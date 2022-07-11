‘Stranger Things’ Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After Season 4 and the Joys of That Flamethrower

[This story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4, Volume 2.]

Brett Gelman can laugh about it now, but he did feel bad for posting an innocuous message to Matt and Ross Duffer on social media prior to the premiere of Stranger Things 4 that inadvertently read as though Murray Bauman was a goner, leading fans to lose their minds.

Of course, with the arrival of Volume 2 last weekend of the immensely popular Netflix series, fans now know that Murray not only survived, but he was also something of a hero in saving Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) while trapped in Russia, thanks to his smarts, some karate and a huge flamethrower.

The actor revels in Murray’s arc, which began with a shut-in conspiracy theorist in season two. Creating a well-detailed backstory for his character, Gelman understands exactly what makes him tick — and finds Murray quite relatable.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Gelman explored that arc deeper and revealed that he’s continued the martial arts studies he began for this season. The also spoke about learning actual Russian and explained why the series ending after next season is sad, but ultimately, the right call.

This was such a physical season for you. Did you know what was in store way ahead of time, and how did you prepare?

I had a heads-up, absolutely. Matt and Ross Duffer said he was a black belt in karate. And I was like, “Ok… Well, I need to start training.” (Laughs.) They wanted me to really learn it, so we could visually justify or sell that I was a black belt because that’s not just doing some karate moves. They needed to be black belt moves. We wanted funny, but not Beverly Hills Ninja-type of funny. So I trained for three months, four days a week with these amazing masters, Simon and Phillip Rhee. It was exhausting, and it definitely challenged me physically, without a doubt.

That’s awesome. Have you stayed with it? Do you know what belt level you actually reached in your preparation?

Yeah! I’ve been studying Tae Kwon Do with Simon, and I’ve been doing the belt program. I’m a purple belt. I’m working on getting my orange belt, so I’m still very much in the beginning, but I’m sticking with it. For the show, they were teaching me black belt moves in order to increase my vocabulary and really quickly giving me a wide range of knowledge. It was also them assessing what my body could do, which, surprisingly, was a lot. (Laughs.) That was a real thrill for me to find out!

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman in Stranger Things. Courtesy of Netflix

Speaking of vocabulary — and you’ll have to forgive my ignorance because I don’t know it at all — is Murray actually speaking fluent Russian?

I was speaking Russian! I had a coach, Elena Baranova, who has worked with everybody from Gary Oldman to John Malkovich. She’s amazing. I worked just as hard at that with her as I did with Simon and Phillip on the martial arts. Those are full Russian phrases. This season, as opposed to last season, it was different because last season I just had to speak the language, I didn’t have to come off as a Russian. So, this season wasn’t only her teaching me how to say the phrases and teach me the meaning, I had to learn how to speak the dialect so that Murray could pass himself off as a Russian to Russians.

Like the martial arts, are you going to stick with it, or is that maybe too much?

I want to learn Spanish and Hebrew first. I would really love to learn Russian. It’s an incredible language and that would be really exciting. I don’t know any language besides English, so Spanish is next. I believe that every American should learn Spanish because it’s our other language. And then Hebrew because my girlfriend comes from Israeli roots. I want to learn, so I know when she’s talking shit about me. (Laughs.) And look, as a Jew, it’s important for me. I really want to learn it, so I’m rooted in my people.

Murray Bauman has had a marvelous arc since we met him, from a shut-in, maybe looney tunes conspiracy theorist to a legit flame-throwing hero. Can you tell me how that journey was to play?

For me, the arc was really exciting! I put myself in it. I relate to him a lot in terms of how alienated he felt in the beginning. I’ve had those moments in my life where I wanted to have my own bunker and felt like the outside world was a threat. I think at the end of season three, he really started to like people again and trust people again. I think what initially drove him into the bunker was that he had this jaded view of the corruption of the human spirit. He’s my age in the ’80s, so that means he was an active journalist in the ’60s. He saw a lot of things, so much unrest, like the ’68 Democratic National Convention. He went to Vietnam. Obviously, with his knowledge of Russian, he may have been interviewing the likes of [Russian President Nikita Sergeyevich] Khrushchev. And then I think he got in too deep and that gave him a real hatred of people.

Season three really brought him out of that. Hopper and Joyce and Alexei (Alec Utgoff) really showed the good in people to him again. And it also really gave him a taste for adventure again. As we start this season, he enjoys talking to Joyce, they’re having to deal with the loss of Hopper and Alexei. And once they find out Hopper might be alive, they have got to go on that adventure. There is nothing cowardly about Murray, he’s just a rational and logical guy, who goes, “OK, we can die here, so let’s just make sure we’re really down with this before we do this. But of course, we should do this.” And then to become this action hero in a way, he gets even braver, even stronger, leading up to firing off the flamethrower. (Laughs.)

Tom Wlaschiha as Dimitri, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman in Stranger Things. Courtesy of Netflix

I am sure you’ve seen on social media that many fans enjoyed Murray and Joseph Quinn’s Eddie the most this season. Getting a kick out of all those memes and messages?

I love it so much. It’s so awesome. I mean, the fans have always been good to me, but they’ve really upped the love this season in a way that is hard to even comprehend. And it feels excellent because I really love Murray too. I know everybody associated with the show put in a lot of hard work, so to see the fans recognize that and reward us for that with these memes and kind comments, it’s really a dream come true.

That’s wonderful. We have to talk about that flamethrower, since that scene stole the show for many of your fans. I loved it, and the image made me think of Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, one of my favorite films. What was wielding it like?

It was really safe, actually! (Laughs.) A lot of the flame was done in post-production to keep me safe. It was heavy, but not that heavy. The thing I was the most worried about was losing my voice! There are a lot of different takes of me standing there and screaming.

In the script, it just said “Murray picks up the flamethrower and fires,” but Matt and Ross decided they wanted him to say something before. So, we went through some lines and jokes, and then finally, I don’t remember whose idea it was, but we decided on simply, “Hey, assholes!” (Laughs.) And I really did keep thinking about DiCaprio while that was happening because I love that movie too.

Murray becoming such a fan favorite this season has a drawback, as fans always must worry if he is going to make it. He’s not one of the kids, so there are no guarantees. I assume that also takes a toll on the actor, worrying about the character’s time being up?

Absolutely! Do I die? I mean this when I say this: I truly have no idea what’s in store for any of us in season five. Matt and Ross are so secretive, and I respect that secrecy. So I don’t push them too hard to tell me, but yeah, I hope that I live! (Laughs.) It would be such a bummer if he died.

Actually, it was really funny. Before the season premiered, I put out this social media appreciation post for Matt and Ross about them being such amazing friends and bosses, and I guess it read like I was saying goodbye, like Murray dies. And the kids went nuts! And then I didn’t want to take it down or contradict it because then that is a spoiler. (Laughs.) I felt really bad watching the kids, the fans suffer over that, but at the same time, it really meant a lot they felt that way.

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman in Stranger Things. Courtesy of Netflix

Since you’ve worked with them both so closely, who is the bigger goofball on set, David or Winona?

I think Winona is the bigger goofball, especially this season. All three of us have a lot of fun. I would say that Winona is sillier than David. That’s not to say she doesn’t take the work incredibly seriously. She does. She’s amazing, and it’s amazing to work with both of them.

And then finally, I know there is nothing to tease for season five, but can you share your emotions on this journey coming to an end?

It’s going to be really sad to see it end, but I do think it’s the right move, absolutely. I think that it’s a testament to Matt and Ross’ integrity to leave fans wanting more, don’t try to stretch it. I think that adds a level of trust and artistic integrity to the show. I will probably cry when I’m wrapped out — I most certainly will cry. (Laughs.) And that normal postpartum depression of ending a job will be increased. But it’s the right move. Plus, I’ve read they’re looking for a new Wolverine, so I am going to go for that. I think I’m ready! Don’t you think I could do it? I think I can do it.

Interviewed edited for length and clarity.

Stranger Things 4 is now streaming on Netflix.