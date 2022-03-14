‘Winning Time’: How a Pair of Newcomers Became Magic and Kareem

Winning Time showrunner Max Borenstein can admit now just how terrified he was.

He and his fellow producers were barreling toward a start date on what was then an HBO pilot and they had yet to find either their Magic Johnson or their Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “It became instantly evident that casting either one would be one of the tallest orders of a casting person’s career and we were trying to do both,” Borenstein says now, recounting the “dozens and dozens” of actors that they’d collectively seen for the two roles at the center of their flashy Showtime Lakers drama. “And by that point, our casting directors had seen hundreds: everyone you’ve ever heard of and then many, many people you hadn’t.”

He can still remember the hair on the back of his neck standing up when he and director Adam McKay first watched an audition tape from Quincy Isaiah come through via the show’s casting director, Francine Maisler. Isaiah was a young, Michigan native with no IMDB profile to speak of, but, says the showrunner, “it was immediately clear that he was the guy.” (Nevertheless, he’d have to endure a grueling basketball audition with former Laker and series consultant Rick Fox.)

Landing the show’s Kareem was arguably harder, since the man himself represented so many different things, athletically, spiritually and intellectually. Per the producers, everyone who came in to read was wrong — until Dr. Solomon Hughes, that is. Hughes, too, had an empty IMDB page, having parlayed his Berkeley basketball career into a profession run (including a stint with the Harlem Globetrotters) before settling in academia instead. “I’ll never forget, we were in pre-production in Downtown L.A., and Dr. Hughes came in, and I just turned to Max and I was like, ‘This guy better be it or we’re screwed,'” recounts McKay. “And thank God he was. Turns out, the way to cast Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is to find a PhD, who’s sensitive and thoughtful and also played professional basketball — and is six-foot-eleven.”

Now, nearly three years later, Isaiah and Hughes sat down at THR‘s Winning Time cover shoot to discuss the daunting process of inhabiting the two icons for HBO’s latest Sunday night series, beginning with the phone call that changed both of their lives.

Take me back to the beginning, when this project first got on your radar.

Quincy Isaiah: I had an agent at the time and she sent me on an audition in Burbank. I went in and taped with the casting assistant, and I didn’t really know what it was for. And, honestly, I didn’t think anything of it. Back then, I’d had plenty of auditions that went nowhere. I want to say three weeks went by, and then my agent emailed me — and I didn’t usually get direct emails. It was usually from Actors Access or something, where she’d tell me when I have an audition. But she emailed me directly: “Hey, you got a callback, it’s for this.” That’s when I went back and looked at the project. I knew it was Magic, but I definitely didn’t know the magnitude of it.

What did you think it was? You knew you were reading for Magic, no?

Isaiah: I don’t know, I had done an audition for a Nike commercial where I was supposed to be playing LeBron James. But then I read it, and I’m like, “Oh, I’m playing Magic Johnson and it’s on HBO.” It quickly became, “Oh, this is real.” And then I went and read the book [Jeff Pearlman’s Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty] before the callback, or I listened to it on Audible. And that’s when everything just started clicking in my head, and I’m like, “I got to kill this.”

How about you, Solomon?

Dr. Solomon Hughes: A friend who I played college basketball with, Robbie Jones, he’s been acting for 20 years, and he sent me a text message that they’re casting for a show on HBO. I thought it was a joke because Robbie is a bit of a prankster and so I didn’t think too much of it.

So, how did you respond?

Hughes: I didn’t respond. (Laughs.) And then he said, “This is not a joke, I’m very serious.” So, he calls me and, as part of their search, they’d contacted another former teammate of mine who lives in the Netherlands and he wasn’t interested but he suggested that this casting agent reach out to me. Robbie was calling to say, “The guys are going to contact you on Monday.” This was on a Sunday. I’m like okay, this is a really elaborate prank. But the wheels are already spinning, and sure enough, I got the sides on Monday and it became real. There was just so much that happened in that moment because this was my dream. Like, I’d been looking on Craigslist for opportunities just to act in shorts. After college, I’d moved down to LA and met with a talent agent, I auditioned for an Advil commercial and nothing came of it. So, I played basketball for a few years and then I went the academia route, but I’ve always kept my eye in the space because film and TV had such a massive impact on who I am as a person.

How did you both prepare for the audition?

Hughes: For the entire day, I was just memorizing lines and reading with Robbie and then I sent the self-tape in. Then I get word that they’re going to fly me down to LA [to audition]. So, I read the book [Showtime] and I re-read Giant Steps, Kareem’s book, or re-read it since it was one of the first autobiographies I read growing up. Then I flew down to LA and, in my mind, I felt like it was a wonderful opportunity just to audition and to meet Adam McKay since I’m such an enormous fan of everything that he puts out. I felt like no matter what happens, this, the audition, was going to be something that I’d be talking about for the rest of my life.

Isaiah: For me, it was anything I could get my hands on. Magic has multiple books — an autobiography, a business book — and I read them all. But for the audition, I just wanted to make sure I knew where he was coming from at that point in his life, as a 19-year-old. It was about tapping into that youth of this icon and trying to catch him before he becomes this great basketball player and this business mogul and this globally known figure. You just want to meet him where he’s at and humanize him in the best way possible.

At that stage, how focused were you on getting the basketball piece right?

Hughes: We live in this age now where you can go on YouTube and find games from the ’70s. So, in terms of source material, there was an abundance of it, and I was definitely interested in looking at his mannerisms and how he moved on the court. In the audition, one of the scenes was where he’s talking with Magic about the skyhook. I played college basketball and a few years professionally and my go-to offensive move was a jumper that was basically a poor man’s version of the skyhook and I was very successful with it. But also, growing up in Southern California, my dad just loved Kareem and the Lakers really were the epicenter of my sports world and Kareem was the person I focused on most. So yeah, I wanted to read about him, I wanted to look at his mannerisms, I wanted to learn about the people who inspired him, like Thelonius Monk. Honestly, it was one of the most fun research projects that I’ve ever engaged in.

Isaiah: That just reminded me that music played a huge part for me in figuring out who Magic was. For his 60th birthday, he’d released a list of 60 favorite movies and songs and other things like that. And I’d just go through those, watching his favorite movies and listening to his favorite music, just trying different ways of tapping into his psyche.

Where were you both when you learned that you had landed the role?

Hughes: My manager, Van Johnson, played a good joke on me. He calls and leaves a voice message and he says, “Hey Solomon, give me a call. I just want to update you on where we are.” And off that, I was like, “Okay, I didn’t get the part, but it’s cool, I enjoyed auditioning and I’m hopeful for the future.” I call him back and I’m on the phone and he goes right in, like, “Hey, yeah, I just wanted to connect with you, I want you to know that I’m so proud of everything that you’ve done. We talk about this industry, how there’s lots of trap doors and nothing’s guaranteed, and you just have to keep working hard.” And while he’s saying this, I’m like, “Yeah, for sure. Sure. Sure.” I’ve lost plenty of games and had a lot of these talks. And then he says, “And you really have to keep working because you have to play Kareem.” And I’m like, “What?! What are you talking about?” He’s like, “You got the part!” And I’m at O’Hare airport, just trying to contain myself. I get on my flight, I was in the middle seat, no leg room, but nothing could catch me. I was the one that that’s flying the plane that day.

And how about you, Quincy?

Isaiah: I’d done the callback two or three weeks earlier, and then I had this basketball audition with Rick Fox. I know now that he was trying to make me throw up but I didn’t realize that at the time. [Laughs] So, we finished up, I talked with [some of the show’s producers,] Jim [Hecht] and Max [Borenstein] and Rebecca [Bertuch], and then I left. And I want to say an hour later, I get a phone call from Francine. She was like, “Hey, I got Adam on the phone for you.” And as soon as she said that, I’m like, “All right.” Then Adam gets on, like, “Quincy, I just wanted to say you did really good and you got the part. I want you to play Magic.” The first thing you do is hit mute and just start screaming and yelling. My neighbors probably thought I was going crazy, but that’s OK, I was going a little crazy. And then I called my mom and she did the same thing I did.

You then had to decide whether or not to reach out to the men you were portraying. Walk me through that decision.

Isaiah: I remember just hearing, like, “You know you’re going to meet him, right?” And not necessarily from the producers, but that was just what you were hearing: “You’re going to meet him.” And I’m like, “Okay. If I do, cool, if not, cool. Either way, I’ve got a job to do.” Then time went on and it never happened.

Did you reach out to him?

Isaiah: No. And it became, like, if I do get the chance to meet him, of course I’d take whatever I saw and try and use it. But I didn’t want to get too hung up on it and psych myself out. The thing that we do [as actors] is a mind game, and the slightest thing could throw off your rhythm. I didn’t want to give that room to happen.

Solomon, you did reach out to Kareem, yes?

Hughes: Yeah. I reached out to his manager just to see if there was any possibility. It was more like, are you open to even thinking about it, essentially. But I feel like I got some really good advice around creative expression, and how it can be a little bit tricky when you’re trying to create something based on all the information that you’re gathering and then interfacing with the actual person. And so, as Q [Quincy] said so astutely, there’s caution around your mind getting too caught up in what you’re doing. And I completely respect people’s desire for privacy.

Talk to me about the basketball training.

Isaiah: I want to say I booked [the part] towards the end of May or early June, 2019, and by the second week of July, we were full speed ahead with Idan Ravin, two hours a day, every day for four months. It was about, one, getting the dribbling and the mannerisms down, and two, turning me into a basketball player.

Specifically, a basketball player of the ’80s, yes?

Isaiah: Exactly. It’s about not bringing the ball up and cuffing it, like how they do it now. It’s about having a flat hand and the way you move. But before we even get to all of that, he wanted to make sure I could just play basketball and break down all the bad habits that I’ve picked up from years of pick-up. Once he broke all of that down and made me a basketball player, we started getting into the silhouette of Magic. When we shot the pilot, I’d say it was still pretty funky. But I like to think that, by the time we got to shooting the rest of the nine episodes, we’d found something.

Prior to this, the last time you’d played basketball was, what, sixth grade?

Isaiah: Organized basketball, yeah. But I’d go to LA Fitness and play all the time. Basketball was my first love. [He played football in college.] I wanted to be an NBA player when I was young.

And how about you, Solomon? What did your training entail?

Hughes: To your point about looking like an ’80s basketball player, when I auditioned, I was 255 pounds, so I immediately needed to [change my body.] I shot the pilot at 230, and then when we resumed [later in the pandemic], I was around 225. I had to do a lot of stuff remotely because I lived in Bay Area. I’d go to a nearby park, put music in the headphones, usually jazz, and just try to kind of be in the moment: 250 with the right hand, 250 with the left hand, and that was a big part of the workout and it really helped me lose a lot of weight pretty fast.

Were you still at Stanford at that point?

Hughes: I had just left Stanford [where he was working at Stanford’s graduate school in administration.] and I was getting ready to start a research fellowship. And within 30 days of leaving Stanford, I got the call from the casting director about auditioning. [After he shot the pilot, he got a teaching job at Duke as visiting faculty. This job ended about a week into filming episode two. He was able to juggle both since he was teaching remotely and didn’t have to physically be in North Carolina.]

Rick Fox was a consultant on the series. He’s also a former Laker. Beyond basketball technique, what did you find yourself wanting to learn from him?

Isaiah: Well, obviously the basketball aspect of it, but Rick is an actor, too, and he’s been a really good resource for how to be in the business. With him, it was a lot about observing and just paying attention to him and his is stories. And I really appreciated hearing him talk about how these were his idols growing up.

Norm Nixon, whose son plays him in the series, came to set at one point, too. Did you lean on him as a resource as well?

Isaiah: We’re recreating his life and for him to come, that’s like a stamp of approval. And I don’t have the burden of having to play him, so it wasn’t [stressful for me.] But yeah, I was able to go to his house — we actually held a couple of practices there. And listening to his stories, not just about the Lakers but about growing up in that era and really painting a picture of what LA was like during that time, was incredible.

Everyone has their own relationship to the team and to the time. In what ways do you think the series will continue to surprise people?

Hughes: I feel like what happens with professional athletes, in particular, is that you see them as one dimensional. It’s like their physicality blinds you to the reality that they’re humans with full lives. And I think that is what’s wonderful about the show. It just completely smashes your notions around what it is to be a professional athlete.

This show has already altered your careers. Has there been a recent life moment where that became glaringly apparent?

Isaiah: A recent one was with Van Van Alonso, my stylist, who also works with Big Sean. I’m a huge Big Sean fan, and I’ve been one since his mix tapes, I grew up on him, that’s who I listened to in high school. And she said he wanted to link up with me — and we don’t even have to, but the fact that he knows who I am and he’s rooting for me? That’s incredible.

Hughes: One I definitely want to put out there was getting to talk to Wynton Marsalis about jazz music. It was like a fire hydrant of brilliance just pouring out. And as we’re talking, he’s asking me about myself and he’s like, “It sounds like you’re very serious about being an actor.” And he said, “Here’s my advice to you, go see the masters. Wendell Pierce is performing in London right now in Death of a Salesman. I’ll call him and tell him you’re coming out and you want to talk with him.” I immediately booked a flight, went out to London [in early 2020], and watched Death of a Salesman three nights in a row. And after every performance, Wendell would sit with me and talk. The play was astonishing. I was in shreds emotionally after every performance, just bawling my eyes out. And then we would just sit together and talk about the craft. It was beyond wonderful. But, for me, every minute in this feels like a pinch me moment.