’13 Reasons Why’ Star Tommy Dorfman Reveals Paltry First Season Earnings: “This is Why We Strike”

Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, actors have been taking to social media to reveal how little they are making from working on film and TV productions, as well as their paltry streaming residuals. On Monday night, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman became the latest actor to shed light on how much they made working on a hit show.

Posting to her Threads, Dorfman, who played Ryan Shaver in the first two seasons of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, revealed what she was paid overall for working on the first season of the teen drama, differing from other actors posting to TikTok and elsewhere who have publicized their residual checks that have numbered in pennies. “My earnings for the entire first season of 13 Reasons Why were $29,953.24 prior to agency and manager fees (20%) and taxes. 8 episodes over six months,” Dorfman wrote.

She added, “I did all of the promo and had KEY ART for this show, flew round trip from NYC to SF to shoot for every episode, was kept for days without pay/working. I barely qualified for insurance. Within the first 28 days of release, the show’s season 1 garnered a total of 476 million view hours. This is why we strike. @sagaftra.”

A host of actors have gone public with their streaming earnings. Earlier this month, This Is Us star Mandy Moore told The Hollywood Reporter that she has received checks ranging from a penny to 81 cents in return for the hit show’s streaming deal with Hulu. Actor Sean Gunn also told THR that he had seen little to nothing in residuals for Warner Bros. Discovery-produced Gilmore Girls streaming on Netflix.