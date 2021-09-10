‘Behind the Screen:’ Reflecting on 9/11 through Nat Geo’s ‘One Day in America’

This weekend, remembrances and programing including numerous documentaries will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks, providing time to reflect as we remember the events, or for the next generation that was too young to remember or wasn’t born yet.

In a new episode of THR‘s Behind the Screen, the focus is on one such documentary series, 9/11: One Day in America, which was developed and executive produced by 72 Films with National Geographic, and made in partnership with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.

The series chronicles the events through archival footage and interviews with first responders and survivors who describe the unimaginable tragedy, and also share stories of heroic acts and humanity. Featured is director Daniel Bogado.

The series will air this weekend on National Geographic and is available on Hulu.