2020-21 TV Ratings: Complete 7-Day Ratings for Broadcast Network Series

The CW’s All American was the 135th most watched show on the English-language broadcast networks this season — but it also stands alone among primetime series.
The high school football drama is the only network primetime show that grew both its total audience and its adults 18-49 rating in 2020-21 in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings. It’s the only show, period, to post a gain over its 2019-20 performance in the key ad sales demographic. Four other series — NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and The Wall, CBS’ 60 Minutes and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars — equaled their demo numbers from last season; every other returning series declined.
All American, SVU, 60 Minutes and The Wall also increased in total viewers, as did ABC’s Shark Tank (barely). SVU got the biggest bump, growing by 320,000 people over 2019-20.
Sunday Night Football claimed the No. 1 spot in both adults 18-49 (4.7 rating) and total viewers (16.5 million), as it has for most of its life on NBC. The NFL showcase, however, also had the largest raw viewer loss at 3.59 million. That’s a nearly 18 percent drop from last season, which is pretty well in line with the average decline of 19.5 percent for all network shows.
The recently wrapped season saw ratings decline across the board, with ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW and Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo and Univision falling by an average of 17 percent in viewers and 23 percent in the 18-49 demo. That’s reflected in the individual series rankings as well, as 83 of 88 returning shows were down year to year in both measures.
Not included in the rankings below: NBC’s Saturday Night Live, whose 2.1 rating (2.06, to be precise) in adults 18-49 would rank behind only Sunday Night Football and Fox’s Thursday Night Football. The late-night show also averaged 9 million viewers, which would slot in at 14th in the primetime charts.
The charts below are live plus seven-day averages for the full 2020-21 TV season (Sept. 21, 2020 to May 26, 2021). Series that aired fewer than three episodes during the season and sports pre- and postgame shows are excluded.
Adults 18-49
|vs. 2019-20
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|18-49 rating
|Gain/loss
|% gain/loss
|1
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|4.7
|-1.2
|-20.3%
|2
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|3.9
|-0.6
|-13.3%
|3
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.0
|-0.9
|-31%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|2.0
|-1.2
|-37.5%
|5
|Grey’s Anatomy
|ABC
|1.9
|-0.4
|-17.4%
|6
|The Bachelorette
|ABC
|1.8
|n/a
|The Bachelor
|ABC
|1.8
|-0.6
|-25%
|8
|911
|Fox
|1.7
|-0.6
|-26.1%
|The Equalizer
|CBS
|1.7
|n/a
|10
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.6
|-0.4
|-20%
|11
|911: Lone Star
|Fox
|1.5
|-0.3
|-16.7%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.5
|-0.4
|-21.1%
|Law & Order: Organized Crime
|NBC
|1.5
|n/a
|14
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.4
|even
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.4
|-0.3
|-17.6%
|Big Brother – Thursday
|CBS
|1.4
|n/a
|Big Brother – Wednesday
|CBS
|1.4
|n/a
|18
|FBI
|CBS
|1.3
|-0.1
|-7.1%
|Station 19
|ABC
|1.3
|-0.2
|-13.3%
|Big Brother – Monday
|CBS
|1.3
|n/a
|I Can See Your Voice
|Fox
|1.3
|n/a
|22
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.2
|-0.6
|-33.3%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.2
|-0.5
|-29.4%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.2
|-0.4
|-25%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|1.2
|even
|26
|Big Sky
|ABC
|1.1
|n/a
|The Conners
|ABC
|1.1
|-0.5
|-31.3%
|The Amazing Race
|CBS
|1.1
|n/a
|Hell’s Kitchen
|Fox
|1.1
|n/a
|American Idol – Sunday
|ABC
|1.1
|-0.4
|-26.7%
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|1.1
|even
|The Voice – Monday
|NBC
|1.1
|-0.6
|-35.3%
|The Voice – Tuesday
|NBC
|1.1
|-0.4
|-26.7%
|34
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.0
|-0.6
|-37.5%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.0
|-0.3
|-23.1%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.0
|-0.7
|-41.2%
|FBI: Most Wanted
|CBS
|1.0
|-0.2
|-16.7%
|The Resident
|Fox
|1.0
|-0.3
|-23.1%
|The Neighborhood
|CBS
|1.0
|-0.3
|-23.1%
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|ABC
|1.0
|n/a
|41
|SWAT
|CBS
|0.9
|-0.3
|-25%
|American Housewife
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.1
|-10%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|0.9
|-0.3
|-25%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|0.9
|-0.3
|-25%
|Manifest
|NBC
|0.9
|-0.6
|-40%
|The Goldbergs
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.4
|-30.8%
|Mom
|CBS
|0.9
|-0.4
|-30.8%
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|0.9
|-0.2
|-18.2%
|Call Me Kat
|Fox
|0.9
|n/a
|Family Guy
|Fox
|0.9
|-0.2
|-18.2%
|Young Rock
|NBC
|0.9
|n/a
|American Idol – Monday
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.8
|-47.1%
|Celebrity Family Feud
|ABC
|0.9
|n/a
|The Chase
|ABC
|0.9
|n/a
|Shark Tank
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.1
|-10%
|Supermarket Sweep
|ABC
|0.9
|n/a
|The Masked Dancer
|Fox
|0.9
|n/a
|Saturday Night Football
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.4
|-30.8%
|59
|Clarice
|CBS
|0.8
|n/a
|Last Man Standing
|Fox
|0.8
|-0.4
|-33.3%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|0.8
|-0.6
|-42.9%
|Bull
|CBS
|0.8
|-0.4
|-33.3%
|Magnum P.I.
|CBS
|0.8
|-0.2
|-20%
|NCIS: New Orlean
|CBS
|0.8
|-0.3
|-27.3%
|Mr. Mayor
|NBC
|0.8
|n/a
|B Positive
|CBS
|0.8
|n/a
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|CBS
|0.8
|-0.2
|-20%
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|0.8
|-0.3
|-27.3%
|Weakest Link
|NBC
|0.8
|n/a
|70
|For Life
|ABC
|0.7
|-0.4
|-36.4%
|Good Girls
|NBC
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|Rebel
|ABC
|0.7
|n/a
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|0.7
|-0.4
|-36.4%
|Debris
|NBC
|0.7
|n/a
|Transplant
|NBC
|0.7
|n/a
|20/20
|ABC
|0.7
|-0.1
|-12.5%
|Home Economics
|ABC
|0.7
|n/a
|Al Rise
|CBS
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|MacGyver
|CBS
|0.7
|-0.3
|-30%
|The Unicorn
|CBS
|0.7
|-0.3
|-30%
|United States of Al
|CBS
|0.7
|n/a
|Bob’s Burgers
|Fox
|0.7
|-0.3
|-30%
|Superstore
|NBC
|0.7
|-0.4
|-36.4%
|Press Your Luck
|ABC
|0.7
|n/a
|To Tell the Truth
|ABC
|0.7
|n/a
|Game of Talents
|Fox
|0.7
|n/a
|Name That Tune
|Fox
|0.7
|n/a
|WWE Smackdown
|Fox
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|America’s Funniest Home Videos
|ABC
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|90
|Superman & Lois
|CW
|0.6
|n/a
|Call Your Mother
|ABC
|0.6
|n/a
|Emergency Call
|ABC
|0.6
|n/a
|Match Game
|ABC
|0.6
|n/a
|L.A.’s Finest
|Fox
|0.6
|n/a
|Dateline – Friday
|NBC
|0.6
|-0.2
|-25%
|Dateline – Thursday
|NBC
|0.6
|n/a
|Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
|NBC
|0.6
|-0.1
|-14.3%
|Black-ish
|ABC
|0.6
|-0.3
|-33.3%
|The Hustler
|ABC
|0.6
|n/a
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
|ABC
|0.6
|-0.4
|-40%
|Tough as Nails
|CBS
|0.6
|n/a
|American Ninja Warrior
|NBC
|0.6
|n/a
|Ellen’s Game of Games
|NBC
|0.6
|-0.6
|-50%
|Kenan
|NBC
|0.6
|n/a
|The Wall
|NBC
|0.6
|even
|NBA Saturday Primetime
|ABC
|0.6
|-0.1
|-14.3%
|The Great North
|Fox
|0.6
|n/a
|108
|The Flash
|CW
|0.5
|-0.3
|-37.5%
|Walker
|CW
|0.5
|n/a
|All American
|CW
|0.5
|0.1
|25%
|Supernatural
|CW
|0.5
|-0.1
|-16.7%
|Filthy Rich
|Fox
|0.5
|n/a
|Nurses
|NBC
|0.5
|n/a
|Mixed-ish
|ABC
|0.5
|-0.4
|-44.4%
|Pooch Perfect
|ABC
|0.5
|n/a
|FBI Declassified
|CBS
|0.5
|n/a
|Undercover Boss
|CBS
|0.5
|-0.3
|-37.5%
|Wonderful World of Disney
|ABC
|0.5
|n/a
|119
|Riverdale
|CW
|0.4
|-0.1
|-20%
|Next
|Fox
|0.4
|n/a
|Card Sharks
|ABC
|0.4
|n/a
|The Con
|ABC
|0.4
|n/a
|48 Hours
|CBS
|0.4
|-0.1
|-20%
|The Moodys
|Fox
|0.4
|n/a
|Connecting
|NBC
|0.4
|n/a
|Dateline Mystery
|NBC
|0.4
|-0.1
|-20%
|Greatest #AtHome Videos
|CBS
|0.4
|n/a
|Kids Say the Darndest Things*
|CBS
|0.4
|-0.2
|-33.3%
|America’s Most Wanted
|Fox
|0.4
|n/a
|Bless the Harts
|Fox
|0.4
|-0.5
|-55.6%
|Fox College Football
|Fox
|0.4
|-0.5
|-55.6%
|132
|Legacies
|CW
|0.3
|-0.2
|-40%
|Supergirl
|CW
|0.3
|-0.2
|-40%
|Manhunt: Deadly Games
|CBS
|0.3
|n/a
|One Day at a Time
|CBS
|0.3
|n/a
|Star Trek: Discovery
|CBS
|0.3
|n/a
|Kung Fu
|CW
|0.3
|n/a
|Soul of a Nation
|ABC
|0.3
|n/a
|Cherries Wild
|Fox
|0.3
|n/a
|Cosmos
|Fox
|0.3
|n/a
|141
|Batwoman
|CW
|0.2
|-0.3
|-60%
|Black Lightning
|CW
|0.2
|-0.2
|-50%
|Charmed
|CW
|0.2
|-0.1
|-33.3%
|Coroner
|CW
|0.2
|n/a
|Legends of Tomorrow
|CW
|0.2
|-0.2
|-50%
|Nancy Drew
|CW
|0.2
|-0.1
|-33.3%
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us
|CW
|0.2
|n/a
|Swamp Thing
|CW
|0.2
|n/a
|Whose Line Is It Anyway
|CW
|0.2
|-0.1
|-33.3%
|Let’s Be Real
|Fox
|0.2
|n/a
|PBC Fight Night
|Fox
|0.2
|-0.2
|-50%
|152
|Bulletproof
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Devils
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Dynasty
|CW
|0.1
|-0.1
|-50%
|Masters of Illusion
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|The Outpost
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Pandora
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Tell Me a Story
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Trickster
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Two Sentence Horror Stories
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|World’s Funniest Animals
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
Total Viewers
|vs. 2019-20
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Viewers (millions)
|Gain/loss
|% gain/loss
|1
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|16.5
|-3.59
|-17.9%
|2
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|13.42
|-1.63
|-10.8%
|3
|NCIS
|CBS
|12.58
|-2.76
|-18%
|4
|The Equalizer
|CBS
|12.07
|n/a
|5
|FBI
|CBS
|10.98
|-1.57
|-12.5%
|6
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|10.73
|0.27
|2.6%
|7
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|10.23
|-1.47
|-12.6%
|8
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|10.16
|-1.8
|-15.1%
|9
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|9.74
|-1.48
|-13.2%
|10
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|9.73
|-1.5
|-13.4%
|11
|911
|Fox
|9.62
|-0.8
|-7.7%
|12
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|9.45
|-2
|-17.5%
|13
|This Is Us
|NBC
|9.32
|-2.23
|-19.3%
|14
|FBI: Most Wanted
|CBS
|8.83
|-1.37
|-13.4%
|15
|911: Lone Star
|Fox
|8.71
|-0.38
|-4.2%
|16
|Bull
|CBS
|8.59
|-2.02
|-19%
|17
|The Voice – Monday
|NBC
|8.4
|-1.83
|-17.9%
|18
|The Voice – Tuesday
|NBC
|8.3
|-1.23
|-12.9%
|19
|Grey’s Anatomy
|ABC
|8.16
|-1.23
|-13.1%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|8.16
|-2.66
|-24.6%
|21
|Law & Order: Organized Crime
|NBC
|7.83
|n/a
|22
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|7.8
|-1.11
|-12.5%
|23
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|7.56
|-3.17
|-29.5%
|24
|Magnum P.I.
|CBS
|7.48
|-1.43
|-16%
|25
|American Idol – Sunday
|ABC
|7.42
|-0.92
|-11%
|26
|Big Sky
|ABC
|7.35
|n/a
|27
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|7.22
|-2.36
|-24.6%
|28
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|ABC
|7.15
|n/a
|29
|The Rookie
|ABC
|7.11
|-1.08
|-13.2%
|Station 19
|ABC
|7.11
|-1.41
|-16.5%
|31
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|7.09
|-0.75
|-9.6%
|32
|Mom
|CBS
|7.05
|-1.47
|-17.3%
|33
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|6.96
|-2.74
|-28.2%
|34
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6.78
|0.32
|5%
|35
|The Neighborhood
|CBS
|6.76
|-0.93
|-12.1%
|36
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|CBS
|6.57
|-0.97
|-12.9%
|37
|The Bachelor
|ABC
|6.46
|-1.47
|-18.5%
|38
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|6.44
|-1.58
|-19.7%
|39
|American Idol – Monday
|ABC
|6.24
|-2.3
|-26.9%
|40
|The Bachelorette
|ABC
|6.05
|n/a
|41
|Clarice
|CBS
|6.01
|n/a
|42
|SWAT
|CBS
|5.96
|-1.31
|-18%
|43
|United States of Al
|CBS
|5.94
|n/a
|44
|MacGyver
|CBS
|5.9
|-1.6
|-21.3%
|45
|Celebrity Family Feud
|ABC
|5.77
|n/a
|46
|All Rise
|CBS
|5.69
|-1.95
|-25.5%
|47
|B Positive
|CBS
|5.68
|n/a
|48
|The Conners
|ABC
|5.64
|-2.09
|-27%
|The Resident
|Fox
|5.64
|-1.06
|-15.8%
|50
|The Chase
|ABC
|5.6
|n/a
|51
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|5.47
|-1.41
|-20.5%
|52
|Transplant
|NBC
|5.45
|n/a
|53
|The Amazing Race
|CBS
|5.41
|n/a
|54
|Manifest
|NBC
|5.35
|-2.35
|-30.5%
|55
|Rebel
|ABC
|5.32
|n/a
|America’s Funniest Home Videos
|ABC
|5.32
|-0.33
|-5.8%
|57
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|5.24
|-2.02
|-27.8%
|58
|Big Brother – Thursday
|CBS
|5.21
|n/a
|59
|Big Brother – Wednesday
|CBS
|5.15
|n/a
|60
|The Unicorn
|CBS
|5.05
|-2.05
|-28.9%
|61
|Shark Tank
|ABC
|4.97
|0.02
|0.4%
|62
|I Can See Your Voice
|Fox
|4.84
|n/a
|63
|Big Brother – Monday
|CBS
|4.82
|n/a
|64
|Debris
|NBC
|4.8
|n/a
|65
|Last Man Standing
|Fox
|4.6
|-1.8
|-28.1%
|66
|To Tell the Truth
|ABC
|4.49
|n/a
|67
|Mr. Mayor
|NBC
|4.46
|n/a
|Weakest Link
|NBC
|4.46
|n/a
|69
|The Goldbergs
|ABC
|4.37
|-0.94
|-17.7%
|70
|Dateline – Friday
|NBC
|4.16
|-0.71
|-14.6%
|Call Me Kat
|Fox
|4.16
|n/a
|72
|20/20
|ABC
|4.11
|-0.25
|-5.7%
|73
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|4.04
|-1.79
|-30.7%
|74
|American Housewife
|ABC
|4.02
|-0.46
|-10.3%
|75
|Supermarket Sweep
|ABC
|3.88
|n/a
|76
|The Masked Dancer
|Fox
|3.87
|n/a
|77
|Young Rock
|NBC
|3.85
|n/a
|78
|Tough as Nails
|CBS
|3.84
|n/a
|79
|Hell’s Kitchen
|Fox
|3.79
|n/a
|80
|Saturday Night Football
|ABC
|3.77
|-1.17
|-23.7%
|81
|Emergency Call
|ABC
|3.76
|n/a
|Dateline – Thursday
|NBC
|3.76
|n/a
|83
|FBI Declassified
|CBS
|3.75
|n/a
|Press Your Luck
|ABC
|3.75
|n/a
|85
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
|ABC
|3.74
|-2.67
|-41.7%
|86
|Greatest #AtHome Videos
|CBS
|3.56
|n/a
|87
|48 Hours
|CBS
|3.55
|-0.49
|-12.1%
|88
|Nurses
|NBC
|3.54
|n/a
|89
|Call Your Mother
|ABC
|3.51
|n/a
|90
|Home Economics
|ABC
|3.5
|n/a
|91
|American Ninja Warrior
|NBC
|3.48
|n/a
|92
|The Wall
|NBC
|3.47
|0.08
|2.4%
|93
|Kids Say the Darndest Things*
|CBS
|3.44
|-0.53
|-13.4%
|Match Game
|ABC
|3.44
|n/a
|The Hustler
|ABC
|3.44
|n/a
|96
|Name That Tune
|Fox
|3.28
|n/a
|97
|For Life
|ABC
|3.2
|-1.16
|-26.6%
|98
|Undercover Boss
|CBS
|3.16
|-1.76
|-35.8%
|99
|Black-ish
|ABC
|3.11
|-0.61
|-16.4%
|100
|Superstore
|NBC
|3.05
|-0.77
|-20.2%
|101
|Ellen’s Game of Games
|NBC
|2.99
|-2.27
|-43.2%
|102
|Pooch Perfect
|ABC
|2.95
|n/a
|103
|Kenan
|NBC
|2.93
|n/a
|104
|Game of Talents
|Fox
|2.89
|n/a
|105
|Dateline Mystery
|NBC
|2.74
|-0.58
|-17.5%
|Good Girls
|NBC
|2.74
|-0.68
|-19.9%
|107
|L.A’s Finest
|Fox
|2.66
|n/a
|108
|The Con
|ABC
|2.63
|n/a
|109
|Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
|NBC
|2.6
|-0.46
|-15%
|110
|Mixed-ish
|ABC
|2.54
|-1.28
|-33.5%
|Fitlhy Rich
|Fox
|2.54
|n/a
|Walker
|CW
|2.54
|n/a
|113
|WWE Smackdown
|Fox
|2.52
|-0.31
|-11%
|114
|Star Trek: Discovery
|CBS
|2.5
|n/a
|115
|Card Sharks
|ABC
|2.47
|n/a
|116
|Superman & Lois
|CW
|2.44
|n/a
|117
|America’s Most Wanted
|Fox
|2.36
|n/a
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|2.36
|-0.66
|-21.9%
|119
|NBA Saturday Primetime
|ABC
|2.3
|-0.09
|-3.8%
|120
|Family Guy
|Fox
|2.19
|-0.46
|-17.4%
|121
|Wonderful World of Disney
|ABC
|2.04
|n/a
|122
|Next
|Fox
|2.03
|n/a
|123
|Fox College Football
|Fox
|1.87
|-1.34
|-41.7%
|Manhunt: Deadly Games
|CBS
|1.87
|n/a
|125
|Connecting
|NBC
|1.84
|n/a
|126
|Soul of a Nation
|ABC
|1.75
|n/a
|127
|Bob’s Burgers
|Fox
|1.74
|-0.69
|-28.4%
|The Great North
|Fox
|1.74
|n/a
|129
|Kung Fu
|CW
|1.7
|n/a
|130
|The Moodys
|Fox
|1.69
|n/a
|131
|Supernatural
|CW
|1.63
|-0.23
|-12.4%
|132
|The Flash
|CW
|1.58
|-0.65
|-29.1%
|133
|Cosmos
|Fox
|1.53
|n/a
|134
|One Day at a Time
|CBS
|1.45
|n/a
|135
|All American
|CW
|1.4
|0.22
|18.6%
|136
|Cherries Wild
|Fox
|1.3
|n/a
|137
|Let’s Be Real
|Fox
|1.26
|n/a
|Bless the Harts
|Fox
|1.26
|-1.18
|-48.4%
|139
|Coroner
|CW
|1.2
|n/a
|140
|Supergirl
|CW
|1.17
|-0.41
|-25.9%
|141
|Whose Line Is It Anyway
|CW
|1.1
|-0.05
|-4.3%
|142
|PBC Fight Night
|Fox
|1.04
|-0.5
|-32.5%
|143
|Swamp Thing
|CW
|1.02
|n/a
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us
|CW
|1.02
|n/a
|145
|Riverdale
|CW
|1.01
|-0.34
|-25.2%
|Legacies
|CW
|1.01
|-0.4
|-28.4%
|147
|Batwoman
|CW
|0.92
|-0.69
|-42.9%
|148
|Nancy Drew
|CW
|0.86
|-0.39
|-31.2%
|149
|Legends of Tomorrow
|CW
|0.82
|-0.53
|-39.3%
|150
|World’s Funniest Animals
|CW
|0.78
|n/a
|151
|Black Lightning
|CW
|0.74
|-0.35
|-32.1%
|152
|Charmed
|CW
|0.69
|-0.41
|-37.3%
|153
|Masters of Illusion
|CW
|0.63
|n/a
|154
|The Outpost
|CW
|0.56
|n/a
|Devils
|CW
|0.56
|n/a
|156
|Bulletproof
|CW
|0.54
|n/a
|157
|Two Sentence Horror Stories
|CW
|0.53
|n/a
|158
|Trickster
|CW
|0.51
|n/a
|159
|Tell Me a Story
|CW
|0.48
|n/a
|160
|Pandora
|CW
|0.42
|n/a
|161
|Dynasty
|CW
|0.4
|-0.19
|-32.2%
*Kids Say the Darndest Things aired on ABC in 2019-20.
Source: Nielsen
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day