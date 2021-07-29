‘The Mandalorian’ Visit to Corvus Detailed in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’

Visual effects supervisor Richard Bluff and production designers Andrew L. Jones and Doug Chiang discuss the making of season two of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series The Mandalorian in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen podcast.

The Star Wars series earned a remarkable 24 Emmy nominations this season, including nominations for its production design and visual effects. Bluff and Jones won Emmys a year ago for these crafts.

Visual effects and production design veteran Doug Chiang is a 1993 Oscar winner, for the VFX in Death Becomes Her.

In this episode, the trio discuss the making of season 2, including use of advances in Industrial Light & Magic’s virtual production techniques.

Of the planet Corvus, featured in “The Jedi” episode, Chiang relates that they began to plan its look early on with exec producer Dave Filoni, who also directed that episode. “He was very keen on creating a very desolate landscape and also [keeping it] story driven,” he says. “Unfortunately we had fires in Northern California and some of them were very close to Dave’s home. That kind of drew the inspiration in terms of this desolate landscape.”

“We also lean in to Kurosawa’s films as well because in the tone of it, Dave was trying to draw from the original inspiration that inspired George Lucas.”

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features interviews with cinematographers, composers, production designers, VFX artists and other talent behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series production.