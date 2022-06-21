‘Stranger Things 4’ Vol. 2 Drops Mind-Blowing Netflix Trailer for Season Conclusion

The first look at Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 dropped Tuesday morning — and it is awe-inspiring.

It is clear that the final two episodes this season of the immensely popular Netflix series are going to be packed with adventure, intense horror, and, of course, comedy. The pair of Vol. 2 episodes will have a total runtime of nearly four hours, Netflix noted.

The Vol. 2 trailer was kept under lock and key, meaning it was not shared with media before it dropped for all to see online Tuesday morning. There is a lot to take in from the preview, but producer-director Shawn Levy seemed to best sum it up in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Having seen both those finale episodes, they are as emotional as they are cinematic,” he said. “Holy shit, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that’s what I’ll say about that.”

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 was overwhelmingly well-received and currently holds an 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The release of the first seven episodes of the season also broke a viewing record for Netflix.

According to the streamer’s internal measurement, Stranger Things racked up 286.79 million hours of viewing time worldwide from May 25-27. That bests the previous record-holder, season two of Bridgerton, which had 193 million hours of watch time over its opening weekend in March.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 arrives to stream on July 1.

Watch the trailer, below.