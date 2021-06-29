’13 Reasons Why’ Creator Inks Netflix Overall Deal, Sets Up Thriller ‘Echoes’

Following his successful run on breakout 13 Reasons Why, creator Brian Yorkey is returning to Netflix in a big way.

Yorkey has inked a multiple-year overall deal with the streaming giant and has set up his next series, teaming with Vanessa Gazy (Eden) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways) for psychological thriller Echoes.

Echoes, a seven-episode limited series, is described as a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Yorkey and Peeples will serve as co-showrunners and exec produce the series alongside creator and writer Gazy. Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia will also exec produce the series. Yorkey’s overall pact has been more than a year in the works. The 13 Reasons Why creator and Pulitzer Prize-winning author was previously based at Paramount TV Studios, which produced all four seasons of 13 Reasons Why.

“I’m so excited to be embarking on Echoes with Quinton, Vanessa, Imogen, and the Netflix team—and I’m eagerly looking forward to what I hope will be many more years of making cool stuff with Netflix. It’s a privilege and an unmatched thrill to make a television show that reaches around the world on the instant it launches — and an incredible opportunity not only to entertain and surprise, but maybe even say something that matters about the way we live now.”

Sources note Echoes has been in the works for at least a year, with a mini-writers room set up last year to develop the show before its official green light.

“My journey with Echoes started with an Australian initiative led by executive producer Imogen Banks to nurture new female voices in television — and now here we are at Netflix! I’m so excited to be bringing the show to a wide and international audience alongside the formidable showrunning duo that is Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples,” Gazy said.

Yorkey becomes the latest writer-producer to ink an overall deal with Netflix, which in recent months has cooled on handing out eight- and nine-figure pacts. He joins a roster that also includes Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, The Duffer brothers, Michael Green, Mara Brock Akil, Guillermo del Toro as well as Charlie Brooker & Annabel Jones, among others.

Yorkey is repped by WME, TFC and Myman Greenspan. Gazy is with WME, Grandview and Ziffren. Peeples is with CAA, Anonymous Content and Myman Greenspan.