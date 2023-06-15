Sound Mixers Behind ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ ‘Schmigadoon!’ and ‘Up Here’ on Mastering a Musical

Most of the songs in Hulu’s New York-set musical rom-com Up Here — co-created and featuring songs by Frozen‘s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez — were prerecorded “due to the nature of the city being the city and the dance and theatrics,” reports production sound mixer Joseph White Jr. Of the final mix, rerecording mixer Tony Volante adds that “the ultimate challenge is making the music sound the best it can be as well as feeling natural and believable as a performance in the show. Understanding the lyrics is also so important in musicals, so I’ll take special care in creating clarity in the vocal tracks and mixing them a little louder than I would for a record mix.” — C.G.

Schmigadoon! Dean Buscher/Apple TV+

Live vocals were recorded on set in season two of Schmigadoon! — during which Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) find themselves in “Schmicago,” a world influenced by ’60s and ’70s musicals. “Often for wide master shots, we would play the song through loudspeakers with prerecorded vocals,” production sound mixer Shawn Miller explains. “This way, the cast could save their voices for when it mattered. As the scene progressed and the shots got tight enough to boom, we would start to record the vocals live,” Miller says, adding that the episode “Welcome to Schmicago” was particularly challenging.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

Production sound mixer Ian Tarasoff says that while shooting the series based on the musical Grease, the songs within a scene were prerecorded along with vocal performances and played on set through a combination of speakers, earbuds and subwoofers. They also recorded on-set vocal performances so that there was material to segue from dialogue to singing, as well as room acoustics. Says Tarasoff, “We needed to record all the dance steps, prop handling and general actor movement separately as the speaker volume made that impossible to capture cleanly while shooting the song.”

