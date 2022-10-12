Guest Column: ‘The Resident’ Showrunner Andrew Chapman on How Real Hospital Stories Inspired Powerful Gun Violence Episode

A few months ago, one of our doctor-writers on The Resident called me near tears. A teenager had been brought into his emergency room. The teen had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. To the head. According to our doctor-writer, the trauma to the teen’s body was horrific. The doctors and the nurses in the ER worked tirelessly to try to save the teen, but they could not. After a few hours, the teen was declared dead.

The parents, of course, were devastated, their tragedy beyond words. But our doctor was shattered as well. Everyone in the ER was equally grief-stricken. Two med students, rounding in the hospital for the day, cried so uncontrollably that they had to be sent home. The teen had been a model student, had shown no signs of depression or mental illness. The whole incident was painful, horrible, tragic.

But it was also incredibly common.

In the writers’ room on The Resident we try to find our TV stories in the real life stories of real life doctors. That is part of the mandate of the creator of the show, Amy Holden Jones. The best stories, she says, are real ones. And we in the room agree. The entire ethos of the show is to try to pull back the curtain on the true struggles of doctors working in the American healthcare system, to show the flaws in the system, the way that money corrupts the treatment of patients, and how doctors can buckle under the strain of that dysfunction. And one of those strains are bullets.

There have been many newspaper and magazines articles discussing the effect gun violence has on our nation’s healthcare system. We were all riveted by the testimony of Roy Guerrero, the pediatrician who treated so many of the wounded and killed children at the Uvalde school shooting. There was a fascinating photo essay, documenting the repercussions one bullet can have on the lives of a hundred healthcare workers. And those are just a few examples. I doubt there is an ER doctor in a big city hospital whose life has not been touched by gun violence — on a weekly, if not daily, basis.

So we discussed the topic in the writers’ room. People brought in more articles, statistics, personal stories. It was important to everyone that we not make a political episode. This was not going to be about the 2nd Amendment or the right to own a gun. Those are not waters that The Resident wades into. Guns exist in our country, and people use them. That’s an unavoidable fact of life in America. But how do those guns impact doctors, specifically the doctors at our hospital, Chastain Park Memorial in Atlanta?

The first thing we wanted to show was the prosaic quality of gun violence. In the episode, two of our doctors are on the scene of a medical emergency when they hear gunshots. A man, without ID, is bleeding out. The doctors handle him with care, but without extreme emotion — finding a shot man is not unusual for them. They put him in a car and rush him to the nearest hospital. But here’s where we divert from the usual medical show. Another founding principal of The Resident is to reveal the inflection points where patient care goes off the rails. Our real-life doctor-writer explained a fascinating fact about ER care. Blunt trauma patients — car crash victims or workplace accidents — are often middle class. They have jobs. And health insurance. Hospitals are happy to care for them, because they know they will be reimbursed.

But penetrating trauma victims — gunshot wounds or stabbing victims — more often than not are poor. The tidal wave of gun violence goes hand-in-hand with poverty. (I recommend a study by the Northwestern Institute for Policy Research.) These people tend to be uninsured. And hospitals know they will cost a fortune to care for. So in our show, the nearest ER — a fictional private hospital — diverts the incoming victim. Our doctors are forced to take him to Chastain, an underfunded public hospital, instead.

Once the victim is in Chastain’s ER, we pull from real life again. Another one of our writer-doctors, an ICU specialist, says they often get patients without ID. Those patients come into the hospital unconscious, and remain unconscious, so the nurses give them fictional names, often flowers or trees. It humanizes someone they might begin to see as just so much flesh. In “One Bullet,” they name the patient Eucalyptus. As our ICU doctor explained, they go through the alphabet until they get to Z, and then they start over again. We decided early on in the room that Eucalyptus would not wake up during the course of the episode. Eucalyptus was his name for the duration.

Next we rushed him into a trauma bay. There’s a famous picture of an ER trauma bay after a GSW (gunshot wound, in doctor speak) has been treated. We tried to recreate that bloody mess. Again, our doctors work with prosaic efficiency. This is not the first, nor the last, GSW they will treat. Stabilized, Eucalyptus is rushed to the OR where our surgeons try to tie off all the internal bleeding that the bullet has caused.

Anuja Joshi, who plays Dr. Leela Devi, with her sister and guest star Aneesha Joshi in “One Bullet.” Courtesy of Tom Griscom/FOX

At this point, I wanted to keep our “One Bullet” episode pure — to have Eucalyptus’ story be the only medical case in the episode. But [creator] Amy Holden Jones pitched a different idea, one I was initially hesitant about, but which was brilliant. One of the terrible things about treating gunshot victims is the hospital resources they suck up. For instance, a GSW who is bleeding internally can need 50 units of blood — five times the blood a healthy person has circulating in their body. Hospitals only carry so much blood in their blood banks. They often run out. The sister of Dr. Leela Devi, one of our lead characters, is pregnant. We weren’t sure when she should give birth. Jones suggested she should do so in the “One Bullet” episode. What better way to personalize the knock-on effects of a GSW’s care? As soon as we wove a birth story into the gunshot story, the stakes shot skyward.

The episode’s director, Amyn Kaderali, did a great job, but after we watched a cut, everyone had the same note: Was there a way to graphically show the number of healthcare workers involved in the case? Our editors laid a number counter over each scene with the GSW, so the audience could keep track of every doctor, nurse or technician helping Eucalyptus survive. It was a new idea for the show, but we think it worked.

We wanted to wrap up the episode with a couple of key points. We wanted Eucalyptus to survive. Federal and state governments keep track of how many people die of gunshot wounds, but nobody tallies the number of people who live through the experience, but are forever changed. The bullet severs Eucalyptus’ spine. He’ll never walk again. And finally, we wanted to show how gun violence can be unrelenting. So as Conrad Hawkins, our lead doctor, is leaving the hospital, having spent all day trying to save Eucalyptus, a new GSW rolls through the ER doors. Our doctors drop everything, and off they go to save the next patient: unidentified male, GSW to the chest, new name Fuchsia.

And the story starts all over again.

Andrew Chapman, who wrote “One Bullet,” is showrunner and executive producer for The Resident, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.