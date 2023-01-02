‘1899’ Netflix Series Canceled After One Season

Netflix’s 1899 has been canceled after one season.

Showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese announced the news on Instagram via a joint statement on Monday.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” the statement read. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

The statement continued, “We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”

The eight-episode series debuted on Netflix on Nov. 17, 2022 and centered on the journey of a migrant steamship headed west. The journey soon takes an unexpected horrifying turn when another migrant ship, the Prometheus, adrift on open sea is discovered which then leads the group of passengers to face a mysterious series of events.

The multilingual series featured an international ensemble cast that included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lesser, among others.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adar and Friese teased that they had already had ideas for a second and third season for 1899.

The series was a follow-up to Adar and Friese’s previous series Dark, which lasted for three seasons. In 2018, Friese and Odar signed an exclusive multiple-year overall deal with the streamer. The pact marked the first European overall deal for Netflix and 1899 was the pair’s first new series under their overall Netflix deal.