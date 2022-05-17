‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Drops First Disney+ Trailer

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law surprisingly dropped its first trailer on Tuesday — and it was intense and hilarious.

The new comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The first look at the series is nearly two minutes long and features Mark Ruffalo reprising his MCU Bruce Banner, aka Hulk role.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The Marvel series will premiere Aug. 17.

Watch the trailer below.