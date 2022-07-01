‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2 Features Terrific ‘Halloween’ Nod — And No, It’s Not the Obvious

[The story contains major spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.]

Out of all the horror and sci-fi Easter eggs in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, one moment in particular likely stood out for John Carpenter Halloween fans. And no, it was not Eddie (Joseph Quinn) wearing the mask, although that was an excellent touch.

The moment happens during the climactic battle in the season finale, right after it seemed all hope was lost. But Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was able to finally overpower Henry Creel, aka One, aka Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) inside Max’s (Sadie Sink) mind so the gang in the Upside Down could attack his vulnerable body.

After the group in the Upside Down throws two Molotov cocktails at Vecna, engulfing his entire body in flames, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) shoots him several times with a sawed-off shotgun. The force of the blasts thrusts Vecna back until he finally falls backward outside the second-story window, landing on the ground. Of course, when the group goes out to see the body, Vecna is gone — leaving his fate open for the fifth and final season.

That is exactly how Michael Myers is dispatched in the original Halloween, albeit with some differences. During the climactic fight in Carpenter’s 1978 horror masterpiece starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence) shoots Michael Myers several times with a revolver before the killer falls backward outside the second-story window, landing on the ground. After a pause, Loomis looks out the window to see the body, but Michael is gone.

It could also be argued (and likely will be by fans) that the Nancy moment is also a nod to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, specifically at the end when Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) shoots the T-1000 (Robert Patrick) several times with a shotgun, each blast pushing him backward towards a vat of molten steel. Of course, Sarah ran out of shells at the worst possible moment, but Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 had her covered with his grenade launcher.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is streaming now on Netflix.