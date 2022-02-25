×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Ryan Seacrest: “As Long as There’s TV, There Will Be an ‘American Idol’”

The host pens a love letter to his job of the last two decades and explains what it would take for it to last forever.

Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Eric Mccandless/ABC via Getty Images

To look back and see a 20-year evolution of this series is something I never expected.

The first season stands out to me because we went on the air unknown. About midway through the season, it started to generate relatively large numbers in primetime. We were taken aback by the machine that it was becoming and the success; it was all so unknown — even to us. We taped the finale at the Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby), standing there where they do the Oscars. Looking up to the balconies, fireworks about to go off, I opened that envelope and said, “Kelly Clarkson!” I didn’t know how to deliver the news because it was the first time, but then it rained fireworks, and this huge celebration began, and she sang “A Moment Like This.” I get emotional pretty easily, but I got really emotional in that moment.

Related Stories

Jennifer Hudson lost the Idol crown in season three but took home the Oscar in 2007 for best supporting actress for her role in Dreamgirls.
TV

The Real Way to Win 'American Idol' Is by Not Even Winning

After a decade of tumultuous judging panel changes on Fox’s American Idol (that included Jennifer Lopez and Ellen DeGeneres), the ABC era has seen stability with the trio of Lionel Richie (left), Katy Perry and Luke Bryan since 2018.
TV

'American Idol' at 20: "Name One Person That's Come Off of Another Competition Show"

I think about the impact in the music culture. I get to play songs on the radio, and there was a time when maybe music directors or program directors thought, “Oh, this is a novelty act. This is a novelty song coming from a television show, who knows if this is really a star?” I think there was a time when you weren’t truly accepted if you won a television competition in the music world, but that has changed. One of the biggest stars in music is Carrie Underwood; one of the biggest stars on the planet is Kelly Clarkson; you’ve got Jennifer Hudson, who is one of the biggest stars. That talent has diluted any concept of lack of credibility.

When we were in the beginning of it and the numbers were 20 million, 25 million — the finales at 40 million, crazy numbers — to look back at that, it seems like it was a fantasy world. Look at the numbers that a show can generate today. But I think, with all the fragmentation, it’s something that everyone experiences, something that we have expected. And hopefully, with more and more platforms, there’s an opportunity for more eyeballs to see the show. When the streamers first started, it was just a scripted format that you’d see. Now you get live programming and sports on streamers as well. I think that that’s probably where American Idol lives one day.

Yes, the audiences are fragmented and there are fewer of them in one place, but I really feel like this is the kind of show that has a home somewhere for as long as people want to produce it and make it — as long as people want to audition for it. I don’t think there’s any shortage of young talent every year that’s looking for a big break who just don’t know how to get to an audition in Hollywood or Nashville or Austin or New York. That will never run out, and therefore I think this format and this series has the opportunity to live with generations and have other generations grow up watching it to try to be the next winner.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad