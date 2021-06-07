‘Pose’ Series Finale: Billy Porter and Steven Canals on the Show’s Legacy and Tragic Yet Hopeful Conclusion

[This story contains spoilers from the series finale of FX’s Pose.]

It’s the end of an era.

FX’s groundbreaking drama Pose wrapped its three-season run Sunday with a series finale that delivered both heartbreak and hope for the future.

The series from creators Steven Canals and Ryan Murphy helped usher in a new era of storytelling with its historic casting of transgender actors to play trans characters in the 1980s-set ballroom drama. Now, after a Peabody Award and landmark Emmy win for star Billy Porter, Pose signs off by honoring the queer men of color and HIV/AIDS crusaders who fought for visibility and access to life-saving medication.

The finale saw Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) and Pray Tell (Porter) fight for access into a clinical trial that, in a stark reminder of the racial injustices that continue to exist today, favorited white men. After Pray comes close to death, the cocktail prolongs his life long enough for him to reunite with his ex-boyfriend, Ricky (Dyllon Burnside). Ultimately though, Pray sacrifices his own life so Ricky can survive and create his own legacy as Ricky had no idea that Pray was giving up his own meds to save his life.

Following Pray’s death, Blanca, Ricky and the rest of their chosen family spread part of Pray’s ashes as part of an Act Up protest to fight for access to life-saving medication. The series ends in a hopeful note as Blanca imparts Pray’s words of wisdom to a new generation of kids who have arrived on the ballroom scene and are struggling to achieve their own success. The series also had a nod to Sex and the City and featured Blanca, Elektra (Dominique Jackson), Angel (Indya Moore) and Lulu (Hailie Sahar) meeting for drinks as they celebrate their professional accomplishments in a scene that culminated the fight for survival and acceptance that Pose also represented.

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Porter and Canals over Zoom to discuss the show’s creative conclusion, how Pray Tell’s death sped up Porter’s plans to break his 14-year silence about his HIV status and their hopes for Pose‘s lasting legacy.

Canals, left, directing Rodriguez and Porter in the series finale. Eric Liebowitz/FX

Billy, you spoke openly in the tremendous THR cover story about starting trauma therapy during the pandemic. What was it like to film Pray Tell’s death having done that work on your on yourself?

Porter: Having done the work on myself, that was the self-care component of being an actor that we don’t always get the opportunity to understand that we need. I’m grateful for the trauma therapy because I was able to already have my mind in the right space and understand that Pray Tell has been, and continues to be down to the very end, a proxy for my healing. When that is the conscious objective, you can hold on to your sanity. How does that bear out in real time? What does that mean? Well, Steven can tell you that for episode two of season three — when we were shooting the break-up scene with Ricky, I pulled him aside and said, “I don’t have more than two takes in me.” In seasons one and two, I would have done it however many times somebody asked me to do it.

Steven, you directed the series finale, which featured Pray Tell nearly dying a few times before he ultimately sacrifices his life for Ricky. Assuming you learned about Billy’s HIV status on the day of the series finale with the rest of the Pose cast, would you have done anything differently in the finale?

Canals: Billy and I had a conversation privately at the onset of us starting Pose. When was that, during the pilot?

Porter: We were shooting the pilot and I knew that we were going to be talking about this. I wanted the creator to have the information. I wasn’t telling a lot of people. You may have been one of the only people who knew, but I felt like the creator of the show needed to know, because I felt like subconsciously it would inform where Pray Tell’s storyline went.

Canals: We never talked about it again until we were going into shoot the series finale. It wasn’t anything I ever brought up in the writers’ room. I never talked about it with Ryan Murphy or the other producers. I knew that it wasn’t anything that Billy had ever talked about and it’s never come up in any interviews for the show. That’s private information. It made the process of working on the show sensitive to me because I was always hyper aware. It’s similar to the experience with the ladies as well that I never want to be re-traumatizing one of our actors. I never want you to feel like you have to go to these scary to places and not feel like you’re not supported. The benefit of over the past three seasons, building a rapport and a relationship with Billy specifically, is that he’s never not advocated for himself. If there was ever going to be a moment where Billy was going to feel uncomfortable — or was not going to want to go there — that he would say, “We need to have a conversation.”

I wanted to be able to hold space for him. Going into the third season, Billy and I had a great conversation talking about the importance of the show specifically for us as queer men of color living in the shadows of all of the people who came before us, whose names we don’t know, but if it weren’t for their work, and it wasn’t for all the things that they did, we wouldn’t be able to stand in our truth and be where we are. Throughout this season, working with Billy, I had a real ally who shared the goal of the story. The show has been so much bigger than us and our own experiences and has been shining a light and honoring our forebears.

Mj Rodriguez’s Blanca with Pray Tell’s ashes in the series finale. Eric Liebowitz/FX

When did you know that Pray Tell was going to die?

Porter: I knew he was going to die in season one. Ryan Murphy mentioned that Pray Tell might not survive.

Canals: We had conversations about it in the second season. It was tricky for us because in the room we were really sensitive to the fact that we were telling a story about HIV/AIDS. When you have not one but three characters who are HIV positive, is it realistic to think that you’re going to craft a narrative that takes place at the height of the epidemic, where there still was a lack of access to resources and a lack of access to medical care, and think that at no point they are never going to get sick? In the context of a television show, you can’t have these characters continue to get sick every couple of episodes and wind up in the hospital. We were hyper aware that there was another greater story there for us to tell around HIV. It wasn’t specifically around Pray Tell is going to die as much as it was a conversation about the sacrifices that the community had to make to survive. We made the decision that Pray Tell would be the character for us to tell that story through. Telling a story of the fullness of what it means to be diagnosed with AIDS to know that you have a finite amount of time left, and then what are the what are the choices that you’re going to make moving forward in life. We see that when a Pray Tell goes home to have closure with his mother. We started that story in the second season when he joined Act Up, and we come back to that in the third season.

Billy, you said that before you went in to film this last episode, you called your mother and told her about your HIV status. Did filming Pray’s passing influence that decision at all?

Porter: The reality is, it was logistical. When I went in to film the death scene, I said to the whole set — remember, Steven? — I said: “This is the death of Pray Tell, and the rebirth of Billy.” I was very clear about this journey because I have lived too long to not let this moment be the moment that it’s supposed to be. This character was sent to me for a reason. Logistically, I have a memoir that coming out Oct. 19 and I was talking to my publicist, the brilliant Simon Halls of Slate PR, going through the year — there’s new music and then my memoir is coming out October and I’m going to reveal to the world that I’m HIV positive. I had planned on doing it inside of my book but he said, “Billy, you can’t play Pray Tell in Pose, die of AIDS and not say it then, because, unfortunately, the cynical cancel culture will come after you. It’s not fair, it’s not right but they will.” I was like, “Alright, what do you think I should do?,” and he said, “Well, you should do it now.” Within 24 hours, Simon and Ryan Murphy crafted this space for me to come out as positive in the way that I did. I had already done the work and I had already built myself up to doing it. I had already decided with my sister, our mother is not dying, so I’m going to have to tell her. We’re going to have to tell her we had planned on doing all of this with the timeline set for October. We just had to push it up six months.

Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Mj Rodriguez and Dominique Jackson in the series-ender. Eric Liebowitz/FX

After Pray’s passing, the character lives on as Blanca imparts the wisdom she learned from him to a new generation of kids at the ball. Was it always the plan for Pray to die and Blanca to survive? Was there any other ending that you considered?

Porter: I am not one of the creators, but as a storyteller, my natural instinct was, Pray needed to die and Blanca it needed to live.

Canals: From the very beginning of season one, there was never a question to me that we would ever lose Blanca because she is the person who launches us into this story. It was always going to begin and end with her. Blanca was going to have to deal with some form of a loss before being able to get to the other side of everything that we’ve seen her deal with — poverty, violence, etc. From the moment that I met with Ryan, I always knew that the show was ending in 1995-96, with the cocktail. The question became what is the emotional ending? The cocktail comes out, everyone takes it and they’re fine. We recognize that there was an opportunity for us, through that story, to have a much deeper conversation. It isn’t simply, Pray Tell has HIV, and then it becomes AIDS then he dies. As much as it is about a Black, gay man making a decision to sacrifice his life to save a much younger gay, Black man who doesn’t have access to quality medical care. That ultimately is the important part of the story: that Pray Tell did the thing that so many of our forebears had to do. The sacrifices that they had to make in the ’80s and ’90s. That is the power of the story and specifically of Pray Tell’s death. You could have made the decision in the final hour to say everyone’s going to live. The show has always been aspirational but it felt all the more important — especially in the midst of shooting this in the middle of a global pandemic — to say, once again, look at the ways that our people had to sacrifice to survive.

Pose has meant so much to so many different communities. When you think back about the entirety of this historic series what are you most proud of?

Porter: That we have been able to make the invisible, visible. I have felt invisible for a really long time, and that’s hard to believe because I’m actually one of the lucky ones. I went to drama school and worked in this business in various forms and I was completely invisible. The totality of who I am was completely dismissed. I’m proud to say that that is no longer the case.

Canals: I co-sign Billy’s sentiment. Everything around visibility, obviously, is not only the lasting legacy of the show, but it is so important. One of the things that was so important coming into Pose was that we as queer and trans people don’t have our histories taught in school curriculums; we have to go out and we have to seek that information. We’re seeing these narratives and this history from a completely different perspective. Specifically in the case of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and the crack epidemic of the ’80s, and ’90s — which is the environment I grew up in, in housing projects in the Bronx — we were there on the front line. We were on the ground dealing with the ramifications of all of this and we had no support from anyone.

Porter: In 2021, we still have no support. None whatsoever. Make no mistake about what’s going on right now.

Canals: Look at legislation that is preventing young trans people from, if it isn’t using bathrooms, and they’re not allowed to play in sports, they can’t get married. What is going on in this country?!

Porter: And voter suppression! How was it even still legal that we still have to go through this bullshit to make it stop? Make it fucking stop for good, once and fucking for all. It’s never going to stop for good. That’s the whole point.

Looking ahead, what do you see as the next barrier that needs to get kicked down in television, specifically as it pertains to the LGBTQ community?

Porter: Transgender people playing their gender without qualification. Which I think Mj is getting ready to do, right? Is her character [in the Apple show] transgender or is the character simply female?

Canals: That I don’t know. But I agree with Billy. I used to say during the first season that success will be when the trans women of the show can go out and be cast to play any woman, not just a trans woman. Now I would say success will be when everyone on our show who is queer and trans, but also happens to be Black or Latin — because you can’t strip those identities away — we’ll be able to have the same opportunities as their white, or straight or cis counterparts.

I can appreciate what Pose represents to the television landscape and the breakthrough nature of it. And it is also not lost on me that I have yet to see another trans content creator, pitch and sell a show and have that be made on television. There are trans characters on television, but when we debuted it was us and Transparent. Now, coming off of it, where’s the visibility? Where are the other shows where you have your two leads on a show who are an Afro-Latin trans woman, and a Black, queer man and both of those characters happen to be living with HIV. And one of our actors is actually HIV positive. Where’s that on television? Because once we leave, there’s a huge gap now. I always have a hard time patting myself on the back for all the great things that Pose represents because the intention was always to see the door get kicked down, and to see more progress. I’m hopeful that that will come but I would be lying if I didn’t say I’m disappointed that it didn’t happen over the course of the past four years since our show was announced.

Porter: Every single one of us on this show has been empowered by our creative team — including you, Steven — to understand how to take the power that we’ve earned through this show, and be the change that we want to see. I’m Black, I’m gay, I’m HIV positive and I just sold a TV show to Peacock. We have to recommit to choosing hope, love and all of these aspirational ideas that we have so that we can speak life into ourselves and into those around us so that it can change. I hope that Pose can teach people how to look in the face of nothing and choose something anyway. That’s the power of our show. These characters had nothing and they chose life anyway. That is the power of the theme of it that surpasses anything. I have never in my life felt more empowered than I do in this very present moment. My fear of failure is gone; it already happened. I chose myself inside of it and transcended it. That is the only energy that I’m interested in putting out into the world.

Dominique Jackson, Dyllón Burnside and Hailie Sahar Eric Liebowitz/FX

Steven, what’s next for you?

I’m refilling the creative well. I’ve been watching a lot of films, watching television, listening to great albums and getting reacquainted with life. This was the longest season ever. We were in the writers’ room pre-COVID, went to New York, were shut down for six months, and then we went back to shoot for six months. I’m also keeping my eyes open to what’s happening in the world so that can inform my next project in the way that Pose was informed by what I was seeing. There’s a lot of really great queer content right now, including It’s a Sin and Generation.

Now the inevitable question: While Pose is done after 25 episodes, could either of you envision a reboot, reunion/movie or spinoff?

Porter: I can’t because I’m dead! (Laughing.) I feel like this story is done. I don’t mean that in a bad way; I just mean it as in we have told this story. It’s time to tell a different story. That was the other thing I said with Pray Tell — it’s the rebirth of Billy and it’s time for me to tell a different story. I’ve been talking about AIDS since it started. I’m ready to tell another extension of it, something that expands me a little bit more now personally.

Canals: Yes, I think when it comes to Pose — and I know we talked about this on the podcast — there other versions of the story to tell. We could easily tell the present day narrative of ballroom or the new kids who we meet at the end of the finale. We could flashback to the early ’80s and we could tell the story of early House of Abundance. I came into Pose knowing exactly what the story was. We said it was the story that was grounded and rooted in what was happening in this socio-economic community in New York in the ’80s. It was an investigation into the HIV/AIDS epidemic through the lens of queer, trans, Black and Brown people who happened to be part of the ballroom community. From the very beginning, there was always a clear end point and we got there. If I was ever going to dive back into these characters, there needs to be something new to explore because everything that I wanted to say around resilience and survival I said over these three seasons.

Was there anything you wanted to do during Pose that you didn’t get the chance to accomplish?

Canals: Yes, and it’s really ridiculous — for three seasons, I really wanted it to film a scene on a subway. (Laughing.)

Porter: I did everything I wanted to do. The only thing that I didn’t get to do was directing episodes because of COVID but I’m still directing.

Here’s to hoping there’s another collaboration between you both where you can film on subway and direct.

Porter: We definitely will.

Interview edited and condensed for clarity.