‘South Park’ Lambastes Matt Damon, Other Stars Who Peddled Crypto in New Paramount+ Special

[This story contains spoilers for South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2.]

South Park — as per usual — did not pull any punches when the series went after a number of stars for promoting cryptocurrency prior to the market taking a huge dive this year.

In South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, the fourth made-for-TV film from Trey Parker and Matt Stone for Paramount+ which dropped Wednesday, the likes of Matt Damon, LeBron James, Larry David, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow were skewered for advertisements they made over the past year peddling crypto.

Essentially, in Streaming Wars Part 1, the town of South Park suffers a massive drought due to both global warming and the evil plans of water park owner Pi Pi (a classic character who until the special appeared in the series only once.) Pi Pi hatches a plan to replace all of Denver’s water with his park’s urine-contaminated water, off which he’ll make a fortune. The two-part special deals with “streaming wars” for water rights, but it is clearly a larger take from Parker and Stone on the abundance of TV streaming services and the business turmoil that has resulted.

Once Pi Pi’s evil plan has been hatched, he recruits stars who did crypto spots to push his urine “streaming” service. Since Damon was among the first to do a commercial for crypto, which included the unforgettable line “Fortune favors the brave,” he is knocked around the most. The actual crypto spots were lightly mocked when they aired, but became lightning rods for vitriol when the crypto market crashed.

In the Pi Pi spots, the stars being mocked mention they pushed crypto, so they also are fans of urine — for everything — including eating, drinking and bathing. Every time they have to take a bite of food or drink the urine, they gag and then repeat to themselves, “Fortune favors the brave” before they commit.

In the end, all the aforementioned stars — plus Tom Brady — are all in a large pool of urine together to film a commercial for Pi Pi. They are directed to laugh, splash and cry for joy. The Witherspoon character ends up puking.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 is streaming now on Paramount+.