20 Supporting Actors Who Stole Scenes This Past Year

Joel Kim Booster (Loot, Apple TV+)

Joel Kim Booster Nelson Huang

My character summed up in one sentence Overachieving gay bully with an impeccable sense of style.

The part of my character I relate to the most Deep-seated and far-reaching insecurity that manifests as near-constant snark. And the style.

And the part I don’t His general sense of apathy.

Show on which I’d love to guest star Industry. I understand roughly 30 percent of what they’re talking about, but I’m still riveted.

The last celebrity who had me truly starstruck The first and only time I ever met Julia Roberts, my nose literally started to bleed.

The best note from my director “Let’s try one as scripted.”

My go-to snack on set Believe it or not, deviled eggs.

What a spinoff for my character might look like There are lots of allusions to his bizarre upbringing on a farm, I think it could be fun to see him inherit the farm and have to go home to take care of it.

The last show I binge-watched Barry.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Margaret Cho, of course.

Morfydd Clark (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video)

Morfyyd Clark Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence An immortal, royal, elven warrior/sorceress who’s older than the moon.

The part of my character I relate to the most She has to learn to control her temper.

And the part I don’t Probably being an immortal, royal, elven warrior/sorceress who’s older than the moon! In all seriousness, I owe so much to the crew for getting me physically and psychologically into character. It was very novel playing someone this powerful — it made me realize that I’d previously played a lot of characters who were physically vulnerable or disempowered. The stunt team had to train me not to flinch so much.

The best note from my director I’ve been very supported by the showrunners and all the directors on this job, I’ve learned so much from them. J.A. Bayona directed the first few episodes and his note has stayed with me: “Elves don’t squint.”

My go-to snack on set Lattes with lots of sugar.

What a spinoff for my character might look like She had a pretty dramatic relationship with her uncle, Fëanor, in her youth — that would be fun to explore.

The last show I binge-watched The English, with Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. I’ve watched things since, but I completely binged that and I still think about it a lot. I’ve become a bit of an evangelist for it.

The show on which I’d love to guest-star It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer It’s between Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennett.

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck I lost the power of speech when I met Chloë Sevigny. It was at the readthrough for Love and Friendship; I was not long out of drama school and had been obsessed with her since my Nain got me a subscription to Vogue when I was 12. I walked into the bathroom and she was in there, and I just malfunctioned. I said hi and then just stood there, and she had to ask me if I was going to the bathroom. It was so embarrassing, but she was very nice about it.

GaTa (Dave, FX/HULU)

GaTa Matthias Clamer/FX

My character summed up in one sentence Lively in spirit and a positive opportunist.

The part of my character I relate to the most The part of my character I relate to the most is being able to express myself in any situation and begin telling my story for the world.

And the part I don’t I relate to every part because I’ve developed my character since season one with the amazing writers that we have.

The best note from my director Jeff Schaffer told me “GaTa” stands for “Greatest Actor That’s Acting,” and that really boosted my confidence.

My go-to snack on set Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

What a spinoff for my character might look like My spinoff would take a look at my upbringing and my life before I met Dave — an origin story set in South Central L.A. in the late 2000s. I want to show the world GaTa’s world.

The last show I binge-watched Beef.

The show on which I’d love to guest-star Beef.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Lil Dicky aka David Burd.

Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, FX/Hulu)

Harvey Guillen Jen Rosenstein

My character summed up in one sentence He has had enough … and is taking matters into his own hands.

The part of my character I relate to the most He’s a hard worker, and he loves his family and would do anything for them

And the part I don’t He let people walk all over him for years … I just can’t allow it.

The best note from my director [When shooting] the pilot, Taika Waititi said, “Let’s do a ‘fun run,’ ” meaning we could improv the scene. I said, “Yay, funsies!” And he said, “Yeah — funsies!” So now on set, we always have a funsies take.

What a spinoff for my character might look like Buffy the Vampire Slayer — but this time it would be a queer, plus-size Latino as our hero!

The last celebrity who had me truly starstruck Catherine O’Hara, and Jennifer Coolidge — with both, I was frozen in awe.

My go-to snack on set This is a tough one. We shoot in the fall and winter in Canada, so I would say loukoumades (Greek donuts) with abuelita (Mexican hot chocolate) from Athens. Donuts or cookies from Craig’s, both in Toronto.

The last show I binge-watched The Last of Us.

The show on which I’d love to guest-star Poker Face or The Simpsons.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Lucile Ball, and also Amy Sedaris in Strangers with Candy.

David Gyasi (The Diplomat, Netflix)

David Gyasi Elena Gyasi

My character summed up in one sentence He’s comfortable in many different forums — making him one of, if not the most, knowledgeable person in the room.

The part of my character I relate to the most His heart, passion and drive.

And the part I don’t His political affiliation.

The best note from my director One time I couldn’t get over this one line as I’d built Dennison up to divine demigod-like status. Deborah Cahn said, “Remember he is floored.” It released me to allow him to fail, which in turn allowed a vulnerability. Much more interesting!

What a spinoff for my character might look like It would be good to delve into his past and see what made the man (loves, losses, triumphs, heartache, etc) before following him on in his political career and loves!

My go-to snack on set Ketobomb — dark chocolate and peanut butter!

The last show I binge-watched Beef.

The show on which I’d love to guest-star Just saw a clip for a new show called Supacell!

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Blair Underwood as Jonathan Rollins in L.A Law.

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck Bruce Grobbelaar, ex-Liverpool FC goal keeper.

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Paul Walter Hauser Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence Troubled.

The part of my character I relate to the most Being from the Midwest.

And the part I don’t Feeling entitled to women.

What a spinoff for my character might look like It might look like me having a mental breakdown.

Show on which I’d love to guest-star Selling Sunset. Not a joke. I’d be a good SNL host.

The best note from my director “You need a break. Go see your family.”

My go-to snack on set Those flavored seaweed things, anything peanut butter

The last show I binge-watched Love Is Blind season 4.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Matthew Perry on Friends, and Chris Farley and Dana Carvey on SNL

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck Molly Shannon, Cheri Oteri and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Jackie Hoffman (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Paramount +)

Jackie Hoffman Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence The angry one.

The part of my character I relate to the most The anger.

And the part I don’t Not being able to talk a lot.

What a spinoff for my character might look like The angry one that gets to talk a lot.

The best note from my director “Bigger!”

My go-to snack on set Raisins.

The last show I binge-watched Barry.

The show on which I’d love to guest-star Real Time With Bill Maher.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Jackie Gleason and Carol Burnett.

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck Barbara Bush.

Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets, Showtime)

Simone Kessell Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence A self-professed spiritual healer in dreamy caftans who should probably be back on her meds.

The best note from my director “Lottie is like a cool Jesus,” and, “Try not to walk like a model.”

What a spinoff for my character might look like It would be set in an institution of sorts — One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest meets Euphoria.

The part of my character I relate most to is Her love of color, the idea of sustainability, living off the land and the love of heliotrope — I just painted my hallway that color. Perhaps I am more Lottie-like than I realize.

And the part I don’t Her demons, her fears, her past trauma. Lottie carries a lot of pain and is so good at keeping it suppressed. I don’t think I would be so goddess-like if I had eaten one of my school friends.

My go-to snack on set Coffee, almonds, chocolate, coffee.

The last show I binged-watched Bad Sisters. I love me some twisted Irish sisters.

The show on which I would love to guest-star A reboot of Absolutely Fabulous.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer No single actor made me want to perform, but I do recall watching Robin Wright in House of Cards and thinking that her performance was incredible and that was the type of character I wanted to play. She really is brilliant in that role.

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck I don’t have anyone like “Brad” or “Meryl.” I am constantly in awe and star-struck by nurses and school teachers — to me they are real-life superstars.

Vella Lovell (Animal Control, FOX)

Vella Lovell Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence Emily is a people-pleaser with imposter syndrome who is in over her head in a position of authority surrounded by animals.

The part of my character I relate to the most I am also a total people-pleaser and want everyone to like me, and I am also obsessed with animals.

And the part I don’t Honestly, I relate to most of her! More than any other character I’ve ever played.

The best note from my director During the pilot of Animal Control, our showrunners Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher were looking for a more naturalistic, grounded tone. I felt like I was being a Muppet and way too big and was feeling pretty insecure. Rob pulled me aside and said, “All your instincts are great and absolutely correct. Just trust them.” That was a great reminder that I had everything I needed within me and that I could trust myself.

My go-to snack on set An energy bar and Earl Grey tea with oat milk and honey.

What a spinoff for my character might look like Emily just snaps one day and kidnaps all the animals and decides to start her own competing animal shelter in Portland.

The last show I binge-watched:Vanderpump Rules.

The show on which I’d love to guest-star Jury Duty.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Whoopi Goldberg’s one woman show from the ’80s was very informative. I loved all the characters she created and watched it as a little girl on repeat. That was very inspiring to me.

The last celebrity who had me truly starstruck I spotted Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri at the Spirit Awards hugging and chatting. I wanted to go up to them to say how big a fan of both of them I am, but instead chose the classy move of running the other way. It was just too much power combined!

Ken Marino (Party Down, STARZ)

Ken Marino Jessica Brooks

My character summed up in one sentence Ron Donald is the guy who tries the hardest with the lowest success rate.

The part of my character I relate to the most I am eager to please, I am emotionally tender and I am physically beautiful.

And the part I least relate to I’ve never been someone who wields a clipboard.

The best note from my director “You’re making me sad!” And bonus answer, the best note from my daughter: “Your head is too big for that haircut!”

Show on which I’d love to guest-star Vanderpump Rules, but as Ron Donald working at TomTom. Ron would love to get involved in “Scandoval” and would probably destroy TomTom from the inside unintentionally.

My go-to snack on set Caffeine.

What a spinoff for my character might look like Maybe Ron marries his love of the sea with his love of food service and gets a job on a cruise ship. Then the ship is taken over by pirates, and Ron is constantly worried that they are mad at him. Then they become so annoyed that they throw him overboard and he becomes a merman, and the cycle continues.

The last show I binge-watched A little show I discovered that no one else is watching is called Succession. It is so good. I hope this thing runs forever!

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Alan Alda on M*A*S*H. I got the chance to work with him on Wanderlust, and was delighted to find out he is as nice as he is talented. Fun fact: He’s not actually a surgeon, which I learned when he refused to take my appendix out.

The last celebrity who had me truly starstruck I idolized Henry Winkler as the Fonz so much; when I got the chance to work with him on Childrens Hospital, I ended up with three reverse mortgages. The man is smooth.

Young Mazino (Beef, Netflix)

Young Mazino Amanda Lim

​​My character summed up in one sentence Paul is a jungle main hardstuck in Bronze. (Gamers will understand.)

The part of my character I relate to the most I relate to Paul’s existential dread.

And the part I don’t I can’t rock gold chains like he can.

The best note from my director “Keep swinging the tree branch like that — looks great.”

What a spinoff for my character might look like Paul becomes a professional Muay Thai fighter in Phuket and works part time at a local marijuana farm.

Show on which I’d love to guest-star Naked and Afraid.

My go-to snack on set Berries and carrots.

The last show I binge-watched Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Yugi Mutou from Yu-Gi-Oh!

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck I met Taylor Russell at a dinner the other night. Time and space seemed to warp when we shared some words. I left the moment somewhat stunned.

Edy Modica (Jury Duty, Freevee)

Edy Modica Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Images

My character summed up in one sentence Jeannie is the girlie you meet in line for the dressing room at Target who makes you feel like you can live your truth!

The part of my character I relate to the most I am constantly trying to interact with anyone in my eyeline, so getting to be the first person who talks to Ronald, especially offering a snack, felt very in line with how I live my life.

And the part I don’t Religious boys are not my type.

The best note from my director They really let me be free, and I think that ended up paying off the most!

What a spin­off for my character might look like The Sopranos, but it’s Jeannie working as a Forever 21 manager at the Palisades Mall.

Last show I binge-watched I watched Couples Therapy on Showtime in one sitting, and I think I’m a licensed therapist now.

My go-to snack on set Cheez-its. Salami and Cheese. Sour cream and cheddar Pringles. What wasn’t my go-to snack on set is the real question …

The show on which I’d love to guest-star The list is long and powerful, but The Righteous Gemstones — anything Danny Mcbride is involved in would be an absolute honor.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Amanda Bynes and The Amanda Show on Nickelodeon made me feel like girl power was possible and I could actually do whatever I wanted!

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck I saw Jimmi Simpson outside of a theater in L.A. and I thought I was going to pass out…

Aminah Nieves (1923, Paramount+)

Aminah Nieves Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence She is who our ancestors warned you about: the brilliant, vivacious seed who forces its way through the cement-like soil, sprouting even in the toughest of droughts.

The part of my character I relate to the most Her tenacity and dedication when it comes to helping people that she loves. She fights for something deeper than herself, and won’t stop until it’s over.

The best note from my director “Don’t work harder than you need to, and don’t hurt yourself quicker than you can heal.”

What a spinoff for my character might look like Unfortunately, for period sake, it would look similar. Even now in 2023, native communities are at risk of losing a very important law in June (ICWA, or Indian Child Welfare Act). This law keeps native children from being wrongfully taken from their families, placed into the foster care system and away from their culture.

My go-to snack on set I’m so boring: fruit. I have Celiacs — don’t come for me, it’s hard out here!

The last show I binge-watched Re-binged The OA, and Beef! I binged both in four days… don’t ask me how.

The show on which I’d love to guest-star If The Office were to ever come back, I’d be blowing up my manager’s phone asking him for multiple auditions. He’d end up voluntarily firing himself at that point.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer It was never an actor on TV for me, it was always my family. To this day, I think I hold the crown for impersonating my dad the best.

The last celebrity who had me truly starstruck Meeting Gil Birmingham, who plays Rainwater in Yellowstone, was a full-circle moment.

Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts, CBS)

Danielle Pinnock Jack Wallace

My character summed up in one sentence A fame-obsessed hot mess with a heart of gold, a fabulous Prohibition-era jazz singer and Jason Momoa’s biggest fan.

The part of my character I relate to the most Honey, Alberta and I love a party. I love hosting and attending them. During what I like to call my “Elaine Stritch Years,” I was twerking to Juvenile and snacking on late-night cheesesteaks at Max’s in Philly. Alberta’s 1920s parties were also a vibe. She was drinking hooch and rubbing shoulders with Al Capone. It sounds like a great time to me.

And the part I don’t Alberta is low-key a murderer. So yeah, there’s that.

The best note from my director Trent O’Donnell: “Don’t play the comedy. Play the stakes and the ‘funny’ will come.”

Show on which I’d love to guest-star The White Lotus. I’m trying to be a wealthy Black lady who buys the resort only to bulldoze it so it can become a Burlington Coat Factory.

My go-to snack on set Carrots and hummus. If we’re doing a late-night or an overnight shoot: Cheetos.

What a spinoff for my character might look like Isaac and Alberta had a great mystery episode where they hunt to discover who stole Crash’s head. The episode is a comedically unhinged version of Sherlock and Watson. They nicknamed each other Pony and Bangs because of Issac’s ponytail and Alberta’s bangs. I think Ghost Detectives: Pony and Bangs would be a great spinoff.

The last show I binge-watched Queen Charlotte. Shonda Rhimes never misses. It was so good.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer I’ve been performing in and writing documentary plays since I was 18. Anna Deavere Smith is my greatest inspiration and one of the most transformative artists ever. I had the honor of being mentored by her in San Francisco. She is a theater giant and one of our most outstanding living performers.

The last celebrity who had me truly starstruck I went to the Grammys for the first time this year. Adele told me I was beautiful and offered me hand sanitizer. Beyoncé said hello to me and shook my hand. I almost flatlined.

Annie Potts (Young Sheldon, CBS)

Annie Potts Rich Polk/Getty Images

My character summed up in one sentence Sassy, salty, sweet Southerner.

The part of my character I relate to the most All of her.

And the part I don’t I relate to all of it.

The best note from my director “Less is better.”

Last show I binge-watched The Crown for the second time — so good as I’m working in London right now. It’s so beautifully acted, written and directed.

Show on which I’d love to guest-star Hacks or Bad Sisters.

My go-to snack on set I don’t snack on set — that’s a slippery slope.

What a spinoff for my character might look like Like fun!

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Lucille Ball.

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck Jodie Comer.

Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus, HBO/MAX)

Haley Lu Richardson Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence She really should get her shit together.

The part of my character I relate to the most The desperation and hunger for fulfillment.

And the part I don’t She’s very, very lost.

The best note from my director Mike White would come up to us after certain takes — particularly ones where we were playing, and adding little bits here and there — and he’d say, “Wow, it’s like I’m watching a documentary!” I guess that’s less of a note and more of a comment. But it always made me giggle and feel good.

What a spinoff for my character might look like Girls.

My go-to snack on set Hummus and veggies. They had a lot of eggplant and raw fennel in Sicily, which paired surprisingly well with hummus.

The last show I binge-watched Married at First Sight.

The show on which I’d love to guest-star Married at First Sight. I’d settle for Black Mirror though.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Amanda Bynes in Big Fat Liar.

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Alan Ruck (Succession, HBO/MAX)

Alan Ruck Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence: Connor Roy is one lost boy.

The part of my character I relate to the most Connor’s addiction to escapism.

And the part I don’t Connor’s complete lack of friends.

The best note from my director When director Mark Mylod suggested that I act more presidential.

What a spinoff for my character might look like Willa and Connor in a remake of Green Acres.

Last show I binge-watched Poker Face.

Show on which I’d love to guest-star Poker Face.

My go-to snack on set On the “Tern Haven” episode, Jeremy Shamos and I devoured an entire bag of cashew clusters.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Kurt Russell, Peter O’Toole and The Little Rascals.

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck Chrissie Hynde.

Matt Smith (House of the Dragon, HBO/MAX)

Matt Smith Amanda Edwards/WireImage

My character summed up in one sentence He loves the chaos.

The part of my character I relate to the most His love for his brother.

And the part I don’t His hate for his brother.

The best note from my director “Do it quicker.”

What a spinoff for my character might look like I don’t know … but he’d start off on a beach looking for a red dragon.

Last show I binge-watched Jury Duty — in one full day. A knockout.

Show on which I’d love to guest-star Peep Show. Any scene with Mark Corrigan, Jez Usborne or Super Hans.

My go-to snack on set Tea and a custard tart.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer Michael Crawford as Frank Spencer in Some Mothers Do ‘Ave Em, a ’70s British sitcom. He did all his own stunts; they were dangerous and daring. And perfectly timed.

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck Henry Winkler. For the second time. Still blew my socks off. A charming man indeed.

Michael Urie (Shrinking, Apple TV+)

Michael Urie Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence On the surface, it seems like everything goes Brian’s way — in fact, that’s his mantra — but underneath his relentless positivity, he frets that something actually might not go his way.

The part of my character I relate to the most I am definitely a fretter. I, too, would agonize over every detail of an engagement party. I also like to force my friends to do the things I want the way Brian forces Jimmy to play pickleball; as a kid, it was forcing friends to be in my homemade movies.

And the part I don’t Having a mantra at all — I could never.

The best note from my director Bill Lawrence telling me to open the door and knock down the coat rack after I stormed out of Jimmy’s office in episode two; Randall Winston reminding me that Brian is the guy who says “everything goes my way” during a scene where things definitely weren’t.

My go-to snack on set These amazing apples stuffed with peanut butter and granola things that our crafty makes — wow!

What a spinoff for my character might look like Brian’s competitive streak gets the better of him. He quits his law practice to focus full-time on pickleball.

Last show I binge-watched Jury Duty! A mock reality/improv show that makes me cry? Don’t mind if I do!

Show on which I’d love to guest-star Star Trek — any kind of Star Trek. Any role. Please cast me.

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer John Ritter. Reruns of Three’s Company, Skin Deep, Noises Off! and Sling Blade — he was so effervescent, charming and hilarious, and also human and heartbreaking. I wanted to do what he did. I got to see him in a Neil Simon play on Broadway. I was devastated when he died.

The last celebrity who had me truly star-struck I was involved in a table reading of a work-in-progress TV show, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus was in it. It took everything I had to play it cool. She laughed at something I did, and it was a total out-of-body experience for me

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Lisa Ann Walter Courtesy of Subject

My character summed up in one sentence South Philly, Sicilian teacher and ride-or-die bestie to Barbara Howard — she will fight anyone who is less than respectful to any part of that description.

The part of my character I relate to the most The Sicilian-ness: working all angles to get deals, protecting those I love and absolute insistence on respect.

And the part I don’t Physically fighting. Anymore.

The best note from my director Trust. (All of it).

My go-to snack on set Berries and apple slices with almond butter.

What a spinoff for my character might look like Melissa Schemmenti & Barbara Howard: Retirement Travel Shenanigans!

The last celebrity who had me truly starstruck I don’t get starstruck by actors, generally — having to dance attached boob-to-groin with Richard Gere [in Shall We Dance] was daunting. I guess it was Nancy Pelosi at the Kennedy Center Honors. Oh! And Cate Blanchett during awards season — but only the first time.

The last show I binge-watched Shrinking.

The show on which I’d love to guest-star Ted Lasso. What We Do in the Shadows. Shrinking. Severance. Hacks!

The TV character/actor who made me want to be a performer The female cast of Laugh-In; Tatum O’Neal in Paper Moon.

