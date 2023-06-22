Bob the Drag Queen on the Changing Landscape of Queer TV: “Now We Get to Tell Our Own Stories”

Bob the Drag Queen: The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner now appears as a drag mentor on HBO/Max’s We’re Here and De’Bronski: Bob’s drag kid, or mentee, on We’re Here was the first to perform a number on the show without their mentor.

In season three of We’re Here — HBO/Max’s reality series about three famous drag queens traveling to small-town America to give regular people drag makeovers and celebrate them onstage — perhaps no act was more moving than that of De’Bronski, a local queer man in Jackson, Mississippi, who, with the help of his mentor (Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen), left not a dry eye in the house during his lip-sync of Dreamgirls‘ “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” wearing a red gown that occupied the entire stage. In the midst of a wave of legislation attacking the LGBTQ+ community, and drag performers specifically, THR sat down with Bob and De’Bronski for a conversation about their time filming together and how a show like We’re Here has become even more important in the context of today’s political landscape.

When did you first become aware of one another in the filming process?

BOB THE DRAG QUEEN We have a great casting department who’re very good at pairing us with our drag kids [or mentees]. We’re not just casting our drag kids — we’re casting the entire town. There have been times where we’ve gone places where people have good stories, but it doesn’t quite connect to the town. We’re trying to tell the stories of these places, not just the people. I learned about De’Bronski a little bit before we got to town, maybe a few weeks beforehand. Of course, I was really excited just to be in Mississippi — my family’s from Mississippi, and I used to live in Mississippi when I was younger, so I was just happy to be back. Well, happy and a little bit terrified.

DE’BRONSKI I didn’t know I would be working with Bob until I met Bob. They didn’t tell me everything that went into it at first. I had only seen one episode.

Did you hit it off immediately?

BOB I think De’Bronski was quite reserved when I first met him, and nervous about drag. But a lot of what De’Bronksi was saying was stuff that I have heard or felt myself. Especially, I remember this one conversation we had: about blood being thicker than water, and family no matter what, and how we were taught that a lot as kids. Whether we believed it or not, it was just kind of ingrained in us. But we got to have our chosen family, as opposed to being taught that you have to love and honor everyone in your family no matter how they treat you — you have to give them this reverence. It was special to hear a Black Southerner be like, “Well, I don’t necessarily believe that.” That’s just not a sentiment that we get to share a lot. Also, De’Bronski told me that he was kind of nervous around drag queens. People who are nervous around drag queens tend to really like me.

DE’BRONSKI It was very intimidating at first, but Bob made it so easy — he just made me feel [very] comfortable in this process. One of the main things, before we got to filming, I just asked them to handle me with care, especially in my emotions and my feelings. Looking back on it, I’m glad that I was paired with Bob. He handled me with care, he allowed me to express myself and then also took very, very good care [of me] through the entire process.

It all builds to this lip-sync of “And I Am Telling You …” Who came up with the idea for this number?

BOB I always try to present an idea to my drag kids on the show, and say, “Here’s what I’m thinking,” and then we work together. It’s funny, because De’Bronski would push back on things, which I really love, because I’m hearing the real opinions. De’Bronski was a little bit nervous, but he was never not willing. And you know, we’ve actually put ourselves in all our numbers with our drag kids on the show. De’Bronski is the only drag kid that has ever performed alone, in all three seasons. Once we got into rehearsals, I realized that De’Bronski did not need me. I would have just distracted from the number. Then, having this all-encompassing gown that shows you can take up space, you don’t have to diminish yourself, you don’t have to feel invisible. It was designed by Domino [Joshua Schwartz], the Emmy award-winning designer for We’re Here.

DE’BRONSKI I pushed back on a lot of stuff.

BOB Everything, honey. My most difficult child!

DE’BRONSKI They were like, “Oh, you’re wearing this.” I was like, “Oh, do I have to? Are there options?” When it came to — I don’t know the name of it, the thing that goes around your waist and sucks you in.

BOB The corset.

DE’BRONSKI There we go. So of course I was like, “Do I have to wear it? Because I can’t breathe.” I pushed back on even walking in the heels, even the hair, the makeup …

BOB The lashes.

DE’BRONSKI I felt like my eyes were going to close. But I’m happy for the experience. Actually, a lot of people ask, “What were you thinking when you were singing?” Honestly, I was talking to my younger self. So many times I went through life listening to what other people said about me, and [thought] of me, and I allowed myself to be invisible. I wasn’t accepting myself at that point in time. I was really just singing to myself, “I’m not going anywhere. I’m the best man I know, I will no longer allow society to put me in a box or anything of that nature.” I even asked Bob, “What am I supposed to do?” And he said, “Whatever you feel, whatever memories you use, just let it flow.” I wasn’t planning to cry. But it’s all I could do — I was talking to my younger self and just telling that guy, “You’re going to be OK, regardless of what you went through when you were younger. You’re going to come out better on the other side.”

What has shifted for you since filming this?

DE’BRONSKI I’m going to be honest with you: I was really dumbfounded. I thought this was going to air and I’d go back to my regular life. I was at Sam’s [grocery store] maybe three weeks after it aired. And these people just kept looking at me, and I’m just like, “What are you looking at?” And we got to the checkout and this lady started screaming. I’m just like, “What are you screaming for?” She’s like, “It’s you!” I’m like, “It’s me, who?” I’ve [received] a lot of messages from just amazing people. I got one message from these parents — they didn’t know how to feel about their loved one being gay, or whatnot. They sent me a message, and they were like, “Seeing what you went through, I never want my kids or my children to feel like that.” Of all the messages, that touched me [the most], because you have parents that see the error of their ways and change. Sometimes you don’t see that until it’s too late.

This show is airing during a massive rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation. How does that context impact the filming?

BOB We’re Here is the kind of show that I really wish I could have watched when I was a young queer person. I’ll be 37 next month, so I didn’t grow up with zero representation. There were people like RuPaul. And a lot of remarkable queer icons [like] Billie Jean King, who were representing for queer people when I was growing up, but not as many as today, and not telling our stories. A lot of times, we had to tell other’s stories, or there were straight people playing us. But now we get to tell our own stories through reality television, through documentaries. I can see why that woman in that store was so moved to see [De’Bronski], because it’s easy to discredit other people when you don’t consider them, what they’ve been through, or who they are, how much it takes just to get to where they are in their lives. Maybe you’re dismissing your child, or your sibling, or whoever in your life is queer, because you haven’t actually listened to the pain they’ve had to go through just to wake up in the morning and exist.

DE’BRONSKI I never thought I would resonate with someone on TV. It gives you a sense of ease: “OK, you’re like me, I can do the same thing.” It gives people a sense of hope, just to see other people like you in those different situations of life. I never thought I would be in a dress, it never crossed my mind. But that was myself holding myself back, wondering what other people would say, would think. This process has really made me look at me, and open myself up to more things. One of the things I would tell people, and this is to anybody, is, “Stop waiting on your joy to find you. Go find it.” I will get back in drag pretty soon. I don’t understand why people would try to ban something, and I said this at the GLAAD awards: There are other things that society can be doing to help people, but you’re banning something that brings love, joy and communities together? I just don’t understand why.

