‘Winning Time’ Actor Michael Chiklis Takes Great Pride in HBO Series Being Bigger Than Basketball

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty episode two, “Is That All There Is?”]

Michael Chiklis hopes viewers walk away from Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty with a greater appreciation of history for what was the 1980s rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

As the Emmy-winning actor from Lowell, Massachusetts points out to The Hollywood Reporter, the rivalry was far bigger than sports and so were those involved in what would be three NBA Finals matchups between 1984-1987. And if viewers are intrigued to learn more about the actual people based off their portrayals in the limited HBO series, so much the better.

Chiklis is introduced in episode two, “Is That All There Is?” as Arnold “Red” Auerbach, the legendary, record-setting head coach (and later general manager) of the Celtics. The late Auerbach was a pioneer of the game — loved by his players and loathed by competitors. Auerbach’s collision (of sorts) with Lakers owner Jerry Buss, played by John C. Reilly, was not only great for basketball, but for all sports, Chiklis argues. Bottom line: there was plenty for Chiklis to work with, especially since he idolized Auerbach since the actor’s youth.

How did you prepare for what I assume was a dream role, with you being from Lowell?

I read a couple of his books and Bill Russell’s book, which was particularly insightful because it is great to learn someone else’s perspective on someone as iconic as Red. It strikes me how universally loved Red was by those who played for him, the front offices and the fans. And that was because he wasn’t dictatorial. He worked with the guys and made them feel like they had agency over their lives and that they had a partner. Conversely, those against Red fucking hated him. And why not? He was a fierce competitor, he wanted to beat you. It made for some great basketball.

As a history buff, I enjoy series like this because it leads to me looking up the actual people and learning more about them. Neat byproduct: encouraging people to learn more about those who shaped the game, yeah?

It’s something I didn’t think about one little bit when I was a young man watching this happen. I went to Boston University between 1981 and 1985, and I watched this thing blow up. And all I knew was I was a huge fan and supporter of the Celtic. But as an older man looking at this, historically speaking, I see why this was such an incredible rivalry and how perfect it was as a rivalry. You had the standard in the dynastic Boston Celtics. And then there is the upstart Jerry Buss, who doesn’t come from basketball, who doesn’t come from that tradition, who looks at it like a fan and a businessman. He sees the potential for the entertainment value of it. So it is not just a clash of athletic teams, but it is a cultural clash and a clash of philosophies and ideologies. It’s made every single sport better.

Jonah Hill directed the episode. How was working with him?

It was wonderful to work with Jonah. He was funny, as you might imagine. The guy is really smart and insightful, just really cool. He’s an actor’s director. He understands the language of actors. It was seamless and easy working him. I only had a few days with him, but I enjoyed every single one.

Favorite moment in episode 2? I loved the ending at The Forum between Red and Jerry.

That and the restaurant scene, the sit-down, because it really sets the pick for the rivalry for the rest of the series. And that moment defines Jerry Buss’ intent going forward.

And I just have to say it, I hate when people only see a rivalry but don’t have respect for their rivals. If you can’t look at a Magic Johnson or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or [James] Worthy, and tip your hat, then you’re just an ass. You have to say, “Absolutely tremendous — and that’s why they’re a torn.” And that’s what makes it so great. Would you want it any other way? Otherwise, it would just be boring.