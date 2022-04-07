Tiger Woods Off to Solid Start in Masters Return 13 Months After Devastating Car Crash

Tiger Woods plays his shot on the first hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2022.

Tiger Woods got off to a solid start Thursday for the first day of the Masters Tournament, a significant moment for the pro golfer who suffered devastating leg injuries last February in a severe single-car crash.

Donning a pink Nike shirt, Woods was paired for the day with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann at Augusta National Golf Club. Surrounded by a massive audience, Woods teed off from the first hole around 8 a.m. Woods pared the first hole, “Tea Olive,” a 445-yard par 4.

From there, he pared the second hole, “Pink Dogwood,” a 575-year par 5, barely missing a birdie opportunity. He then pared the third hole, “Flowering Peach,” a 350-yard par 4. On the fourth hole, “Flowering Crab Apple,” a 240-yard par 3, Woods once again pared.

Through nine holes, Woods was even on the day. He got a birdie on hole 6, but then a bogey on hole 8 before he pared hole 9. Through nine holes, Niemann was atop the leaderboard with -3 under par for the day.

Commentators noted that Woods’ form looked good, and he appeared to be comfortable, with a “sensible start.” However, it was clear he was having a bit of trouble when kneeling down on the greens to read a hole.

Technically, The Masters is not Woods’ return to golf after the crash, as he and son, Charlie, played in the PNC Championship in December. They finished second.

News that Woods intended to play in The Masters — a major that he has won five times in his career, including in 2019 — shocked the sports world, as for a time, it was unclear if the pro golfer would ever play the game again after a severe rollover car crash on Feb. 23, 2021 in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Woods sustained multiple leg injuries that required surgery.

This story will be updated throughout Woods’ round.