‘Ted Lasso’ Editors Talk Emmy Noms, Season 2 in THR’s ‘Behind The Screen’

Emmy-nominated Ted Lasso editors A.J. Catoline and Melissa McCoy discuss their work on season one and preview season 2 in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen.

The hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso–which follows Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired to coach a Premier League soccer team–offered just the right combination of comedy, heart and hope to win over pandemic audiences. The series earned 20 Emmy nominations, the most for a comedy this season.

Catoline is nominated for “The Hope that Kills You” episode and McCoy, for the episode titled “Make Rebecca Great Again.” It’s the first Emmy nomination for both editors.

Jason with editors AJ Catoline and Melissa McCoy. Courtesy of Francesca Castro

In today’s conversation “Two Aces” Catoline and McCoy take listeners behind the scenes of the making of the series, share their favorite scenes, and hint at what’s to come when Ted, Roy, Rebecca and the rest of the characters return for season two, which debuts on Friday.

They also discuss what Catoline describes as the “film school of Jason Sudeikis. He knows so many references to so many films and TV shows. He loves references to books and songs.”

He cites as an example, “He was trying to find a way [for Ted] to break down the character of Jamie Tartt and do it in a way that was creative and intuitive and he thought of pulling from Allen Iverson’s infamous ‘practice’ speech where he repeats the word practice over and over again.” McCoy and Catoline add that viewers can watch for references to a variety of films and TV projects in the second season.

“I’m just in awe of our cast,” says McCoy. “They did amazing work. The character growth is huge this season.”

