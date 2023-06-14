Guest Column: ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ Director Asks “Where Was Brooke’s Identity in All This?”

Brooke Shields appears in 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' by Lana Wilson, an official selection of the Premiers Program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The moment I knew I wanted to make a film about Brooke Shields was when she handed me a hard drive.

We had just met for the first time in person. I certainly enjoyed talking to her — she was intelligent, hilarious and deep — and I imagined she was generally someone I’d like being around. But Brooke Shields was still more idea than person to me at that point, a symbol of a time right around my childhood that I know I lived through but wasn’t sure if I related to or understood. I wondered what I could personally bring to this project that was unique, what about her life could be resonant for me.

We were meeting specifically because Brooke wanted someone, a director, to come into her home, her life, and take a deep look at her story. I was intrigued enough by the basic logline of her lived experience — child actor, model, grew up in the public eye, TV shows, controversial ads, global star, Princeton graduate — but at that point I could only imagine the depth I’d encounter.

She gave me the hard drive. “There’s some clips and pictures on here,” she said. I went back to my office and scrolled through with astonishment. It was a massive archive of Brooke’s life. Thousands of video clips and photos, meticulously compiled by Brooke’s mother, Teri, over decades.

Brooke at age 22, being introduced by the United Nations’ Ban Ki-moon at the Reagan White House.

Brooke at age 18, singing in a white prairie dress about why she likes men.

Brooke at age 15, doing a circus routine with a group of poodles.

And farther back in time, until I opened a talk show interview with 12-year-old Brooke during the press tour for the 1978 film Pretty Baby, in which she starred. I watched a child being complimented on her beauty, her body, her sensuality and maturity in front of a national audience — all while being criticized for being an exhibitionist, for being too sexy, for appearing in what some said was child pornography. A girl, not even a teenager, being both shamed and celebrated for her sexuality.

This was something I related to.

This was something almost everyone who grows up as a girl could relate to.

I started to realize that Brooke’s objectification became her identity. She was an object on an unprecedented scale, to millions and millions of people. I wanted to make a documentary that asks: What does that feel like? What kind of psychological impact does that have? How does it connect to the immense pressure that many other girls and women still feel — to try to be beautiful and desirable objects because they think that’s their main worth in the world? And if you resist that, if you want to instead show your humanity, or intelligence, or even your flaws, what happens then?

I wanted to center this thought in the documentary: What kind of society is it that lets us treat women this way, before they’re even old enough to be women? And how does a young girl begin to form her own identity, in a society that defines her exclusively by her status as a sexual object?

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is Brooke Shields’ story, of course, but it’s just as much an exploration of femininity under the lens of mass media and the Madonna-whore complex first identified by Freud in the early 1900s that has been a part of how we depict women and girls for as long as pictures have moved.

Brooke was forced into the role of cultural symbol far before she was a fully formed person, and that symbol embodied counter-narratives to titillate the beholder. She was somehow the personification of sex and purity, virginity and debauchery, innocence and lasciviousness. Her changing representation reflected the changing American culture; as the progressivism of the ’70s was replaced by the conservatism of the ’80s, Brooke Shields reflected those shifting moral values to the world.

Where was Brooke’s actual identity in all of this? In a word, nowhere. Because of the scrutiny and pressure she was under, and because of her personal circumstances — including a complex relationship with her alcoholic mother, who also was her manager — it took Brooke a long time to develop her own identity, to gain control over her life. The fact that she was able to do it at all is extraordinary.

Back at that first in-person meeting with Brooke, I remember hearing how it had been hard for her, in her acting career, to escape her own persona. She was typecast first as a sex symbol, then as an untouchable virgin and, later, simply as “Brooke Shields.” The persona overshadowed the actual person, and she would forever be seen as a type. I was struck by how confined she felt by these narrow categories throughout her life and how universal this experience is when paired with female identity, with or without fame.

I hope that everyone who watches Pretty Baby will examine the way they have been trained to look at other people, and furthermore, how they have been trained to look at themselves.

