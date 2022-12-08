Golden Globes: Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Set to Host NBC Telecast

The Golden Globes have a host.

Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to front the 80th Golden Globes, airing live Jan. 10 on NBC and its streaming service Peacock from the show’s longtime home, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The news helps answer a crucial question that has floated through Hollywood events over the past several months, helping fuel party chatter and predictions about how the resuscitated Globes would proceed after the overhaul of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ranks and practices.

For Carmichael, it will be another high-profile outing for the comedian who has had a high-profile run as of late. After earning raves for his Bo Burnham-directed intimate special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, an HBO Max stand-up special during which he came out, Carmichael hosted NBC’s Saturday Night Live. His other major award show experience came when he stood on the Emmy stage in September to accept his first trophy for outstanding writing for a variety special for Rothaniel.

In a statement, HFPA president Helen Hoehne said the org is “so excited” to have him on board. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Added Globes executive producer Jesse Collins: “Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style. We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

As previously announced, Lopez vs. Lopez father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez are set to announce this year’s nominees inside the Beverly Hilton early next Monday morning, Dec. 12. The announcement will air live from 5:35-5:40 a.m. PT on NBC’s Today.

The show is produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge, the latter of which owns HFPA.