‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Star Riley Keough Talks the Challenging Prep to Play a 1970s Rock Star

There are many things to commend about Riley Keough, not least of which is her taste in choosing acting roles. The Daisy Jones & The Six lead actress, who earned her first Emmy nom for best actress for the Prime Video limited series, has been part of several of the most exciting titles in recent film history: Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey and Zola all come to mind. But there’s no secret ingredient that helps her pick a project — her selection process is fairly straightforward. “It’s just really character-based for me, and then filmmaker-based, as well,” she explains. “Obviously, you want the script to be good. But first and foremost, I want to connect with the character. And I like to do things that feel challenging and [that] I haven’t done before.”

Based on that criteria, Daisy Jones & The Six — about a fictional songstress in the 1970s (Keough plays Daisy) and her band’s rise to superstardom — is a perfect fit. For the part, Keough was tasked with becoming a convincing musician. “The most challenging parts were the skills that I had to learn in order to play her, which were singing and playing guitar — two things I’ve never really done before,” she says (a surprising admission considering that she’s the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley). “It’s probably the most I’ve ever done in terms of prep.”

Riley Keough as the singer-songwriter Daisy Jones in Prime Video’s limited series Daisy Jones & The Six. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

To inhabit free-spirited rock stars, Keough and her castmates worked with an “incredible team of musicians, who were training us every single day. We had guitar teachers and piano teachers and our music supervisor, Frankie Pine, with us every day for months and months and months.” She adds of the series’ ’70s rock, “I spent a lot of time watching as many performances as I could from the era.” Though she emphasizes that she didn’t base her character on any one real-life singer, comparisons to groups like Fleetwood Mac are not difficult to make.

She’s joined onscreen and onstage by those playing The Six: Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon and Josh Whitehouse. (In adapting the show from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name, the sixth band member was consolidated into another character, while the character of band photographer Camila, played by Camila Morrone, was expanded.) Together, the actors recorded and released a real album, Aurora, the record that brings the band worldwide fame on the show — blurring the line between fiction and reality. “It wouldn’t have worked if I didn’t have all my castmembers,” Keough effuses, adding, “I don’t think anyone could have done anything we did without each other.” Keough’s Emmy nom for best actress is one of nine the show scored — Morrone and Pine also earned noms, and the show picked up a nod for outstanding limited or anthology series.

Despite a demanding shooting schedule, Keough admits she found time to check out some of her fellow nominees’ work during off days. “The Last of Us I loved,” she says. “That was really super impactful to me. I couldn’t watch the third episode [featuring a tragic love story between characters played by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett]. I had to turn it off and take a two-week break and revisit it, it was so intense.”

This interview was conducted before the July 14 launch of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

