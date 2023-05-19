Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney Share Memories in ‘100 Years of Warner Bros.’ Docuseries Trailer

More than 60 actors, filmmakers and industry insiders reflect on the first 100 years of the Warner Bros. film studio in four original specials that are soon to start streaming on Max.

Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves, Todd Phillips, Patty Jenkins and George Clooney are among those sitting down for 100 Years of Warner Bros., the Leslie Iwerks-directed docuseries that features narration from Morgan Freeman. The first two specials debut May 25 on Max after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival the day prior, while the third and fourth specials will be available to stream June 1.

“The thing about Warner Bros., they were there at the very beginning — not only creating an art form but also an industry — and you had to be tough,” Scorsese says in the project’s trailer. “We all looked to Warner Bros. for films that had a special quality to them and took chances.”

The specials, which feature clips from movies and television series, tell the story of the storied studio that was founded by four brothers in the early 1920s. Also included as part of the documentary narrative are the mergers from the 2000s that helped the company evolve into a global powerhouse.

“They were very brave at times that were not easy to be very brave,” Clooney says in the preview footage.

The first two specials, entitled “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of” and “Clint, Kubrick and Kryptonite,” start streaming May 25 on Max. The next two — “Heroes, Villains and Friends” and “Wizarding World and the Big Bang” — hit the platform June 1.