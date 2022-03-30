‘Young Sheldon’ and Its Road to 100 Episodes: “The Show Tells You What It Is”

Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro have worked together on network sitcoms for the better part of two decades, having each had a hand in the 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history, as well as five seasons of the show’s prequel spinoff series, Young Sheldon.

Lorre, a television titan also known for Two and a Half Men, Mom and The Kominsky Method, started working with Molaro on the first season of Big Bang. At the time, Molaro was a writer for Nickelodeon, with credits on such children’s shows as iCarly, Zoey 101 and Drake & Josh — eventually becoming the series’ showrunner. On Young Sheldon, he again holds that role, overseeing day-to-day, while Lorre keeps a hand in the project from behind the scenes. As Young Sheldon celebrates its 100th episode, THR sat down with the series’ co-creators to discuss how their professional relationship has developed over the years, adapting from multicam to single-cam and what each of them brought to the Big Bang Theory franchise, which has left an indelible mark on the modern television landscape.

How has your working relationship evolved over the years?

STEVEN MOLARO With love, I’ll say that season one of Big Bang was a challenging place to be. I think people know that. It was a little tricky to find your place as one of the younger writers in a room of more established people around you. In fact, Chuck, you know that at the end of season one, I had asked to leave. I was just going to go back to Nickelodeon. But things were starting to click for me a little bit at the end of season one. And you were very gracious and encouraged me to stay and told me you would keep the door open for me to stay as long as possible. And I feel like I didn’t really start cooking until season two. So, I am curious why you wanted me to stay.

CHUCK LORRE I know exactly why: I saw a brilliant writer with a great deal of insight into what we were trying to do. In the beginning, we didn’t know what we were doing. There were an awful lot of dead ends, false starts and arguments over the tone of the show — the nature of the comedy. I was coming from Two and a Half Men, which is pretty rowdy. Risqué. I had to unlearn everything I learned there and start to understand what Big Bang was on its own. It was its own thing, and you were instrumental in helping me get there, to recognize a different kind of show with a different tonality and a different rhythm, different sensibilities. There was a sweetness to it that certainly wasn’t a part of Two and a Half Men.

MOLARO Regarding your concerns about the risqué nature and the transition, there were a couple of slightly risqué early episodes of Big Bang that I think are fantastic.

LORRE Robot hand? Yeah, there were a few we managed to do within the boundaries of what our show was. But one thing you come to understand is, over a certain period of time, the show tells you what it is. You don’t create it so much as you figure out what it wants to be, and take instructions.

Fast-forward to Young Sheldon: What made you decide this was your next project to tackle?

LORRE The beginning was a phone call from Jim Parsons, who sent me a video of his 10-year-old nephew in Texas who is a prodigy — brilliant, extraordinary, off the hook, crazy smart kid. And Jim asked, “Is there anything we can do with this?” I said, “Well, if we wanted to do a show about a young man who is brilliant — a comedy — we have that built into our show. That’s the backstory of Sheldon Cooper.” Over the years of Big Bang, we learned about his mother, we learned about his upbringing in Texas, his sister and brother. We had the backstory in place. It was just a matter of whether to execute it as its own show. It was pretty simple for me. But if Steve had said no, I wouldn’t have done it.

A backlot screening with the cast. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve, when do you feel the need to call Chuck and get him on the phone versus just dealing with something without his input?

MOLARO It’s often when we’re breaking a story. And, typically, it’ll be like a fork in the road in a story, of how a character might react, and I could see it going either way. That’s where he’s the perfect person to bounce that off of and get his take on what might get us through the rest of the episode. That’s typically a pretty good example of when I would get in touch with him.

LORRE The years when Steve was the showrunner on The Big Bang Theory, the thing I did was get out of the way. Because the show flourished. The show went in directions it could never have gone had I insisted I was going to be the final arbiter of things.

What are some creative decisions you have disagreed on over the years?

MOLARO I don’t remember any fights — it’s kind of funny to me: He knows very well I did not love the title, Young Sheldon. Here we are five years later. It wasn’t a loss. It’s here, it is what it is. But that’s one that we laugh about. Generally, when we’re not in full agreement about a thing, whoever is more genuinely excited usually wins.

Are there things you’ve learned from each other about making television over the years?

MOLARO Chuck has always been a proponent of not being handcuffed to an outline. A phrase that I heard from the beginning was, “Don’t write to an ending.” And I think that goes for an episode or scene or an entire season. If we thought we knew where it was going to go, we were lying to ourselves. So that is a weird skill to get used to, when you’re staring at an outline that we all thought we liked on the whiteboard, and then at the top of act two, being able to say, “You know, I hate this. Let’s do something else.”

LORRE One thing that can happen when writing for comedy is, you can sell a character out for a joke, for a laugh. That’s never happened with Steven, who always comes from a sharp sense of character.

Armitage and Zoe Perry in Sheldon Courtesy of Robert Voets/CBS

Young Sheldon is single-cam, and you both have done a lot of work in the multicam space. Has it changed your idea about the kind of TV you want to make?

LORRE We were absolutely delighted working with [director] Jon Favreau on the pilot. It brought an entirely different sensibility to the process. And it’s been a learning curve ever since. To CBS and Warner Bros., there’s no question. We weren’t doing this in front of an audience. We were creating a different tone. It was about not hanging on Big Bang‘s apron strings, but at the same time, you forget about the simple mechanics of working with young children. They can only work a few hours a day by law, a very good law. So it was an easy decision.

Interview has been edited for length and clarity.

***

My Favorite Episode

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper)

“I love the geology episode that we did in season one [‘Dolomite, Apple Slices, and a Mystery Woman’]. We showed why Sheldon hates geology as an adult. I also love the black hole episode [‘A Black Hole’] because it’s just funny and different and weird — really out there but kind of cool to see that we can take those risks.”

Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper)

“I always think about the moments that I find heartwarming. There was an early episode of George taking Missy on a father-daughter date to Red Lobster [‘Summer Sausage, a Pocket Poncho, and Tony Danza’]. She dresses up as a princess with a tiara and it was like just the sweetest thing I could ever think of watching.”

Lance Barber (George Cooper Sr.)

“My favorites are the ones where you see George as a dad who is trying hard for his family. He is not, in certain ways, a great dad. But he is someone who tries. He’s a conflicted character, which makes him interesting and more relatable — as opposed to being a drunk redneck cartoon.”

Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper)

“There was one scene, I don’t know what episode, where George tells Georgie to act calm when Mom comes home. Well, Lance messed around in the chair, and it sounded like he was farting. It’s one of those things that you just had to be there for it to be funny. But it was so funny.”

Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper)

“The one where Missy runs away [‘The Wild and Woolly World of Nonlinear Dynamics’]. It was just a lot of fun to film because we got to go to the backlot of Warner Bros. and were able to walk around in the woods. There’s also a ton of really sweet and tender moments between Sheldon and Missy.”

Annie Potts (Connie “Meemaw” Tucker)

“My inaugural episode when I came on the show [‘Poker, Faith and Eggs’] remains one of my favorites. It was so outrageous. She almost set herself on fire and then drove the children drunk to the hospital. It was an appalling character study but so much fun to play. She’s changed a little bit here and there since, but it’s a delight.” — ALEX CRAMER

