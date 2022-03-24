Robin Thede Is More Than Just “The First Black Woman to…”

"It could have been any of 400 other Black women comedians," says Thede, photographed March 11 at her Warner Bros. office, of 'ABLSS.' "They just need the right content: Black women writing content for Black women to perform."

“Oh, this old thing?” Robin Thede rebuffs a compliment about her semi-sheer ball gown that’s fanned out to fill her office on the Warner Bros. lot, where she spends most days thinking about what makes her laugh. And the chosen formalwear on this March morning, like her HBO vehicle A Black Lady Sketch Show, is as much for her own amusement as it is for her audience’s.

An ascendant comic voice who first gained notoriety when she was tapped as head writer on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore in 2015, Thede is now wrapping up edits on the third season of her variety program. One need only google the magnetic 42-year-old for plentiful reminders that both gigs were firsts for a Black woman. But her recurring status as “the first” doesn’t occupy much of Thede’s attention; she’s too busy talking such luminaries as Wanda Sykes, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jackée Harry and Patti LaBelle into appearing on her Emmy-winning creation.

It wasn’t always pink taffeta and riffing with the cast of 227, of course. The Iowa-born daughter of educators and activists, Thede (pronounced Thee-dee) didn’t experience consistent success in Hollywood until she leaned into political material herself, first on Wilmore’s show and later as host of BET’s short-lived late night show The Rundown With Robin Thede. Today, however, she’d prefer to focus on anything but.

The mechanics of making television can be tedious. How do you maintain a fun set, or at least one that’s conducive to being funny?

We shoot everything on location, so we’re constantly moving around, getting new folks in. We have more than 40 celebrity guest stars this season — over six episodes. It’s crazy. There’s almost 20 in the first episode alone.

And how much of that guest casting comes from outgoing calls?

It’s mostly me calling people. No shade to Vicki Thomas, who casts our show, but she’d say the same. Usually, they’re down. I don’t think we’ve had anybody who’s just like, “Fuck that show, no!” We write the sketches we love and then present those to celebrities. Other shows often craft something for each individual. To me, that’s too hard. And it makes scheduling a nightmare.

You weren’t supposed to star in A Black Lady Sketch Show originally because of BET’s The Rundown With Robin Thede, right?

The sketch show was at another [network], but I didn’t want to sign the deal because the money per episode wasn’t going to be what I needed to make it look the way it looks now. Then The Rundown got canceled in July 2018, and [ABLSS producer] Issa Rae called. “Are you calling to console me?” She said, “No, I’m calling to say, ‘Get up, we have a meeting at HBO next week. What are we bringing in?’ ” Two weeks later, we were at HBO. They bought it over dinner.

The first two seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which returns April 8, earned eight Emmy nominations and one win. Photographed by Yasara Gunawardena

People read “variety” or “sketch” and think they can lowball you.

That was the problem. I was trying to sell some other shit to this network that will remain nameless, and I said, “Oh, and I want to make, like, a Black lady sketch show.” They were like, “Cool, we’ll give you 50 cents to do it.”

You went from writing The Nightly Show to hosting The Rundown, both of which skewed political. Do you miss having a topical outlet?

No, not at all. It’s mentally exhausting. Doing it with Trump as president ruined it for me. I still have my Twitter account, if I feel like I need to rail on somebody, but I don’t use it much anymore. I’m doing a lot more work behind the scenes, with mutual aid funds and organizations and politicians that I want to support at the grassroots level. But to go on TV every night or once a week and talk about what is going on? That does something to you. God love Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah and all these people who have to do it night after night. It’s kind of soul-sucking. And I’m so glad that I was not doing it during a pandemic. It’s really hard to watch the world burn and have to make jokes.

Your mother, Phyllis Thede, has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2009. Did her move into politics influence your material?

My parents were always involved — with the teachers unions and AFSCME [the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees]. They were organizers even when they were working in the schools. But, yeah, it definitely kicked up a notch when my mom started running for office. That’s something that only helped me, because my early career was as a journeyman writer and comic — a pilot here and a pilot there, but no one knew who the fuck I was. Nothing popped off until The Nightly Show. When I interviewed with Larry Wilmore for the head writer job, I got to tell him the story of my mom in politics. I think that helped him know that I was the right fit for that show.

There’s a lot of “the first Black woman to …” on your Wikipedia page. Were you prepared for that narrative, which very quickly emerged around your job on The Nightly Show?

I was the only Black woman head writer in late night. [ABLSS head writer] Lauren Ashley Smith is only the second. It’s so dumb because then I became “the first Black woman to be the head writer for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” and “the first Black woman to create a sketch show.” I may be the first Black woman to have a gray office in this building at Warner Bros. I love that we’re kicking down the door. But it’s too much.

What’s been your latest reminder that comedy is still a boys’ club?

A guy came up to me recently at an awards show, and he was like, “Before your show, I did not think women were funny.” I was like, “Sir, you are starting this conversation very wrong.” And he said, “No, no, no. I watch your show. You guys are amazing.” To him, that was a compliment. It’s that kind of thing that I have to work against. I do still have to prove that we can be funny. That’s why the firsts are still relatively important, because there are people who still have archaic views about what comedy should be.

You’ve written for a lot of awards shows. What makes a great one?

I was talking to [Oscar host]Wanda Sykes about this. Like, “Do you need some jokes?” But she’s got it covered. What makes a great awards show are the moments — the pizza getting handed out, “Adele Dazeem,” Conan O’Brien saluting the TV Academy president. You need moments that don’t feel scripted or like they’re on the control room schedule. And they need to be short, God dammit! I cannot sit through another three-and-a-half-hour awards show.

Based on diminishing audience levels, you are not alone.

I’m not taking a side on what they should or should not do, but I understand why [the Oscars] wanted to cut some of the awards out. Look, I can’t tell you how many of my awards have been off air. I was lucky I even got to go to the Emmys this year. (Laughs.)

This is not meant as a slight, but there are a few head-scratchers on your résumé. Tell me about the unaired 2011 sitcom you made with Sherman Hemsley.

Clunkers! I played a very “Mimi from The Drew Carey Show” type secretary in an auto dealership. We shot in Baton Rouge, and I remember wearing a ton of clown makeup. But I learned a bunch of shit from Sherman about The Jeffersons and the business. The show was supposed to be for Showtime — but then he died, so it never saw the light of day.

Who do you go to for advice?

Larry Wilmore, Chris Rock [who was a producer on Rundown] and Jon Stewart. The thing is … I’ve done a lot, right? But a lot of people have no clue who I am. Each new project introduces new people to me. So when I need advice about that next level — like when I got this deal [at Warner Bros.] or when I started selling features — those are my three.

What’s the next level?

I have a feature at Amazon called Killing It, which is Shaun of the Dead meets Girls Trip. We just attached the director, a Black woman, so hopefully we get a green light soon. And, ideally, we make the sketch show for a million years.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

