‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Rings of Power’ and ‘The Last of Us’ Sound Pros on Creating the Clicks and Screams of Aliens, Orcs and the Infected

From left: A bloater (i.e., a clicker in an advanced stage of infection) in the fifth episode of 'The Last of Us;' Baby Yoda in 'The Mandalorian;' an Orc in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.'

HBO’s The Last of Us — based on the popular video game set in a postapocalyptic world — required the sound team to come up with the vocalizations for the infected and clickers. Sound supervisor Michael J. Benavente explains that the sounds had to remain loyal to the game while also supporting the cinematic feel of the series.

Series creator Craig Mazin contributed a large part of the vocalizations for the infected. “He had it down and he knew what he wanted,” says Benavente, adding that the series’ sound designers also provided their voices. Remembering the work of sound designer Chris Terhune, Benavente says, “I have a great picture of him with cayenne pepper and all these weird things that he put in his throat to try to make interesting sounds.” And sound designer Chris Battaglia “was unfortunately hospitalized with an infection and he had trouble eating or swallowing. He had his mother bring a recorder to the hospital because he loved the sound he was making, even though he was practically on his deathbed.”

Benavente adds that when the infected become clickers, “they make this iconic sound from the video game. And we did have access to the video game sounds, but we really wanted to try it fresh.” They turned to Misty Lee and Phil Kovats, the actors who perform the clickers in the video game. “They gave us a whole kit of different kinds of emotions and frightening sounds.”

Characters in the latest season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian include the species of small beings known as the Anzellans. One, Babu Frik, first appeared in The Rise of Skywalker. Shirley Henderson, who played Babu Frik (as well as Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter franchise) provides the voice of the main Anzellan in The Mandalorian, while a loop group, actress Helen Sadler and even Skywalker Sound’s sound supervisor Matt Wood provided additional vocalizations for the Anzellans. “Similar to things we’ve done before, like with Jawas or Ewoks or whatnot, you pitch them up because they’re small, but then you perform them with a really gravelly voice,” explains Wood. In “some of the funniest scenes,” he adds, they interact with Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, whose voice is created with a combination of sounds, including vocalizations of Skywalker sound supervisor David Acord and such mammals as a kinkajou and a human baby. “It’s good having vocal performers that are also sound designers. It’s a unique thing that we have going on here at Skywalker.”

An army of Orcs is featured in a climactic battle in Amazon Prime’s series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels. “They are humanoid, but they’re living in a world that’s unfit for them,” says sound supervisor Robert Stambler. “And we really wanted them to feel uncomfortable in the sense that they don’t like sunshine, they don’t like fresh air, and the whole arc of their story in this first season is they’re trying to create their homeland. They’re trying to make Mount Doom erupt to create Mordor.” The Orcs’ vocalizations involved recording the performances with loop group actors “and always steering them in this place where they should feel sickly and unwell. And then to create even more contrast between the sounds of the Orcs and the sounds of the humans, we would use processing techniques — distortion and pitch — to create a more monstrous, animalistic version of what a humanoid could sound like.” Stambler adds that they replaced the production sound in the battle scene. “Every piece of armor, weaponry, grunt, yell, scream, battle cry — all of that — was fabricated.”

