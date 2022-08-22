‘Ted Lasso’ Editors Tease Season 3, Upcoming Character Arcs in ‘Behind the Screen’

- Share this article on Facebook
AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) will be among the characters with the biggest arcs in the upcoming season three of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, says its Emmy-nominated editors AJ Catoline and Melissa McCoy. In a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen, the pair detail their work in season two — what they say creator Jason Sudeikis calls the Empire Strikes Back season — and look ahead to the continuation of the series.
This includes the evolution of the characters. “[Nate’s] on a trajectory, career wise. … From season one as kitman, then he became a coach and now he’s the coach of West Ham,” Cateline says, adding, “Jason is so very generous as a producer and creator. He gives all of the characters a storyline. I think that’s why [the episodes] are so full … There so many storylines; he wants every character to have an arc.”
McCoy notes new players will “invigorate” the locker room next season. And Catoline adds, “Trent Crimm is independent, surely he has a purpose at Richmond.”
Listen to the full conversation here.
