in Peacemaker Courtesy of HBO Max

So was there anything unusual about the audition process for Clemson Murn?

Yeah, it was highly secretive, so I only got about three pages. There was no real name to it, and there were no details apart from the fact that it was James Gunn. So I read the sides and I remember saying to my wife, “I’m not going to bother. They’re never going to give me this. They’re going to give this to Lance Reddick.” (Laughs.) But then I read the scene, and I was like, “This is really funny. The timing of these lines…” So I immediately knew exactly how I wanted to play this guy and I said, “I owe it to myself as an actor to have fun with this.” So my wife and I set up the camera and we did the scene in one take. I didn’t think it was going to go any further. And then a few days later, I heard that James flipped out and absolutely loved it. (Laughs.) I heard from Peter Safran, one of the producers, that James was like, “Who is this guy?!” (Laughs.) It was something like that. And then they sent another side from episode seven. There wasn’t much detail, but it was enough to do what we do in episode seven. It was just to see the range of the guy, I guess. So I did it, but I was fully confident because they liked what I did already and I knew exactly how this guy would approach this. But I didn’t meet James Gunn until the first day of filming. We never had an audition or a callback or anything together. He chose me purely on those sides.

[The following question/answer contains major spoilers for Peacemaker episode four.]

Since the audience has now seen episode four, did James tell you Murn’s entire arc so you could plan ahead and leave breadcrumbs en route to his butterfly reveal?

Yes, he did, but if there were breadcrumbs, it’s in the writing, not in my performance. Like we talked about with the journey, one of the most dangerous things about a performance is that you know the whole thing. So you start finding yourself making choices that aren’t actually justified in the moment; they’re being made because you know the whole arc. We don’t live life knowing the whole arc. We live life moment to moment to moment. So if there were breadcrumbs, it’s entirely in the writing, in the narrative, in the listening. I didn’t play it that way at all because I had to be on point with this guy. Whatever happens has to come as a surprise, right? And the problem with playing breadcrumbs is that there is no surprise. You see it coming a mile away, and that’s my least fun thing to ever witness, either in live theater or on screen. So I was excited that we were headed there, but I was very careful to play it moment to moment to moment.

You’re in good company because Chiwetel Ejiofor said something very similar to me. He only focuses on the scene in front of him, and then he lets the chips fall where they may.

Oh yeah? I’m a huge, huge fan of him. It’s just so exciting that way.

Murn has a dark backstory that he’s trying to make amends for as part of Waller’s team. How deep did you dive into that backstory?

To be honest with you, I only do what I feel is necessary. At the end of the day, I love what’s on the page, in the script. I’ve joked before that you will not find me at the Bronx Zoo watching a salamander move or whatever to figure out how to play my character. I’m usually just learning my lines, drilling the lines. And all I needed to know is that this guy has a backstory in black ops. No one specifies what it is, so I’m not going to go and specify. The fact is that he comes from a dark place and his name carries weight. It carries the weight of someone dangerous. In episode seven, I go into what I had to do, but we don’t even really explain. The rest is for your imagination. The best acting is when you can embody something so much, but at the same time, leave an empty canvas or tapestry for the audience to fill in. And that’s what I like to do with research. I’m not going to get into specifics and then bring that onto the set. When I come on the stage and I’m talking to Peacemaker, I’m talking to Peacemaker. I’m not talking to Peacemaker whilst thinking of my backstory that I invented. All I needed to do was get into a certain kind of shape because this guy has a black ops past. There’s a way these guys walk. There’s a looseness in their swing. But the only story I’m concerned with is from page one of the Peacemaker script until the end.

So is it challenging to play a character who doesn’t express his feelings or emote all that much?

There’s a technical challenge to it because as an actor, you want to show, but ultimately, I really enjoy it. So for characters like Murn, it’s a wonderful thing to just feel and to trust your feeling. When there’s a close-up and you’re feeling it and thinking, you know the camera is going to see it. That’s a wonderful place to live because everything is happening, and you can just sit in it and know the camera wants to grab it out of you. So yes, it’s technically challenging in the sense that it goes against your instincts to show, but it’s so rewarding to actually do it and just know that all of those things are there and will be caught. And then when you watch it back, you see yourself doing stuff you didn’t realize you were doing because you weren’t thinking of it as, “Oh, I’m now going to do this.” It happened because you were feeling it. You might say, “I don’t remember doing that,” and you shouldn’t remember doing it because you were feeling it. Right now, if you recall something and you look in the mirror and the thought comes to you, something will happen to your face. So I just love that. I find that really exciting.

The opening sequence of Peacemaker Courtesy of HBO Max

So when James told you that he wanted to shoot an elaborate dance sequence to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” did you pull out your contract and look for an escape clause?

(Laughs.) It’s so weird, but it was so hilarious when he said it. Actually, I did the opposite. I pretended and said, “Oh yeah, I’m not surprised by that at all.” And then I went home to my wife and I was like, “Umm…” (Laughs.) But no one should be surprised by what James does. On paper, it might seem outlandish, but then you do it and it just makes perfect sense. I was a bit nervous, I won’t lie, but we had a couple of sessions. It was nerve-wracking on the day, though, when you have the whole studio and people watching you. The music comes on and the lights go on and you’re like, “Okay, I don’t want to cost the studio too much money by messing up.” (Laughs.) So it was really nerve-wracking, but in the end, you gave over to the fun of it. And it was a lot of fun. Robert Patrick was dancing in front of me and I will always think of that as the Terminator dancing in front of me. (Laughs.) I was like, “I’m happy. We’re good to go.”

The premiere episdoe if Peacemaker Courtesy of HBO Max

I know you’re a classically-trained actor and as professional as it gets, but when you’re acting opposite John Cena, who’s wearing a ridiculous costume and saying utterly absurd statements as Peacemaker, are you constantly on the verge of breaking?

Oh, not just close, I’ve broken. (Laughs.) We’ve all broken at some point. The blooper reel for Peacemaker is going to be extraordinary. John’s comedic timing is genius and not just John. I’m very much, as you can tell, the straight man in that group, and a lot of the cast have backgrounds in improv and comedy. My background is with Shakespeare and Chekhov, so you speak exactly what’s written there. So it was a real learning curve to watch them just riff on stuff. James will always allow the camera to keep rolling even after the scene is finished just to catch on stuff. And it was hilarious. I laughed a lot. The cameraman laughed a lot. The grip laughed a lot. Everyone laughed. James would be laughing in the director’s box or wherever the hell he is. But when you’d hear him laughing, it all adds up because if you can make these people laugh, especially crew…. Crew are hardened. Crew aren’t easily impressed. They’ve been there, done that a thousand times. So if they were laughing, we knew we were onto something special. I laugh so easily, but for a while, I didn’t; I kept it together. But I didn’t realize until later that John and everyone had a plan to get me to break. So after a while, I just couldn’t keep it together any longer. (Laughs.)

So in relation to filming Peacemaker, when did James approach you about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

You’ll be the first person to get the exclusive on how this happened. On the day we were shooting the opening dance sequence, I was talking to Jennifer Holland and James came up to us and said, “Do you two want to come see the last take of the sequence?” And then James said, “Oh, by the way, I want to talk to you about something.” And it’s funny you mentioned him, but I joked, “Is this where you tell me you thought you were hiring Chiwetel Ejiofor, not Chukwudi Iwuji, and it’s time for me to go?” (Laughs.) And he laughed. But this is how it went. He said, “No, actually, I want you to be [Iwuji omits character] in Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” which I can’t say, sadly, because I can’t say the character. So that’s how it happened. I literally went from dancing on the soundstage to James saying, “Come over here, I want you to be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.” He actually started by saying, “I don’t know what your schedule is, but I would love for you to be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.” And I remember it was one of the few genuine times of my life where I was speechless. Normally, you find a way of expressing gratitude and whatever, but I was speechless for several seconds. I just looked at him and I was like, “Um, yes, okay.” So that’s how he offered it. I mean, we still had to go through Kevin Feige and certain people, but apparently, he’d already spoken to them and they liked the idea of it. And then a few weeks later, we got together and did the equivalent of a screen test. But it was a screen test for one because he knew he wanted me. He’d written this script four years ago, so it was literally his first chance to hear it. So for me, it was like workshopping a new play. We did these two or three scenes and we spent almost three hours on it. They built a set. There was a camera. It was intense. He put me through the wringer and I left nothing down. We did it. So it was up to him and Kevin and the powers that be to decide if it’s what they wanted, and thankfully, it was what they wanted and here we are. (Laughs.)

How far were you into Peacemaker‘s shoot when he offered you the role?

It was near the beginning of production. I knew very early. It was a crazy time. For that to be offered to me so early in production, it was a big deal for me. I think it was around April, maybe March [of 2021], but we didn’t do the screen test until May or something like that. So it was pretty early. James had seen enough of me at that stage to decide he wanted me to be a part of Guardians.

Can you spare some vague adjectives about your mystery character?

Powerful. (Laughs.) Extremely powerful. Complex. James and I were talking about it, but he’s certainly one of, if not the most complex characters we’ve seen in the freaking Marvel universe. So he’s deeply complex and deeply powerful, and I hope intriguing. I hope I bring that to it. (Laughs.)

The Guardians cast is rather tight-knit; they’ve been through a lot together to say the least. And as the new kid on the block, I imagine it can be a bit overwhelming to come into a situation like that. So has the cast been welcoming and whatnot?

They were. I mean, Chris Pratt was just absolutely lovely. He sent me a basket. He has a farm somewhere. And Zoe [Saldana] and Karen [Gillan]. You know what it is about them? They’re all freaking down to earth. So yes, there is a version of this that would be intimidating. There is a version where you walk on and deal with a bunch of very closed-off people. But they’re all so approachable and down to earth and those are the sort of people James likes to work with. James doesn’t want drama on his set. So I think they were very welcoming, but it’s also from the top down. I mean, even the set designer, Beth [Mickle], and Judianna [Makovsky], the costume designer. They are all just doing the job because they believe in the project. When that’s the main emphasis of a project — as opposed to them being there for themselves — that makes a big difference. If there was intimidation, it was me messing with my mind by saying, “Don’t screw this up. Don’t screw this up. This is your Marvel debut.” If anything, it was me. It certainly wasn’t from anyone. People were excited for me to be joining the universe, and James had been laying the groundwork about me joining. And when I met the team, they were almost like you would expect them to be when you watch the movie.

Returning to Peacemaker, Murn watches Lethal Weapon 4 in order to feel something. Is there a movie that you return to often in order to feel something?

If I want to feel romantic, I love Truly, Madly, Deeply. It’s just so gorgeous in its simplicity. If I want to feel like I’m watching a great actor do their craft and learn away, I watch Tony Hopkins in The Remains of the Day or Gary Oldman is just about anything, even [Bram Stoker’s Dracula]. I’ll watch him in Dracula just to watch opera meet craft. I’ll watch Denzel [Washington] in Glory. The whipping scene. If I want to laugh, I’ll watch anything Mel Brooks: Blazing Saddles, The Producers. Anything with Madeline Kahn. I’ll watch Clue to laugh hard. So it just depends. Although most of my work has been theater, I’m an actor because of the movies. As a kid in Lagos, Nigeria, I watched movies and they made me want to be an actor. I’ll also watch the last sequence in Last of the Mohicans where there are no words and the music plays right up to the end. I’ll watch Daniel Day-Lewis put his hand on those young actors in Lincoln, including a young Adam Driver. He’s connecting with them as Lincoln would’ve connected with the young people, but it’s also a great actor connecting with these new actors starting off. And then there’s Denzel in Malcolm X and the specificity of using his fingers and gestures. So there’s always something somewhere and it’s a beautiful thing to watch them now and think, “Oh, I’m doing this now.” I mentioned Gary Oldman. In The Fifth Element and Dracula for instance, I’ll watch him use his body to evoke something. And in the bigness of these things I’m doing with Peacemaker and Guardians, I get a chance to bring theater onto film. So I have so many inspirations. If I want an excuse for ordering a pizza, I’ll watch a good zombie flick. (Laughs.) There’s always something to watch.

Since you mentioned Denzel, have you seen his take on Macbeth?

I haven’t yet, but I’m really eager to see it because he’s a true master, as is Frances [McDormand]. She’s amazing. I’ve done a lot of Shakespeare and there’s only two on the list now that I want to do in the next ten years. One is Macbeth and the other is Coriolanus. So I’m definitely going to go watch The Tragedy of Macbeth because that’s literally one of two that I’m still eager to have a go at. And you know Denzel will bring his take to it. His specificity, his passion, his elegance. All of those things. So I can’t wait to see it. In fact, you’ve reminded me that I have to go see it.

***

Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max.