Critic’s Appreciation: The TV Academy Shouldn’t Sleep on ‘Reservation Dogs’ Again

Apologies for the déjà vu. I did, indeed, urge Emmy voters not to forget the entire cast of FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs last year at this time. Unfortunately, Sterlin Harjo’s comically triumphant exploration of Indigenous identity received precisely zero Emmy nominations.

This does not bode well for the nomination hopes of the second season, which premiered all the way back in August and has been lost in the spring awards conversation despite, in my opinion, being the best television show of 2022.

There were some quibbles that the structure of the second season meant stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis spent very little time together, though the group road trip to Los Angeles in the finale was a season peak. The positive side to this was that each core actor had the sort of showcase episode that should leave voters salivating.

“Roofing” was probably Woon-A-Tai’s best episode, in which Bear takes a job on a roofing crew, forcing him to address his issues with his father and to contemplate the challenges that the reservation presents to masculinity.

Check out “Stay Gold Cheesy Boy” for Factor’s best work, as Cheese found himself shipped to a group home, where his scenes with the other displaced teens and with the home’s administrator (an award-worthy Marc Maron) offered new sides of Cheese’s agreeable personality.

In “Offerings,” Alexis’ Willie Jack goes to prison to visit the mother of their deceased friend Daniel, prompting a spiritual vision that reduced more than a few viewers to tears.

Finally, not only was “Mabel,” built around the memorial service for Elora’s grandmother, a heartbreaking vehicle for Jacobs as an actor, but she also co-wrote the episode with Harjo, offering a double opportunity for deserved recognition.

Look, I can make it easy for Emmy voters. In “This Is Where the Plot Thickens,” Zahn McClarnon’s Officer Big goes on a psychedelic trip that made room for laughter, tears and really freaky things happening in the woods. A guest acting nomination for McClarnon, who previously deserved a nod for Fargo, could also be considered a tip of the cap to AMC’s Dark Winds, which premiered in June and is probably far from the Emmy radar, so it’s checking multiple boxes!

This shouldn’t be hard. The real challenge should be whether voters can find room for the reliably hilarious Gary Farmer, whose Uncle Brownie even sings Tom Petty in “The Curse,” or for Amber Midthunder, playing an Indigenous influencer named MissM8triarch in “Decolonativization.” Or why not nominate Amber Midthunder and her mother, Angelique, the show’s casting director?

Reservation Dogs is funny and profound, and the ensemble cast keeps expanding without a single false note. Don’t make me write this column again next year, Emmy voters.

