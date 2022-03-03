‘Picard’ Star John de Lancie Had Single Question Before Returning to ‘Star Trek’ as Q

Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry told John de Lancie during production of The Next Generation pilot “Encounter at Farpoint” that the actor had no idea what he was getting himself into with joining the franchise. Thirty-five years later, de Lancie can’t help but chuckle at the accuracy of the statement.

Star Trek: Picard once again beamed down Thursday with the premiere episode of the second season, “The Star Gazer” arriving on Paramount+. And fans were treated to some familiar faces from TNG, including Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and de Lancie back in his iconic role of the troublesome all-powerful, extradimensional being, Q.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter prior to the premiere, de Lancie admitted he was as shocked as anyone when the request came for him to once again reprise Q, one of Star Trek‘s most popular antagonists.

“I did [the TNG series finale] ‘All Good Things,’ and then they went off to do some movies. No one asked, no one called,” de Lancie begins. “It is not as if I was expecting it or waiting for it. As I have said in the past, I don’t spend too much time worrying about if I am going to be invited to someone’s dinner party, so I put it out of my mind. And then one day, my agent called and said, ‘They would like to have you on Picard and want you to go over to Paramount for a chat.'”

The actor’s mind began to swirl with what he called “infinite possibilities,” knowing better than anyone that a storyline involving Q had zero barriers. So, de Lancie took the meeting and shortly thereafter found himself across from Picard showrunner Terry Matalas. Their talk began with a single query from the actor, whose costume as Q in TNG was a bit of a monstrosity.

“I said, ‘I just have a preliminary question: You’re not putting me in tights again, are you?'” de Lancie says. “And Terry goes, ‘Oh, no, no, no.’ I said, ‘OK. We can proceed.'” Of course, the actor had several more questions about how his character would be handled and was impressed by everything he heard.

“I asked how they were going to deal with the age and that type of stuff. And Terry said, ‘We will [make it happen] and more importantly, we want you how you are now,'” de Lancie says. “He explained to me how the story arch would go, and I said, ‘That sounds great.'”

The first day of production was electrifying for de Lancie. He and star Patrick Stewart had crossed paths a number of times since the TNG finale, which aired in May 1994. But now they were back in front of cameras; once again their iconic sci-fi characters playing a mental game of chess with the fate of the galaxy in the balance

Simply put, de Lancie says, “It was fun,” before expanding. “We shot outside at a winery. They rolled cameras, and then they cut. And unbeknownst to me, Terry had come up from the studio to see that first shot. And he threw his hands up and said, ‘The magic!'”

As far as what fans should expect in the way of Q returning for Picard, de Lancie shares no spoilers as he pulls back the curtain a touch in order to manage expectations. “When I was on TNG, they were Q episodes. Here, I am more of a catalyst,” the actor explains. “I do six out of 10 episodes. I did have to readjust because I thought it would be like before, wall-to-wall words with just me and Patrick. And when I got there, I realized that just cannot be the case. I tried to get an overview and not just an egocentric view of it. And I said, ‘This makes sense. I am getting the ball rolling.'”

All that said, de Lancie cannot wait for audiences to experience the second season of Picard, noting Star Trek fans are like the franchise’s stories: unique.

“These are people who have watched the show, and they come back and want to talk about it. So I have gotten to understand the show from their point of view really well,” de Lancie said of fans’ investment in the material and characters. “And Star Trek storytelling is important. In the end, it has to be about something that is meaningful and deep and has social relevance. That is the essence of Star Trek. And as long as we always have that, we will always have our audience.”