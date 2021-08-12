‘The Crown’ Editor Yan Miles, VFX Supervisor Ben Turner Talk Challenges of Season 4 in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’

The Crown editor Yan Miles and visual effects supervisor Ben Turner are guests in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. Season 4 of Netflix series The Crown, along with The Mandalorian, earned the most Emmy program nominations this year, with a remarkable 24 apiece. For The Crown that includes nominations for outstanding drama series, and in the creative arts, it includes two for editing and one in special visual effects.

Of the episode “Fairytale” — which follows Charles and Diana’s engagement and concludes on their wedding day — Miles points out that viewers know the history, so the episode goes “behind the curtain.” He describes Diana’s arc that began with presenting her as a joyful young woman, but when she moves into Buckingham Palace “quite quickly, things go wrong.”

“We preserved as much of that joy and happiness as long as we could [then] where she was just alone [in the Palace], sort of conveying that sort of loneliness,” he says, also discussing the difficult sequence in the kitchen that signals an eating disorder. “That’s kind of the sort of strength of The Crown. It doesn’t shy away from opening your eyes.”

For Turner, one of the season’s trickiest VFX tasks was creating the explosion on the boat that claims the life of Lord Mountbatten. He says they explored various ways to shoot the sequence but ultimately took the CG route. “All the shots from under the water, that’s all fully CG,” he explains. “We created the boat and this sort of the underwater environment [including] the plant life and the fish.”

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with editors, cinematographers, VFX supervisors and other talent behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.