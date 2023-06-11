How ‘Wednesday’ Production Designers Built Nevermore Academy

Much of season one is set at Wednesday’s New England boarding school, Nevermore Academy. Exteriors were filmed at Romania’s Cantacuzino Castle, a Neo-Romanian structure that was completed in 1911, and augmented with visual effects.

“The castle had this great central turret, which gave it that sort of Addams Family starting point that just gave the nod to that original house,” says production designer Mark Scruton. “It’s really only the existing frontage and then the little bit of the courtyard that’s real, and everything else is added onto and extended, which served us very well in the end because it meant we could build our own world.”

A critical change to the structure involved the use of CG to give it the recognizable roof of the Addams Family’s abode. “We wanted to give it a silhouette that gave it a sense of familiarity to the Addams Family world,” says Scruton. “And then when you look at the building itself, it’s actually very different. It’s heavy stone and Gothic and gargoyles. It’s not the sort of Neo-Victorian [style] that Charles Addams drew, but it has the same feel and the same language. So you know you’re in that same world without having it be the same.”

Concept art for Nevermore Academy Courtesy of Netflix

Some of Nevermore’s interiors, including Principal Weems’ office, were built in a derelict villa in Bucharest. The production design team’s responsibilities also involved creating Jericho, which in the story is the New England town in close proximity to Nevermore. In all, the series was shot across 70 locations and six soundstages. Says Scruton, “To get an authentic Tim Burton TV show, you need to be able to build big sets.”

