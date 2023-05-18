‘Selling Sunset’ Star Emma Hernan Teases New Villain on Season 6 of Netflix’s Real Estate Reality Series

With Selling Sunset returning for its sixth season on May 19, series star Emma Hernan of the Oppenheim Group says that the new episodes of the Netflix real-estate reality show won’t be lacking in drama.

“Don’t worry, we have a new villain,” Hernan tells The Hollywood Reporter with a laugh, when asked whether things will be more placid on the show after the departure of cast member and fashion influencer Christine Quinn, who was at the center of numerous clashes on Selling Sunset.

“We have a new villain and I will let you and the audience decide who you think it is,” continues Hernan, who first joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season four. “Everyone has their own opinions, I have mine and I don’t like the villain. But everyone will make their own opinions. But I can assure you we have a new villain in the mix. We do not disappoint on the villain game. I just gave you a little bit of tea.”

“I believe [cast member] Chrishell [Stause] and myself have the same view on who the villain is,” she continues. “But if you ask another cast member, I think that they might say someone else. So I think that’s what makes this upcoming season so different. There’s just a lot more dynamics.”

Among the new faces on season six of Selling Sunset are former model Bre Tiesi (who’s the mother of 10-month-old Legendary Love with Nick Cannon) and longtime Oppenheim Group agent Nicole Young.

The Selling Sunset cast, left to right: Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim , Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Hernan, who lives in West Hollywood, also asserts that the homes seen on the new season won’t disappoint. “The real estate is bigger, it’s better, it’s more luxurious,” says Hernan, whose current $7.245 million listing of a home formerly owned by Harry Styles in the Hollywood Hills is featured amid the coming episodes.

Last year, the Oppenheim Group launched a spinoff of Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, set inside its Newport Beach office and the real estate brokerage recently expanded with offices in La Jolla, Calif., and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “We’re definitely expanding and the business is growing. I think the Oppenheim group has definitely created a name for itself and in the luxury market,” says Hernan, who is also an investor and an entrepreneur (She’s the founder of food company Emma Leigh & Co.)

Ahead of the series’ season six premiere, THR spoke further with Hernan about what to expect on the new season, whether she could see herself and Quinn ever being friends, and about being open about her private life on camera (including going on a date on camera.)

Looking back on your first two seasons, what stands out for you and what do fans ask about the most?

For the first two seasons, there was a large focus on myself just being new to the group, the dynamic with a previous cast member, Christine Quinn. I got a lot of questions about that. People just kind of wanting to know the backstory with everything and the real dynamics between the mystery guy and things along those lines.

By mystery guy, do you mean the guy both you and Christine had supposedly each previously dated?

Yes. There was a lot of interest in that. But this was something that had gone back years and was a real thing that we had to deal with in real life — in front of millions of people.

Off-camera, are you and Christine friends? Do you stay in touch?

No, we were never friends and I don’t see that happening in the near future.

Do you know if Selling Sunset will be picked up for season eight?

We haven’t heard yet. Fun fact, if [seasons] eight and nine do get picked up, I believe we’ll be the longest running unscripted show on Netflix ever. We had a viewing of the first episode of season six and Netflix was there and they told us that, which was really cool. It was at a cute little movie theater in Beverly Hills and we viewed it with Netflix and some of the cast as well.

What’s Oppenheim Group president Jason Oppenheim’s role amid all the drama in the new season?

Jason always tries to pretend like there’s no drama going on and he’s definitely not available when we need him to break up a few cat fights, that’s for sure. But there are a few situations where we needed his feedback, so he kind of had to get involved, which probably wasn’t his first choice, but he had no choice. Trust me, Jason was on vacation for a few times when we needed him to get involved, but there was no escaping it when he got back. He needed to handle it.

Will there be any upcoming story line about your dating life on the new episodes?

We talk about my dating situation. We actually shot seasons six and seven back to back and I do go on a date. I’m trying to think if it’s in season six or seven, but I definitely go on a date on the show. So I open up my whole life, including my personal life to the show. You’ll be able to tune in and see.

This 4,400-square-foot, four-bedroom Hollywood Hills house was owned by Harry Styles from 2016 to 2019. It’s listed with Oppenheim Group’s Emma Hernan for $7.245 million. COURTESY OF OPPENHEIM GROUP/DANIEL DAHLER

Have there been any downsides to being on a reality show?

I’m an open book and I think that’s what you have to do when you decide to join a reality show, so that people can really get to know you and bond with you and connect with you. Of course, I think that there’s give and take with anything in any industry that you’re in, and obviously being on a reality show is great. I have a platform where I’m able to go above and beyond when it comes to business and telling a story. But being under a microscope is always challenging and it’s something you have to navigate through and it’s not always the easiest. That’s probably my biggest pet peeve slash challenge when it comes to being on a reality show. I do think that the good outweighs the bad.

With Selling the OC having launched last year, will fans get to see crossover moments between the two shows and casts?

Yep, in some of the scenes and dinners, you’ll see the OC cast come up to ours and then in a few episodes in OC, the Selling Sunset crew goes down [there]. There’s definitely a little bit of a crossover.

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

How would you describe the state of the real estate market right now in L.A.?

There’s definitely a downward trend right now. We’ve all been seeing it between the Mansion Tax and between the interest rates being higher. But I think it’s starting to pick back up. People are coming back around and expressing more interest.

You grew up on the East Coast. What do you like about living in L.A.?

I mean, obviously you cannot beat the weather; clearly that’s why people move here. I feel like L.A. is just a magical place. It’s full of opportunities and full of beauty to be honest with you. Every time my dad comes to visit, we do Runyon [Canyon] almost every single day with my dog. And then on occasion we do Franklin Canyon.

What kind of architectural style is your dream house?

I love that New England traditional. The house that I have now is New England traditional and it just reminds me of home. Homes like that in L.A. are a little bit different, a little bit more, because you typically see a lot of modern homes out there. There’s just something so warm and cozy and homey about traditional homes.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

Season six of Selling Sunset premieres on May 19.