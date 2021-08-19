Songwriting Duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Talk ‘WandaVision’ in Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Behind the Screen’

In a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen, songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez participate in a lively conversation about their music, including their Emmy-nominated work on Marvel/Disney+ series WandaVision.

The husband and wife team are Emmy-nominated for WandaVision’s main title theme music and song “Agatha All Along” — which reveals that nosey neighbor Agnes, played by Katheryn Hahn, was actually the witch Agatha Harkness.

Anderson-Lopez says the song was inspired by classic series The Addams family and The Munsters. “We should go to that witchy kind of place that TV does have history in,” she remembers thinking, adding that she also wanted to include “Oompa Loompa voices. … that ‘60s male chorus thing.”

Lopez recalls recording Hahn’s vocals over Zoom. “There was so much personality just coming out of the screen, it was just insane,” he said. “She really nailed it.”

The songwriters won Oscar’s for “Let It Go” from Frozen and “Remember Me” from Coco and Grammys for “Let It Go” and the Frozen soundtrack. Robert Lopez also won a pair of Daytime Emmys for Wonder Pets and Tonys for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormons — making him a remarkable EGOT who has won each of the four awards at least twice.

An Emmy win next month would put Anderson-Lopez one Tony away from joining her husband and collaborator with EGOT status.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with cinematographers, composers and other talent behind the making of motion picture and episodic series.

