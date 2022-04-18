‘Winning Time’ Actor Rob Morgan Talks Real-Life Bond With Screen Son Quincy Isaiah and a Moment That Wowed HBO Brass

[The following story contains spoilers from the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty episode, “Invisible Man.”]

Rob Morgan has arguably one of the best scenes in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty thus far. It is a moment in this week’s episode “Invisible Man” where his character, Earvin Johnson Sr., and Solomon Hughes’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have an impactful chat at the dinner table that ends with a promise from the Los Angeles Lakers’ captain to keep Quincy Isaiah’s Magic in line.

Morgan keeps hearing how wonderful the scene is — even HBO called his reps to note how special the moment is in the series. And the actor is flattered but can’t help but laugh — as he had not seen the episode before it aired Sunday. But, Morgan explained to The Hollywood Reporter how much fun the scene was to create. In fact, Morgan notes the entire project has been among the most joyful of any in his long career.

And as far as the pushback from the series goes, Morgan hopes that Winning Time is enjoyed for its entertainment value and also encourages those who want to know more about the actual people and events to do their own digging.

How did you become involved with the series, and what was your research like, such as did you contact the Johnson family?

[Executive producer] Adam McKay saw something in me he liked, and the team reached out. We shot the pilot, and it was one of the best experiences I have ever had in this business. Because of the pandemic, we had a long break, but when we all came back the energy was still just as fluid, fun and beautiful. As far as reaching out to the Johnson family, no, I haven’t had an opportunity to do that. I just hope when they do watch, they can appreciate the attempt of putting a human being on screen, and they know I have the utmost respect for the legacy they left behind.

What has your relationship been like with Magic actor Quincy Isaiah both onscreen and offscreen?

Quincy Isaiah is an amazing young man. Looking at him, you can’t help but get thrust into what it must have felt like to have been in the time period. He’s a very humble, cool guy who comes from a great family. Us bonding: I would go to the basketball practices with the actors, and I would be out there screaming at him, inspiring him, pumping him up, as I assume Earvin Sr. did to help Magic become great. And we still have a good bond. Every now and then he’ll reach out and ask a question. And I am always available to the brother.

One of my favorite scenes in the series is that moment in “Invisible Man” when Earvin Sr. is at the table with Solomon Hughes’ Kareem and dad asks him to keep his son’s ego in check. Kareem assures him he will. Can you tell me about filming that moment? Is it your favorite?

You’re about the fifth person to tell me how impactful that scene is. HBO reached out to my reps to say you all might want to be prepared for the response you get from this episode because of that amazing scene at the dinner table. And I am like, “Wow. Everyone has this impression of it.” But guess what? I haven’t seen it yet. (Laughs.) So, I will catch it live like everyone else. But, I had a great time shooting that scene. It’s that moment when the father has to realize that his son has grown into his own man. You will do whatever you can to protect him. But, there is still that reality that you’re not as instrumental in your once little boy’s decision-making. And that moment tells so much of the father-son relationship going forward.

As far as my favorite scene to shoot, the first would probably be with Earvin Sr.’s beautiful wife, LisaGay Hamilton, where we are in the bathtub talking about her being so hard on Magic in general. And then the other moment is the scene earlier on in the series with my comedian brothers, Donnell Rawlings, Earthquake [Nathaniel Martin Stroman] and Eddie Pepitone. I had a line in there where I said, “Mr. Earl, I used to dunk on him so much that the top of his head used to smell like my nuts.” (Laughs.) It was like, “Oh wow. I think that line might have resonated.”

What are your thoughts on the pushback? The actual Magic previously said he did not intend on watching the series, and there has been some blowback over the portrayal of Jerry West.

We are not documentarians. But the show is close to that era of the Lakers from the book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. HBO took that material and did a thematic adaptation, and creative decisions were made. I think the show is spot on for the Lakers era. And then, hopefully, what it will do is inspire the person who is looking for more information to do their own research.

What is your process for compartmentalizing the story? Meaning, the series opens with Magic’s diagnosis; we know where this story for him as a player will conclude, but you have to play a father full of hope and worry about his future.

I have to thank the phenomenal writers who we have, including Rodney Barnes and Max Borenstein. They give us such great material to chew on that places us in that specific moment so that we can be present in the scene that we are shooting. It is a testament to the writing that we can be that honed into each scene that we are shooting.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.