‘The Traitors’ Production Designer Took Inspiration From ‘Clue’ and ‘Knives Out’

The Great Hall table, where contestants vote daily to expel one player — hopefully a “traitor,” or a contestant who has “murdered”. Production designer Mathieu Weekes says he was inspired by the films Clue and Knives Out.

Mathieu Weekes didn’t see himself becoming one of reality TV’s most sought-after production designers when he began in show business. The eye behind The Traitors (both the U.K. series and the American reboot, which streams on Peacock) began his career as a scenic carpenter, working his way up to run crews and then part of construction management. “And then I started to get the odd job where there was a bit of a crossover into art direction. From [that], I started to get my own design work,” he explains.

The London-based designer launched his own company, Bizibot, in 2012, “not necessarily wanting to become a design company, but being almost like a delivery company.” Weekes recalls of the film and television set and production design projects that came his way, “Someone would come with an idea, I would put a team together. They would have the IP, but I would deliver everything else. It almost morphed into the design company afterward.”

Bizibot boasts an impressive roster of carpenters, directors, scenic painters — Weekes gathered “like-minded people who had the same really high production values, just to do stuff really, really well.” He says he likes running his own company because “quite often production designers will design a set and then put it out to other construction companies to deliver it for them. I’ve got so much control to know that those finishes are right, that actually the end product I can have real control over, and push up those values because it’s my own company, which has proved really, really useful and [is] really rewarding for me.”

A study where contestants record confessionals

His résumé boasts an impressive roster of high-profile reality TV — Love Island and I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, to name two. “It wasn’t deliberate, it was just somewhere I found myself,” he explains. Most recently, business has brought him to overseeing the look of The Traitors, a competition show in the style of the party game Mafia, where contestants (many of them already reality stars in their own right, including Big Brother’s Cody Calafiore, Below Deck’s Kate Chastain and Survivor: Panama’s Cirie Fields) are “murdered” by players secretly posing as “traitors” while staying at a spooky castle and competing in physical challenges. “When I watched the original Dutch version, I so desperately wanted to be involved,” Weekes recalls. “Not only is it a great format, but the scope for how it could look, in terms of that moody castle and that slightly sinister, dark vibe that goes with it — it really had my mouth watering from an early stage.”

Contestants at breakfast in the dining room with host Alan Cumming Courtesy of Peacock

Ardross Castle, in Ross-shire, Scotland, was the home base for both the British and American incarnations of the series. “It’s such a strong location, I can’t believe that no other crew had ever been in there before us to film anything, just because it is so moody and so striking that it’s amazing we were the first to ever approach the owners to use it,” says Weekes. He was inspired by the films Clue (“in terms of each [distinct] space — the library, the cocktail lounge”) and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out as he imagined how to construct the look of the series. “The set dressing on [Knives Out] is to die for — it is just so exquisite, so beautifully placed. And that quite quirky modern palette, delivered in a very traditional setting. I really, really admired that film. It was like, ‘OK, I’m going to mix those two [movies] together as a starting point.’ Hopefully I did both those references proud.”

A big part of the job was hiding all the filming setups and camera equipment in order to maintain the castle’s authentic medieval feel. “It’s really important to me that the seam between what’s original architecture and what I’m adding [is] completely invisible,” says Weekes. “The less you see my hand as a designer, the more successful it is — certainly in terms of covering up the tech and the equipment for the show, and trying to come up with the most immersive space so that [contestants] are getting lost in it.”

The Armory

Some of the major add-ons to the space involved building an entire room within the castle to serve as the interview area, “so we have complete control over light and that camera shot locked off.” The Great Hall, where contestants deliberated around a grand table, was “probably covered by 12 cameras, and it’s [about] knowing where to hide those operators.”

The show’s roundtable — a striking blend of roulette wheel and sundial — is a particular point of pride for Weekes: “It was one of those lovely, rare moments that you don’t get very often — I didn’t know [every] exact detail, and I didn’t quite know exactly the layout, but it was like, ‘I know what this has to look like,’ ” he explains. “Whereas other times you can be staring at the blank page for a long time, going nowhere. I really enjoyed that specific element. That set alone was so rewarding because it almost designed itself, which is rare and very refreshing.”

The library

