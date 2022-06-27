“This Show Is Not Just for Bernie Bros”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Cast and Creators of ‘Upload’

On its face, Upload is a science-fiction comedy. The Prime Video series, created by Greg Daniels (known for The Office and Parks and Recreation) imagines a futuristic world in which the privileged elite are allowed to opt into a digital afterlife, a sort of heaven meets the Metaverse. But, as the creative behind the show discuss in the latest edition of THR Presents, powered by Vision Media, it’s nearly impossible not to let real-life political themes seep into the narrative.

“It’s a world where heaven is only for the very rich, so you can’t avoid critiques of income inequality and billionaires when that’s your subject matter,” said Daniels. “The trick is to not hit people over the head with that and to be a fun comedy show.”

The show debuted shortly after the world shut down in 2020, and the majority of season two was written during the following summer, when the country was undergoing a social and racial justice reckoning — so, while none of the plotlines are ripped from the headlines, the topic of inequality was in the forefront of everyone’s minds. Writer Maxwell Vivian, who joined after season 1, worked hard to make sure Upload took a balanced approach.

“I would go away to work on something and I’d bring it back, like, this show is not just for Bernie Bros,” he says. “We can’t comment on things this hard. We had to learn to dial it back, hide the medicine, and focus on the comedy.”

Upload focuses heavily on the hijinks associated with a society made up entirely of the avatars of dead rich people — creating the perfect physique in the afterlife, romantic dalliances, and the like. But there are more real-world messages hidden there, too. “This show is a metaphor for people who live too much in the virtual space,” says Daniels. “It takes place in the slight future, but so much reflects how we live now, how people live for their online presence and that virtual version of [themselves].”

In the video above, Daniels and Vivian, along with stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards, discuss what it was like to make the second season of Upload, and weigh in on a few of the show’s big reveals.

This edition of THR Presents is brought to you by Prime Video.