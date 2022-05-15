Baby Yoda Makes Segment-Stealing Return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ on “Weekend Update”

Hilariously returned to Saturday Night Live, Baby Yoda has.

Kyle Mooney stole the “Weekend Update” show when he made another appearance as Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, to hype the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and the third season of The Mandalorian.

In an update about his life, Mooney’s Grogu explained he had recently gone on ayahuasca retreats, “but with a bunch of pills and weed.” He also boasted about his new crew: Jared Leto, Santana “featuring Rob Thomas,” Bob the Builder and Tila Tequila.

One of the biggest laughs came when “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che told Mooney’s Grogu to “be careful” with those retreats, to which he delivered a perfect, “Don’t tell me what to do.”

And, just as he has done in past segments, Mooney’s Grogu made it clear he still very much has a beef with Baby Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, saying, “But I’m older now. And I just want to say, Baby Groot, I know we had our issues. But I mean this from the bottom of my heart: I really, really don’t like you. And next time I see you, I will chop you down like Paul Bunyan, sprinkle you on my blunt, and smoke you while I’m in the hot tub with your girl.”

Watch the full segment below.

Obi-Wan Kenobi drops May 27 on Disney+.