My Favorite Shot: Creatives Behind ‘The Old Man,’ ‘Blindspotting,’ ‘Physical’ and More Detail Their Favorite Image From Their Respective Shows

The Patient (FX)

The Patient Courtesy of FX

Most episodes of FX’s The Patient stick with the perspective of Steve Carell’s Alan Strauss, a therapist held captive by a serial killer portrayed by Domhnall Gleeson. But in the seventh episode, “Kaddish,” the camera zooms out. As Alan says the Jewish prayer of mourning for both his dead wife and himself, director Gwyneth Horder-Payton photographs Carell through a rain-stained window in the basement room where he’s imprisoned.

“It just felt like the time to pull back the cameras and observe this human being in his own misery,” says executive producer Chris Long.

Backlit by light pouring in through glass bricks, Carell stands solemnly holding a piece of paper his captor printed out for him with the words of the kaddish. It’s an emotionally fraught moment, but Long and creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields thought it best to leave the character in his loneliness.

“Shooting through glass creates a warped reality and also reflections,” explains Long. “It made the image of Alan not crystal clear. It wasn’t a clean and crisp image.”

For Long, this shot is not only devastating, but serves as an encapsulation of the work of all the series’ departments, from the detailed production design to the nuance in Carell’s performance. “It’s a shot that’s got a little bit of everybody in it,” he says. — Esther Zuckerman

Transatlantic (Netflix)

Transatlantic Anika Molnar/Netflix

Netflix’s Transatlantic tells the true story of the Emergency Rescue Committee, operating in Marseilles during World War II to help refugees escape Nazi-occupied France. This shot from episode three centers on actress Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold, who in this scene is sneaking into a prison camp for British prisoners of war. “British intelligence needs photographs of the POWs who are in the French prison camps in order to create passports for them,” series showrunner and co-creator Anna Winger explains. Gold sneaks in, posing as a prisoner’s wife in order to take a picture of them with a lipstick camera.

Winger adds that Gold uses her gender as a secret weapon. “I love the idea of how women in World War II had a special kind of agency — they could use the things that were seen as feminine skills to their advantage as spies,” she says.

This scene was filmed on location in Aix-en-Provence, France, at the former internment site Camp des Milles, which is now a memorial museum. “It’s where they gathered people before they took them to Auschwitz on trains,” explains Winger. In addition to the emotional gravity of shooting on location, Winger notes that “Silke Fischer, our production designer, did amazing work in taking what is now a museum and turning it back in time.” — Hilton Dresden

The Old Man (Hulu)

The Old Man Courtesy of FX

“I always saw it as a kind of ghost story, at least at the beginning,” says director Jon Watts of FX/Hulu’s The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges as the title character, Dan Chase — a CIA dropout who lives off the grid. “He’s in this dark and spooky old house. He’s alone. He’s having nightmares. And he’s haunted by his past.”

Holed up in a secluded, empty cabin — which Watts notes was a real location rather than a set — Chase is a mystery to the audience for most of the drama series’ first episode. The director says he meticulously choreographed Bridges’ movements throughout the house and used the camera throughout the pilot as “a passive witness” that follows Chase throughout his quiet and uneventful life — that is, until an assassin shows up at his door. “Chase has been portrayed as this lonely old widower, worried about his memory,” says Watts. “And this is the scene where we reveal that he’s actually a ruthless killer.”

In this shot, Chase calls the police to report a deceased intruder — the would-be assassin who tried to kill him — once again putting on the front of a disoriented, elderly man. “Bridges was so great, and one of my favorite things [to watch] is an actor playing a character who’s acting,” says Watts of this moment. “You see his two different guises.” — Tyler Coates

Perry Mason (HBO/MAX)

Perry Mason Courtesy of HBO

The opening of Perry Mason’s seventh episode begins with Mason (Matthew Rhys) and private eye Pete Strickland (Shea Whigham) coming out of the Pacific Ocean — a flash-forward to the episode’s end, in which Mason and Strickland sneak onto a ship and discover an oil-smuggling ring that connects the pieces of the season’s central mystery.

This shot of the men emerging from the water did not go as planned, says director Nina Lopez-Corrado. “We were watching the tide tables for weeks, trying to figure out the best time to film on the beach in San Pedro,” she says. After identifying low tide, the crew lugged equipment to the shore — only to realize that the morning cloud cover wasn’t going anywhere. “It was supposed to look like these two murky guys coming out of the water with this beautiful sky behind them,” adds Lopez-Corrado.

Filming went on as planned, and the director realized that the overcast day worked perfectly for the scene. The cloud cover hid everything in the background — reducing the need for VFX in post. The men’s reflections in the surf, too, were a nice surprise, and the setting became suddenly thematically linked to where Mason is in the narrative. “It’s so symbolic,” she says. “Those two guys — it just shows how Strickland and Mason will go through thick and thin with each other. They’re always in, no matter what — even if one of them thinks it’s a bad idea, they will both jump off [the side of a boat] together.” — T.C.

Blindspotting (Starz)

Blindspotting Courtesy of Starz

In the Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs-created Blindspotting, Casal and co-star Jasmine Cephas Jones play Miles and Ashley, an interracial couple parenting their son, Sean, in modern-day Oakland, California. In “N*ggaz and Jesus,” directed by producer Jess Wu Calder in her directorial debut, Sean says the N-word, which forces Miles and Ashley to explain the horrors of the racial slur.

“The whole concept of Blindspotting is a core idea that when­ever a character in our world is overcome with emotion or a situation, they burst into verse,” says Calder. For this sequence, the writers pushed the idea even further: “We added in the idea of dance and of movement as a way to show emotion when words fail,” she says.

When Miles’ words fail him, the scene shifts to a beautifully shot and choreographed dance sequence that depicts the history of racism in America — from the arrival of enslaved Africans to the Black Lives Matter movement. This shot is inspired by a 1960s-era photo of a white man pouring sugar on a Black woman’s head as she participates in a sit-in.

“It’s an homage to Diane Nash, who led the Nashville sit-in protest that led to that city being one of the first Southern cities to desegregate,” says Calder. “I feel like her story, and stories of women of the civil rights movement, can get lost among the giants. It was important to literally have a close-up on this moment [to honor] what those women have done.” — T.C.

Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Interview with the Vampire Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Producer Mark Johnson, an Academy Award winner for Rain Man, oversees the Anne Rice universe for AMC, which includes two adaptations of her best-selling series of novels: Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches. The former, which premiered in October 2022, is the first TV adaptation of The Vampire Chronicles and brings a fresh approach to Rice’s centuries-spanning novels.

Johnson says this moment from the pilot, in which the powerful Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid, right) professes his love to protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), encapsulates the heart of the series — and what made Rice’s vampire stories so fascinating. “Our show embraces how Rice wrote her characters,” he says. “She had such compassion for them. They are lonely. They are terrified of never growing old. They know they’re going to have different connections with people, and those people are going to perish. There’s something innately tragic about her vampires.”

Those themes were heightened by making Louis a Black gay man. “He’s a man adrift,” says Johnson. “He’s a Black man in a white world, a gay man in a heterosexual world — his vulnerability [as a vampire] makes more sense in this way.” The producer adds that there was little trepidation in making those changes to Louis’ character: “I’m very proud of the fact that our show is so bold.” — T.C.

Physical (Apple TV+)

Physical Courtesy of Apple+

The opening moments of the second season of Apple TV+’s dark comedy Physical is a near-exact replica of the first season’s opening shot, in which the audience is introduced to Rose Byrne’s Sheila Rubin observing herself while her inner monologue tears her down.

“That first image is pretty harrowing,” says creator Annie Weisman. “The camera is harsh and dead on her, and you hear the terrible thoughts behind this beautiful face. That’s how we get to know this woman: We see this beautiful thing, and inside is something terrible.”

Having struggled with her eating disorder since the pilot episode, Sheila finds empowerment through aerobics — and realizes that teaching the exercise is a talent. “In season two, we honor all the progress she has made,” explains Weisman. “I felt very strongly that I wanted her back in front of the mirror.”

This time around, Sheila has become somewhat of a public figure — not just through her burgeoning fitness empire, but also through the failed political career of her husband, Danny (Rory Scovel). “This stunning woman has progressed a bit,” says Weisman of this moment in which Sheila primps before a party. “She’s more glamorous, and the camera glides around her. It’s not that dead-on, harrowing aloneness. And instead of torturing herself, she’s rehearsing her public self, getting ready to go out and face the world again.” — T.C.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.