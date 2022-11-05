‘Reasonable Doubt’ Creator Raamla Mohamed and Larry Wilmore on Hulu Legal Drama and Supporting Black Creatives

Raamla Mohamed and Larry Wilmore create television moments to make audiences feel. Mohamed, as a writer, put viewers on edge watching Olivia Pope’s next move on Scandal. Wilmore, as a producer, elicited reactions from issues Issa and Lawrence went through on Insecure. Now, the two have come together for their latest project, Reasonable Doubt.

Reasonable Doubt is the first original series from Hulu and the Onyx Collective. The series, starring Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michael Ealy and Christopher Cassarino, follows a Los Angeles defense attorney named Jax Stuart (Corinealdi), who uses questionable ethics to win cases while balancing relationships and friendships. The series debuted this fall and is one of the most talked-about shows of the season, with an opportunity coming for even wider sampling when ABC airs the premiere episode this Thursday before the finale streams later this month on Hulu. Reasonable Doubt was created by Mohamed and is executive produced by Wilmore.

The pair sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the show, including Jay-Z’s influence (all of the episodes are named after his songs), and supporting Black creatives and taking risks on voices not heard. Says Mohammed, “I hope the show is successful so other networks and producers can see writers of color who can create depth and different characters. I hope they take chances on the vision of writers of color, because so many amazing voices need to be heard.”

What is Reasonable Doubt?

Raamla Mohamed: Reasonable Doubt is a sexy, spicy, legal drama with fun twists and turns. Jax Stewart is the main character, and she’s trying to balance her marriage, work, friends and all these things that many women are trying to balance. It’s based on this woman named Sean Holly, a defense attorney in L.A. She’s kind of like this badass lawyer. She’s represented Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson and Tupac, and was on the O.J. [Simpson] legal defense team as a young lawyer. Larry Wilmore and [executive producer] Kerry Washington had met with her and liked the idea of doing a show based on her. They met with me and brought me in, and I started developing the show based on Sean’s brilliant legal mind.

Larry Wilmore: It has all those great elements, and there are many mysteries in this, too. There’s so much in this show that satisfies many different audiences. There’s a mystery of who committed a murder; there’s a mystery of who you know has tied up Jax; there’s a mystery in Jax’s past and mystery for the future. I love the fact that there are soapy elements and thriller elements. At the heart of this dynamic is being authentic and fun, especially when you see her with what we call the Ladaire ladies, her good friends. Raamala’s mission was to have a fully dimensionalized Black woman on the screen where you saw her friends and not just her work. It’s one of my favorite parts of the show.

All the episodes are named after Jay-Z songs. What influence does Jay-Z have on the series?

Mohamed: One of my favorite albums ever is Reasonable Doubt by Jay Z. I was in high school when it came out, and I feel like I’ve never heard anything like it. I’ve been a Jay-Z fan ever since. Music is just as influential to me as TV and film. She’s a defense attorney, so obviously, Reasonable Doubt is all she’s dealing with and talking about. Every episode title is a different Jay-Z song. Every song I chose for the episode title is appropriate to the theme. He has proven longevity and influence on pop culture, hip-hop and every part of society. I just like the idea of him representing Black excellence. It was a no-brainer to have these episode titles inspired by him.

Wilmore: The story of O.J. wasn’t that long ago, and it works great in one of our scenes in episode three. Even though you can look back on Jay-Z, he’s still able to comment on what’s happening.

This is the Onyx collective’s first show. How was it trying to get it off the ground?

Wilmore: Onyx saw this as a perfect type of show they should be doing. The show was originally developed for ABC. It was a much different version then; looking back, we’re so happy we didn’t do that version. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but it would have been a different character. Raama made a version of the Jax character that we couldn’t do on network. I think Onyx saw that and thought: This is a perfect marriage of what we want to put out there.

Mohamed: Onyx was starting and trying to figure out their brand. ABC Signature wanted the show to go for streaming, and I have to credit John Davis and Tracy Underwood for seeing the show’s potential. They thought it was still a great idea and gave it another go. They gave the producers and myself the freedom to do the show that we wanted.

Raamla, what did Larry bring to this process for you?

Mohamed: I don’t have to have the best idea in the room; my goal, my North Star, is to make the best show possible. For me, it’s so helpful to have people who also want to make a really good show and bring different talents. Larry’s bringing a talent because he’s been a showrunner before, and a genius. When I get notes, he’s able to be like, “Okay, here’s what they’re really saying.” Which helps me on that side.

If you look at Larry’s career over many years, he has supported many Black creators. I mean, even Quinta Brunson shouted him out in her Emmy speech. I’m so grateful because being a showrunner and a creator, especially your first show, takes so much work. As someone who hadn’t done it before, it was nice to have someone who has done it a lot and is a master of storytelling. He understood the story that I wanted to tell, and it’s a rarity to have a strong producer help you do that.

Kerry Washington directed the pilot episode. How was having her in the director’s chair?

Mohamed: Great. What I appreciate about Kerry is that she’s very thoughtful. Even on Scandal, she was prepared, did her homework and brought that to the project. When I talked to her about directing, it took her so long to say yes because she knew she would not just phone this in. She’s going to give it her all, and I think she just wanted to ensure she had the time and the space to do that. For some of our bigger scenes in the pilot, she had longer rehearsals like a play. Kerry would talk to the actors and prepare them to do their best work. That was her idea to get what she wanted from those performances; I think you see it in the show.

Wilmore: The difference between directing or making a pilot in an episode is your decisions in a pilot are show-defining. Directing is very difficult in a television pilot because so many choices are show-defining. Many discussions are not necessarily “does this scene work?” but “does this show work?” You have to have an “I don’t know if this thing works” discussion. You have to know why you’re having that discussion and be able to come up with a solution. As a director in television, you’re usually at the whim of what people tell you. Luckily, we didn’t have a lot of those kinds of discussions, but sometimes they’re close to that.

Larry, you have produced some of the best shows in television history. How do you choose the projects you commit to?

Wilmore: It’s voice. People will get interested in words, but don’t have a voice. If you have something to say, it starts with yourself and your observations on the world, but can expand from there. I’ve done a lot of work with different people, but I like supporting us. It has a particular meaning to me because that voice I’ve always seen squashed probably the most in writers’ rooms when I was coming up.

Reasonable Doubt has been called “the Scandal of the streaming era.” What do you think of that comparison?

Mohamed: I knew the comparison would be there, for sure. That is an amazing show to be compared to. Scandal was my first writing job, and I learned so much from Shonda [Rhimes, creator] and all the other writers. The training I had to do a broadcast show with so many episodes felt like the Marines. I learned a lot from Shonda about the importance of character and telling stories from character. When we had table reads, Shonda’s notes were able to address the problems in scripts and find the solution. To do that for 100 and some episodes, I mean, you’re going to learn something.

Larry, you’ve mentored key Black women over the years; Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson shouted you out at the Emmys. What did that mean to you and why do you feel these relationships have worked?

Wilmore: I like to support us. I grew up with a single mom. I think part of me has a soft spot for supporting Black women in the marketplace because I feel like the door hasn’t been open as much as I felt it should be when I was coming up. I feel like the more of us who get a chance to say something, the more opportunities there are to have something said. Quinta was on The Nightly Show, and I recognized immediately that she was a force to be reckoned with. We kept in touch, I developed a couple of things with her and I just wanted to see her voice out there more than anything else. I don’t care if it worked for me. It was very nice for her to say that, but I like supporting her because I feel like people should hear from somebody like that.

Reasonable Doubt streams on Hulu and a special airing of its premiere episode airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC.