Ryan Seacrest: “As Long as There’s TV, There Will Be an ‘American Idol’”

To look back and see a 20-year evolution of this series is something I never expected.

The first season stands out to me because we went on the air unknown. About midway through the season, it started to generate relatively large numbers in primetime. We were taken aback by the machine that it was becoming and the success; it was all so unknown — even to us. We taped the finale at the Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby), standing there where they do the Oscars. Looking up to the balconies, fireworks about to go off, I opened that envelope and said, “Kelly Clarkson!” I didn’t know how to deliver the news because it was the first time, but then it rained fireworks, and this huge celebration began, and she sang “A Moment Like This.” I get emotional pretty easily, but I got really emotional in that moment.

I think about the impact in the music culture. I get to play songs on the radio, and there was a time when maybe music directors or program directors thought, “Oh, this is a novelty act. This is a novelty song coming from a television show, who knows if this is really a star?” I think there was a time when you weren’t truly accepted if you won a television competition in the music world, but that has changed. One of the biggest stars in music is Carrie Underwood; one of the biggest stars on the planet is Kelly Clarkson; you’ve got Jennifer Hudson, who is one of the biggest stars. That talent has diluted any concept of lack of credibility.

When we were in the beginning of it and the numbers were 20 million, 25 million — the finales at 40 million, crazy numbers — to look back at that, it seems like it was a fantasy world. Look at the numbers that a show can generate today. But I think, with all the fragmentation, it’s something that everyone experiences, something that we have expected. And hopefully, with more and more platforms, there’s an opportunity for more eyeballs to see the show. When the streamers first started, it was just a scripted format that you’d see. Now you get live programming and sports on streamers as well. I think that that’s probably where American Idol lives one day.

Yes, the audiences are fragmented and there are fewer of them in one place, but I really feel like this is the kind of show that has a home somewhere for as long as people want to produce it and make it — as long as people want to audition for it. I don’t think there’s any shortage of young talent every year that’s looking for a big break who just don’t know how to get to an audition in Hollywood or Nashville or Austin or New York. That will never run out, and therefore I think this format and this series has the opportunity to live with generations and have other generations grow up watching it to try to be the next winner.

