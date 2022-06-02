‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actress Gia Sandhu Breaks Down Moving Episode Featuring Classic Sci-Fi Trope

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode “Spock Amok.”]

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress Gia Sandhu knows T’Pring and Spock will not ultimately end up together per The Original Series, but she is finding great beauty in their present journey.

T’Pring, the Vulcan who was bonded to Spock as a child, only appeared briefly in the ’60s series, played by the late Arlene Martel in the classic episode “Amok Time.” Most casual fans would instantly recognize the episode from Spock and Kirk dueling one another with lirpas, an iconic Vulcan weapon. By the end of the episode, Spock and T’Pring are no longer (in the Vulcan sense) betrothed. Their story begins and ends with the episode. But there was so much more to be told.

And that story is now unfolding through Sandhu’s T’Pring and Ethan Peck’s Spock. Strange New Worlds is taking a much deeper look into what makes both of the Vulcans tick, specifically for one another. And this week’s episode (the perfectly titled “Spock Amok”), does not disappoint, with Spock and T’Pring accidentally switching bodies.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sandhu examines the relationship between the two characters, making clear there are deep emotions between them. But, there are also complications. The actress also talked with THR about her and Peck’s process to portray one another for the classic, but fully rewarding, trope.

I love hearing about how folks became involved in the series. Mind sharing how you were cast as T’Pring?

I went through the traditional casting process. And when I was given the audition scene, the character wasn’t actually revealed, which is characteristic of how Star Trek usually casts. (Laughs.) It simply said “Vulcan woman,” so I did my best Vulcan woman. I’m actually glad I didn’t know that it was for the role T’Pring. Had I known, it might have caused me to get into my head! I sent in an initial audition tape, which was a unique experience unto itself because usually an actor aims to not sound like they are speaking rehearsed lines. And I remember watching my audition back and thinking, “Am I just doing very bad acting, or am I doing something?” I guess I was doing Vulcan because they asked for a second audition, and then I ended up landing the part.

Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T’Pring in STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. John Medland/Paramount+

How did you prepare for the role? You were in a unique situation: T’Pring appeared on The Original Series played by the late Arlene Martel, but only briefly, so you weren’t beholden to a legacy character, like Ethan as Spock.

I went right to the source and watched “Amok Time,” which I’d never seen before. I’d actually never seen any of the Original Series, so that happened to be the first episode I ever saw! I remember watching Arlene Martel and going, “Oh, my goodness. I’m playing her?” I was so excited. Although her role is brief on-screen, it’s very impactful. T’Pring is only in “Amok Time,” so it took a lot of pressure off what I think the other actors have to face. Arlene created this beautiful outline of a character, but there was definitely a lot of room for me to still color within that outline.

I looked at Ethan’s material from Star Trek: Discovery and also went back to Leonard Nimoy’s performances. There were a lot more components to think about. When you’re playing somebody who’s more established versus playing someone who’s less established, you get to really use your own imagination and your own creativity to get you there.

This week’s episode is so much fun. I love the classic sci-fi switched bodies trope. How did you and Ethan prepare, a lot of acting exercises?

Ethan was really generous in terms of letting me into his process and revealing to me what influences him the most. And certainly Leonard Nimoy, I watched the documentary [For the Love of Spock]. And I went through a lot of TOS episodes. I also had a bit of a head start in terms of Ethan’s Spock because I got to see his work on Discovery, so that was very informative and helpful for me.

We really just sat down together and said, “How would you say this? How would you say that?” We had to identify for ourselves what’s most identifiable to the audience in terms of Spock’s mannerisms, his voice and intonation. Ultimately, we were given a bit of a free pass because the joke when the whole thing starts, T’Pring in Spock’s body says to Capt. Pike [Anson Mount], “Now that you know what’s going on, you can obviously tell the difference between us.” (Laughs.) And Pike goes, “Yeah… sure,” saying that Vulcans are all very similar.

In this episode, most of my interaction is with Spock and with Jess [Bush] who plays nurse [Christine] Chapel. When we were preparing before the episode, Ethan, Jess and I all got on a call together, and we discussed what our characters are going through and what their intentions are. We rehearsed the scene together where Chapel and Spock in T’Pring’s body are outside. Ethan was listening in on and was able to help us get going in the right direction. One of the things that I definitely had to be mindful of as T’Pring was that I’m also carrying forward their chemistry. It’s almost the opposite of what my instincts want to do, but I’m picking up a part of what’s going on with them. So yeah, we had a great bond.

I spoke with Ethan a little while back, and he told me you’re so good at playing a Vulcan, he feels he needs to be more Vulcan in your shared scenes. Can you tell me more about bringing T’Pring to life?

I think T’Pring specifically carries herself with a lot of grace, and she’s very deliberate in how she speaks. Her words are chosen very carefully and this all comes from Arlene Martel, the original T’Pring. I definitely wanted to retain as much of that kind of elegance as I could. I think underneath, she’s probably a bit nervous too. She and Spock are two people who love each other, and are trying to navigate the ultimate long-distance relationship, living on two different planets. Both of their intentions are certainly to make sure this relationship succeeds. This whole episode gets into something that’s very funny, but it really starts off with the two of them just wanting to share each other’s katras, so that they can understand each other more and make things work between them. It is the sincerest intention that leads them astray.

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring and Ethan Peck as Spock in STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Sadly, fans know it was not meant to be between the Spock and T’Pring. How do you go about the character and performance when you know the outcome that far out?

You do have to let go of the future and try to honor what’s written for us right now. It is a very relatable situation. In any relationship, there are disappointments and there are triumphs. And the other part that I kind of love about this is that there is a bit of a love triangle that’s evolving at the same time. So, I think there’s a juiciness there as far as nurse Chapel brings to the situation. There’s just challenge after challenge that they’re having to meet and work through. And I think that’s definitely what makes it super relatable.

And finally, can tell me about your experience when the cameras are not rolling? Several cast members have noted to me that you all have become a tight-knit group.

Everyone is really easy to get along with, really kind, and all very welcoming. When I first got cast, Anson had everyone get together at a skating rink for his birthday, and he invited me. That was the first time I got to meet everybody, when we went for a skate in Toronto.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams new episodes Thursday on Paramount+.