‘The Shrink Next Door’ Stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd on Their “Very Un-Ron Burgundy” Collaboration

The last time Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd shared screen time was in 2013, when they co-starred as chauvinist news anchor Ron Burgundy and field reporter Brian Fantana, respectively, in the satirical comedy Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Eight years later, they’re back together in decidedly different roles. Apple TV+’s dark comedy The Shrink Next Door, based on the popular 2019 podcast of the same name, explores the intense and heartbreaking relationship between real-life psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (portrayed by Rudd) and longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell) that ultimately devolves into the former taking over the latter’s home, his finances and his family business. “For Paul and me, it’s a brand new thing ­— something you’re not going to expect to see us in, for all the right reasons,” says Ferrell. Ahead of the series’ Nov. 12 debut, he and Rudd sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the departure and laugh (a lot).

You two famously collaborated on the Anchorman films. What are your earliest memories of working together?

PAUL RUDD Oh boy, my first real memory was probably those rehearsals.

WILL FERRELL We’d have these four- or five-hour rehearsals where we just improvised all day long.

RUDD Before we shot anything, and I was a fan of Will’s before I got to work on that movie, but those rehearsal days were just so fun. There were so many laughs, and that never stopped when we went into shooting the movie.

FERRELL I just remember I couldn’t stop staring at Paul because he’s just gorgeous. His acting? Well, look, it’s all a process … (Laughter.)

The Shrink Next Door is clearly a very different project, tonally and otherwise. How much improv, if any, was there on this set?

FERRELL A bit here and there.

RUDD It was a dense script and we certainly adhered to it, but there were moments when we’d kind of veer off of it a bit. And Will said something interesting, he said, “Isn’t it interesting how when you’re improvising as one character, like if we were improvising in Anchorman, it felt totally different than improvising in this?” You do think differently as a different character.

FERRELL You say completely different things, things you wouldn’t even say as yourself when you’re improvising in character.

RUDD Things you wouldn’t even think of. Your brain actually works differently.

Paul, you go from playing opposite Ron Burgundy to playing opposite Marty Markowitz. I’m hoping you can compare and contrast the experiences.

RUDD It’s really a testament to Will as an actor, truly because I know that I’m biased, but I think Ron Burgundy is one of the greatest comic personas and performers of the past half-century. Maybe even the full century, right?

FERRELL Since movies started, really. (Laughter.)

RUDD And for him to be that consistently funny and then to see him in this show and he’s playing somebody who’s very un-Ron Burgundy and broken in different ways but also a sympathetic character and a very human character who’s complex and nuanced … and it’s a home run.

FERRELL Too many compliments, I’m shutting down.

RUDD (To interviewer) You’ll edit one of them out, right?

This is being called a dark comedy. So, let me ask you, is it funny?

FERRELL I think you’re laughing through the tears of what’s going on. You feel so bad for Marty at times, and some of the situations are so absurd that you can’t help but laugh. At the same time, it’s a very vulnerable place that this character goes to. And even Ike, who’s the “bad guy” in it, you see the human side of him as well.

RUDD And it really happened, so we went into it knowing, “This is not Ron Burgundy.” Tonally, it’s a very different thing, and we both innately knew that and wanted to tell the story in the appropriate way. And while the scenario can get comically absurd, the stakes and the people and the drama in it is very real and not funny.

I hear there was no debate at all over who would play whom, so Paul, why Ike? And Will, why Marty?

RUDD It’s funny, we never talked about it. I was excited because Ike was obviously a different kind of part than I would normally get to play, and I thought it would be a really interesting character to sink my teeth into.

FERRELL I’m just excited that Ryan Gosling fell out.

RUDD Wait, what?

FERRELL Oh, yeah, you were supposed to play opposite Ryan.

RUDD I think actually what happened is Ryan was originally going to play both parts, as a kind of a one-man show. COVID messed a lot of things up. (Laughter.)

I believe your research entailed a deep dive into cults, which involved devouring HBO’s NXIVM documentary series The Vow. What did you take away, and how did you apply it to this show?

FERRELL You just see how tenuous and fragile we all are, and while this story seems absurd and kind of far-fetched, it really isn’t, and we’re all prone to having a point in our life where we feel vulnerable, for whatever reason, and want to follow someone who’s just going to give us advice that in that moment feels like it’s going to help us. And so it was interesting to compare the two.

RUDD Yeah, our brains are pretty fragile. That’s why you could say, “Oh, that would never happen to me,” but maybe it would. I just think we’re all susceptible to anything. And watching that show, we did see similarities of certain kinds of personalities.

FERRELL The power of charisma and the power of …

RUDD Volleyball?

FERRELL Volleyball. (Laughter.)

You both spent a day in the Hamptons with the real Marty — who has since taken back control of his life — his sister and the host of the podcast, journalist Joe Nocera. What did you learn that day?

FERRELL It was fascinating to hear firsthand from Joe, who created the podcast, his version of getting a knock on his door when he moved into that neighborhood. About how there was this guy [Marty] dressed as a groundskeeper, inviting him to Dr. Ike’s party. And then it was a year later, or maybe six months later, and the groundskeeper all of a sudden is in the [main] house, not dressed as a groundskeeper anymore, revealing, “Oh, no, this was my house all along. I was just living in the back,” and all these surreal stories coming to life.

RUDD We learned all of these interesting little things, too, like the therapy sessions were always from behind a desk, which is not normally the way a therapy session is conducted. That never would have occurred to either of us or [director] Michael Showalter, who was with us that day, too. And there were a couple of other things like that that we were able to put into the show.

You’ve been forthcoming about how hard it was to make this show, both because of the heavy material and because of the pandemic. How did you decompress when it was all over? Are you generally able to let characters go, or do pieces of them stay with you?

RUDD When it’s done, it’s done.

Really?

RUDD For me, yes.

FERRELL I’m a big hot air balloon enthusiast, and I usually have to take a couple trips up in my balloon before I can really let them go. And I literally let them go.

Like, spreading the metaphorical ashes?

FERRELL Right, which were my beard trimmings.

RUDD So, you got rid of the trimmings when you were up in the balloon?

FERRELL Yep, sprinkled them all over Van Nuys.

RUDD Makes sense.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Closer Look is produced and edited by the THR editorial staff and presented by Apple TV+.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.