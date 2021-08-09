‘100 Foot Wave’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO (Exclusive)

HBO is going to paddle out again.

The premium cable network has handed out a second season renewal for 100 Foot Wave, the six-episode docuseries that follows Garrett and Nicole McNamara in their pursuit of catching the epic wave in Nazare.

The second season will continue to follow the McNamaras while also introducing a new wave of surfers in their quest to conquer a 100-foot wave on Nazare.

100 Foot Wave has two remaining episodes in its run, with those set to air Aug. 15 and 22. The first four episodes of the series are available to stream on HBO Max.

Directed and exec produced by Chris Smith, 100 Foot Wave follows Garrett McNamara and how he helped grow the sport of surfing while transforming the small Portuguese fishing village into the world’s big-wave surfing destination.

Exec producers include Joe Lewis, Topic Studios’ Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom. The series hails from Topic Studios, Library Films and Amplify Pictures.