‘Your Place or Mine’ Filmmaker Talks Rom-Com Must-Haves: Chemistry and Star Power

Soon after wrapping four seasons of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the cult CW musical that saw her segue from screenwriter to showrunner, Aline Brosh McKenna decided to revisit her past before turning her attention to the future. She rented the garden apartment in the same Larchmont-adjacent duplex she and her now-husband shared during the mid-’90s, not too far from the home where they now live. “We’d always look down at this unit and say, ‘Ugh, we wish we had that,’ ” she says of her shingle’s headquarters. “Now this is my office, which feels wonderfully full circle.”

The company, Lean Machine, is a vehicle for McKenna’s own scripts — the latest of which marks her feature directorial debut, the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine (out Feb. 10) — but the bulk of the 15 film and TV projects in various stages of development come from other voices. That’s the piece that has the mother of two grown sons, who rose to prominence for penning films like The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses and Morning Glory, most excited. In this particularly confusing content climate, her office keeps a revolving door for scribes seeking guidance. Explains McKenna, “I’m trying to be the producer that writers want to have, because I always treasured anyone who could help me break story.”

To finance a film like Your Place or Mine, you need marquee stars. But to pull off a good rom-com, you need chemistry. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher aren’t going to read for roles, so how do you navigate the uncertainty?

The movies that made me want to be a writer were the ones starring Irene Dunne and Cary Grant, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, Henry Fonda and Barbara Stanwyck. Even if you look at the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan movies, those are true two-handers — comedies of equals. There is something about stars. They’re why I fell in love with the movies I fell in love with. And you’re right, we didn’t do a chemistry read. But I’ve known Reese for a long time, and Ashton as well. Audiences know them. They know each other and were really eager to work with each other. So I had to trust my sense that they’d work well together.

Now that you’ve directed your first feature, is there anything you wish you could go back and tell the screenwriter you were 30 years ago?

There weren’t as many paths to being a director for women when I was coming up. My kids were really little when Prada came out. I got some offers then, but I didn’t think it was doable. Being a screenwriter seemed like a really great mom job. Once my kids got older, I did the showrunning. That was the best preparation — much better than screenwriting. You hope for a collaboration with the director. On Prada, David Frankel and I worked together closely. But there are some where I just handed over the script, hoping for the best.



When you started writing, was it your intention to spend so much time in the rom-com genre?

I’ve been married for 25 years, so I haven’t been on a date since 1996. But I write what I observe in life. In respect to the genre, I don’t define myself as a romantic comedy writer… and I realize how that sounds. But I was talking to someone the other day and he said, “I see your work as coming-of-age movies for adults.” I asked him if I could tuck that in my pocket, because that is how I see it.

In a 2019 interview, you praised the “sky’s the limit” approach of TV over the corporate nature of film. Just four years later, everyone’s talking about how corporate TV has gotten. How does that influence your choices?

I’ve always tried to find where the opportunities are for me to work in the tone that I prefer. It really has gone back and forth in terms of the movies or TV being the best spot. With this, I happened to catch Netflix at a point where this particular genre was something they were really interested in. So it’s about following the trends in the business and about figuring out who you could put on your dance card who wants to dance that same mambo.

Your first credit was the 1995 planted reboot episode of Margaret Cho’s All-American Girl, which aired before ABC decided to not move forward. How did that happen?

I had a writing partner, Jeff Kahn, and we had a pilot called Young Americans for Disney and Fox. It was basically Friends without money, and I’d based it on my experience living with three gentlemen — one of whom was Donal Logue and another was Clay Tarver, who ended up being the showrunner of Silicon Valley. Fox passed, but ABC loved it. So, when Margaret’s show was in search of a new direction, they asked Margaret and her team if they would be interested in taking our pilot. Margaret was wonderful, but that was a real big pivot to ask an audience to take. It was a great experience for the first thing I ever shot.

You lived with Donal Logue?

We went to college together [at Harvard]. He was looking for a roommate, so I lived with these guys for one summer. It was the dirtiest apartment you could imagine. Someone left a pizza in the oven for so long that mold was growing out of the box and onto the grills. In the pilot, we made it a wrap [sandwich].

We’re heading into a likely fraught year. Many anticipate a writers strike. What are your biggest concerns for working writers right now?

Everything has changed so rapidly that the business needs to adjust to where we are now. At this point, it’s a group endeavor. The Writers Guild is a guild. So I’m looking forward to hearing what the priorities of the community are. What’s most important is to protect the folks who are trying to break in and begin their career. In that capacity, I see my role as listening. These are my people.

Is Lean Machine focused on new talent?

It’s a mix. I have a couple of projects with Crazy Ex writers. Then there are some writers that I just am a huge fan of and sought out when we started the company. They run the gamut from up-and-coming to established [and]younger to, frankly, older writers. One of the groups that’s strangely underrepresented now is writers who’ve been doing this a long time.

Does it feel like anyone in the TV space currently has the patience to let things grow, like The CW did with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend?

It depends, right? Six months from now, you and I could have a completely different conversation. There’s a lot of chaos, but chaos leads to opportunity. Look at social media. Yes, it has a downside. But it can also connect people without being mediated by a bunch of executives. I met Rachel [Bloom] through YouTube. The trio that sings the theme song for Your Place or Mine, I found on TikTok. I’m old enough that I saw the good old days, and I can tell you that there are upsides now. I can’t mourn the days when you had to go through 20 guys named Brad to get anything on the air.

You were among many showrunners who signed a letter to studios demanding protections for shoots in anti-abortion states after Roe v. Wade was overturned. That issue has since fallen out of the public eye. What are the discussions like?

I guarantee you that among the thousand showrunners who signed that letter of support and donated $3 million, everybody is still thinking and talking about it. It was as much of a community effort as I’ve ever seen in my entire time here … people really understand that this is a foundational building block of women’s freedom. It’s still top of mind for a lot of people. My primary job will always be to protect the crew, but these issues, and how to deal with them, are always evolving.

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt seem so happy to tease at the idea of a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. Does that hold any appeal to you?

Not really, and I think David feels this way, too. That group of people coming together at the right time was lightning in a bottle. And magazine publishing has changed so enormously. I haven’t heard an idea so far that made me go, “OK, let’s go roll up our sleeves.”

How do you feel about being an empty nester?

I was 32 when our first, Charlie, was born, and 54-ish when we became empty nesters. Part of me feels 33. I think a lot of women feel this way, like I just picked up where I was before I had kids. There’s a reason you see Nancy [Meyers] and Nora [Ephron] starting to direct in their 50s. In a funny way, I am that wide-open person that I was in my early 30s.

