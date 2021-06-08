2020-21 TV Ratings: Complete 7-Day Ratings for Broadcast Network Series

The CW’s All American was the 135th most watched show on the English-language broadcast networks this season — but it also stands alone among primetime series.

The high school football drama is the only network primetime show that grew both its total audience and its adults 18-49 rating in 2020-21 in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings. It’s the only show, period, to post a gain over its 2019-20 performance in the key ad sales demographic. Four other series — NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and The Wall, CBS’ 60 Minutes and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars — equaled their demo numbers from last season; every other returning series declined.

All American, SVU, 60 Minutes and The Wall also increased in total viewers, as did ABC’s Shark Tank (barely). SVU got the biggest bump, growing by 320,000 people over 2019-20.

claimed the No. 1 spot in both adults 18-49 (4.7 rating) and total viewers (16.5 million), as it has for most of its life on NBC. The NFL showcase, however, also had the largest raw viewer loss at 3.59 million. That’s a nearly 18 percent drop from last season, which is pretty well in line with the average decline of 19.5 percent for all network shows.

The recently wrapped season saw ratings decline across the board, with ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW and Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo and Univision falling by an average of 17 percent in viewers and 23 percent in the 18-49 demo. That’s reflected in the individual series rankings as well, as 83 of 88 returning shows were down year to year in both measures.

Not included in the rankings below: NBC’s Saturday Night Live, whose 2.1 rating (2.06, to be precise) in adults 18-49 would rank behind only Sunday Night Football and Fox’s Thursday Night Football. The late-night show also averaged 9 million viewers, which would slot in at 14th in the primetime charts.

The charts below are live plus seven-day averages for the full 2020-21 TV season (Sept. 21, 2020 to May 26, 2021). Series that aired fewer than three episodes during the season and sports pre- and postgame shows are excluded.

Adults 18-49

vs. 2019-20 Rank Show Network 18-49 rating Gain/loss % gain/loss 1 Sunday Night Football NBC 4.7 -1.2 -20.3% 2 Thursday Night Football Fox 3.9 -0.6 -13.3% 3 This Is Us NBC 2.0 -0.9 -31% The Masked Singer Fox 2.0 -1.2 -37.5% 5 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 1.9 -0.4 -17.4% 6 The Bachelorette ABC 1.8 n/a The Bachelor ABC 1.8 -0.6 -25% 8 911 Fox 1.7 -0.6 -26.1% The Equalizer CBS 1.7 n/a 10 Chicago PD NBC 1.6 -0.4 -20% 11 911: Lone Star Fox 1.5 -0.3 -16.7% Chicago Fire NBC 1.5 -0.4 -21.1% Law & Order: Organized Crime NBC 1.5 n/a 14 Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.4 even Chicago Med NBC 1.4 -0.3 -17.6% Big Brother – Thursday CBS 1.4 n/a Big Brother – Wednesday CBS 1.4 n/a 18 FBI CBS 1.3 -0.1 -7.1% Station 19 ABC 1.3 -0.2 -13.3% Big Brother – Monday CBS 1.3 n/a I Can See Your Voice Fox 1.3 n/a 22 The Good Doctor ABC 1.2 -0.6 -33.3% NCIS CBS 1.2 -0.5 -29.4% Young Sheldon CBS 1.2 -0.4 -25% 60 Minutes CBS 1.2 even 26 Big Sky ABC 1.1 n/a The Conners ABC 1.1 -0.5 -31.3% The Amazing Race CBS 1.1 n/a Hell’s Kitchen Fox 1.1 n/a American Idol – Sunday ABC 1.1 -0.4 -26.7% Dancing With the Stars ABC 1.1 even The Voice – Monday NBC 1.1 -0.6 -35.3% The Voice – Tuesday NBC 1.1 -0.4 -26.7% 34 A Million Little Things ABC 1.0 -0.6 -37.5% The Rookie ABC 1.0 -0.3 -23.1% New Amsterdam NBC 1.0 -0.7 -41.2% FBI: Most Wanted CBS 1.0 -0.2 -16.7% The Resident Fox 1.0 -0.3 -23.1% The Neighborhood CBS 1.0 -0.3 -23.1% Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC 1.0 n/a 41 SWAT CBS 0.9 -0.3 -25% American Housewife ABC 0.9 -0.1 -10% Blue Bloods CBS 0.9 -0.3 -25% SEAL Team CBS 0.9 -0.3 -25% Manifest NBC 0.9 -0.6 -40% The Goldbergs ABC 0.9 -0.4 -30.8% Mom CBS 0.9 -0.4 -30.8% NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 0.9 -0.2 -18.2% Call Me Kat Fox 0.9 n/a Family Guy Fox 0.9 -0.2 -18.2% Young Rock NBC 0.9 n/a American Idol – Monday ABC 0.9 -0.8 -47.1% Celebrity Family Feud ABC 0.9 n/a The Chase ABC 0.9 n/a Shark Tank ABC 0.9 -0.1 -10% Supermarket Sweep ABC 0.9 n/a The Masked Dancer Fox 0.9 n/a Saturday Night Football ABC 0.9 -0.4 -30.8% 59 Clarice CBS 0.8 n/a Last Man Standing Fox 0.8 -0.4 -33.3% Prodigal Son Fox 0.8 -0.6 -42.9% Bull CBS 0.8 -0.4 -33.3% Magnum P.I. CBS 0.8 -0.2 -20% NCIS: New Orlean CBS 0.8 -0.3 -27.3% Mr. Mayor NBC 0.8 n/a B Positive CBS 0.8 n/a Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 0.8 -0.2 -20% The Simpsons Fox 0.8 -0.3 -27.3% Weakest Link NBC 0.8 n/a 70 For Life ABC 0.7 -0.4 -36.4% Good Girls NBC 0.7 -0.2 -22.2% Rebel ABC 0.7 n/a The Blacklist NBC 0.7 -0.4 -36.4% Debris NBC 0.7 n/a Transplant NBC 0.7 n/a 20/20 ABC 0.7 -0.1 -12.5% Home Economics ABC 0.7 n/a Al Rise CBS 0.7 -0.2 -22.2% MacGyver CBS 0.7 -0.3 -30% The Unicorn CBS 0.7 -0.3 -30% United States of Al CBS 0.7 n/a Bob’s Burgers Fox 0.7 -0.3 -30% Superstore NBC 0.7 -0.4 -36.4% Press Your Luck ABC 0.7 n/a To Tell the Truth ABC 0.7 n/a Game of Talents Fox 0.7 n/a Name That Tune Fox 0.7 n/a WWE Smackdown Fox 0.7 -0.2 -22.2% America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 0.7 -0.2 -22.2% 90 Superman & Lois CW 0.6 n/a Call Your Mother ABC 0.6 n/a Emergency Call ABC 0.6 n/a Match Game ABC 0.6 n/a L.A.’s Finest Fox 0.6 n/a Dateline – Friday NBC 0.6 -0.2 -25% Dateline – Thursday NBC 0.6 n/a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist NBC 0.6 -0.1 -14.3% Black-ish ABC 0.6 -0.3 -33.3% The Hustler ABC 0.6 n/a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC 0.6 -0.4 -40% Tough as Nails CBS 0.6 n/a American Ninja Warrior NBC 0.6 n/a Ellen’s Game of Games NBC 0.6 -0.6 -50% Kenan NBC 0.6 n/a The Wall NBC 0.6 even NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 0.6 -0.1 -14.3% The Great North Fox 0.6 n/a 108 The Flash CW 0.5 -0.3 -37.5% Walker CW 0.5 n/a All American CW 0.5 0.1 25% Supernatural CW 0.5 -0.1 -16.7% Filthy Rich Fox 0.5 n/a Nurses NBC 0.5 n/a Mixed-ish ABC 0.5 -0.4 -44.4% Pooch Perfect ABC 0.5 n/a FBI Declassified CBS 0.5 n/a Undercover Boss CBS 0.5 -0.3 -37.5% Wonderful World of Disney ABC 0.5 n/a 119 Riverdale CW 0.4 -0.1 -20% Next Fox 0.4 n/a Card Sharks ABC 0.4 n/a The Con ABC 0.4 n/a 48 Hours CBS 0.4 -0.1 -20% The Moodys Fox 0.4 n/a Connecting NBC 0.4 n/a Dateline Mystery NBC 0.4 -0.1 -20% Greatest #AtHome Videos CBS 0.4 n/a Kids Say the Darndest Things* CBS 0.4 -0.2 -33.3% America’s Most Wanted Fox 0.4 n/a Bless the Harts Fox 0.4 -0.5 -55.6% Fox College Football Fox 0.4 -0.5 -55.6% 132 Legacies CW 0.3 -0.2 -40% Supergirl CW 0.3 -0.2 -40% Manhunt: Deadly Games CBS 0.3 n/a One Day at a Time CBS 0.3 n/a Star Trek: Discovery CBS 0.3 n/a Kung Fu CW 0.3 n/a Soul of a Nation ABC 0.3 n/a Cherries Wild Fox 0.3 n/a Cosmos Fox 0.3 n/a 141 Batwoman CW 0.2 -0.3 -60% Black Lightning CW 0.2 -0.2 -50% Charmed CW 0.2 -0.1 -33.3% Coroner CW 0.2 n/a Legends of Tomorrow CW 0.2 -0.2 -50% Nancy Drew CW 0.2 -0.1 -33.3% Penn & Teller: Fool Us CW 0.2 n/a Swamp Thing CW 0.2 n/a Whose Line Is It Anyway CW 0.2 -0.1 -33.3% Let’s Be Real Fox 0.2 n/a PBC Fight Night Fox 0.2 -0.2 -50% 152 Bulletproof CW 0.1 n/a Devils CW 0.1 n/a Dynasty CW 0.1 -0.1 -50% Masters of Illusion CW 0.1 n/a The Outpost CW 0.1 n/a Pandora CW 0.1 n/a Tell Me a Story CW 0.1 n/a Trickster CW 0.1 n/a Two Sentence Horror Stories CW 0.1 n/a World’s Funniest Animals CW 0.1 n/a

Total Viewers

vs. 2019-20 Rank Show Network Viewers (millions) Gain/loss % gain/loss 1 Sunday Night Football NBC 16.5 -3.59 -17.9% 2 Thursday Night Football Fox 13.42 -1.63 -10.8% 3 NCIS CBS 12.58 -2.76 -18% 4 The Equalizer CBS 12.07 n/a 5 FBI CBS 10.98 -1.57 -12.5% 6 60 Minutes CBS 10.73 0.27 2.6% 7 Chicago Fire NBC 10.23 -1.47 -12.6% 8 Blue Bloods CBS 10.16 -1.8 -15.1% 9 Chicago Med NBC 9.74 -1.48 -13.2% 10 Chicago PD NBC 9.73 -1.5 -13.4% 11 911 Fox 9.62 -0.8 -7.7% 12 Young Sheldon CBS 9.45 -2 -17.5% 13 This Is Us NBC 9.32 -2.23 -19.3% 14 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 8.83 -1.37 -13.4% 15 911: Lone Star Fox 8.71 -0.38 -4.2% 16 Bull CBS 8.59 -2.02 -19% 17 The Voice – Monday NBC 8.4 -1.83 -17.9% 18 The Voice – Tuesday NBC 8.3 -1.23 -12.9% 19 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 8.16 -1.23 -13.1% The Good Doctor ABC 8.16 -2.66 -24.6% 21 Law & Order: Organized Crime NBC 7.83 n/a 22 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 7.8 -1.11 -12.5% 23 The Masked Singer Fox 7.56 -3.17 -29.5% 24 Magnum P.I. CBS 7.48 -1.43 -16% 25 American Idol – Sunday ABC 7.42 -0.92 -11% 26 Big Sky ABC 7.35 n/a 27 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 7.22 -2.36 -24.6% 28 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC 7.15 n/a 29 The Rookie ABC 7.11 -1.08 -13.2% Station 19 ABC 7.11 -1.41 -16.5% 31 Dancing With the Stars ABC 7.09 -0.75 -9.6% 32 Mom CBS 7.05 -1.47 -17.3% 33 New Amsterdam NBC 6.96 -2.74 -28.2% 34 Law & Order: SVU NBC 6.78 0.32 5% 35 The Neighborhood CBS 6.76 -0.93 -12.1% 36 Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 6.57 -0.97 -12.9% 37 The Bachelor ABC 6.46 -1.47 -18.5% 38 SEAL Team CBS 6.44 -1.58 -19.7% 39 American Idol – Monday ABC 6.24 -2.3 -26.9% 40 The Bachelorette ABC 6.05 n/a 41 Clarice CBS 6.01 n/a 42 SWAT CBS 5.96 -1.31 -18% 43 United States of Al CBS 5.94 n/a 44 MacGyver CBS 5.9 -1.6 -21.3% 45 Celebrity Family Feud ABC 5.77 n/a 46 All Rise CBS 5.69 -1.95 -25.5% 47 B Positive CBS 5.68 n/a 48 The Conners ABC 5.64 -2.09 -27% The Resident Fox 5.64 -1.06 -15.8% 50 The Chase ABC 5.6 n/a 51 The Blacklist NBC 5.47 -1.41 -20.5% 52 Transplant NBC 5.45 n/a 53 The Amazing Race CBS 5.41 n/a 54 Manifest NBC 5.35 -2.35 -30.5% 55 Rebel ABC 5.32 n/a America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.32 -0.33 -5.8% 57 A Million Little Things ABC 5.24 -2.02 -27.8% 58 Big Brother – Thursday CBS 5.21 n/a 59 Big Brother – Wednesday CBS 5.15 n/a 60 The Unicorn CBS 5.05 -2.05 -28.9% 61 Shark Tank ABC 4.97 0.02 0.4% 62 I Can See Your Voice Fox 4.84 n/a 63 Big Brother – Monday CBS 4.82 n/a 64 Debris NBC 4.8 n/a 65 Last Man Standing Fox 4.6 -1.8 -28.1% 66 To Tell the Truth ABC 4.49 n/a 67 Mr. Mayor NBC 4.46 n/a Weakest Link NBC 4.46 n/a 69 The Goldbergs ABC 4.37 -0.94 -17.7% 70 Dateline – Friday NBC 4.16 -0.71 -14.6% Call Me Kat Fox 4.16 n/a 72 20/20 ABC 4.11 -0.25 -5.7% 73 Prodigal Son Fox 4.04 -1.79 -30.7% 74 American Housewife ABC 4.02 -0.46 -10.3% 75 Supermarket Sweep ABC 3.88 n/a 76 The Masked Dancer Fox 3.87 n/a 77 Young Rock NBC 3.85 n/a 78 Tough as Nails CBS 3.84 n/a 79 Hell’s Kitchen Fox 3.79 n/a 80 Saturday Night Football ABC 3.77 -1.17 -23.7% 81 Emergency Call ABC 3.76 n/a Dateline – Thursday NBC 3.76 n/a 83 FBI Declassified CBS 3.75 n/a Press Your Luck ABC 3.75 n/a 85 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC 3.74 -2.67 -41.7% 86 Greatest #AtHome Videos CBS 3.56 n/a 87 48 Hours CBS 3.55 -0.49 -12.1% 88 Nurses NBC 3.54 n/a 89 Call Your Mother ABC 3.51 n/a 90 Home Economics ABC 3.5 n/a 91 American Ninja Warrior NBC 3.48 n/a 92 The Wall NBC 3.47 0.08 2.4% 93 Kids Say the Darndest Things* CBS 3.44 -0.53 -13.4% Match Game ABC 3.44 n/a The Hustler ABC 3.44 n/a 96 Name That Tune Fox 3.28 n/a 97 For Life ABC 3.2 -1.16 -26.6% 98 Undercover Boss CBS 3.16 -1.76 -35.8% 99 Black-ish ABC 3.11 -0.61 -16.4% 100 Superstore NBC 3.05 -0.77 -20.2% 101 Ellen’s Game of Games NBC 2.99 -2.27 -43.2% 102 Pooch Perfect ABC 2.95 n/a 103 Kenan NBC 2.93 n/a 104 Game of Talents Fox 2.89 n/a 105 Dateline Mystery NBC 2.74 -0.58 -17.5% Good Girls NBC 2.74 -0.68 -19.9% 107 L.A’s Finest Fox 2.66 n/a 108 The Con ABC 2.63 n/a 109 Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist NBC 2.6 -0.46 -15% 110 Mixed-ish ABC 2.54 -1.28 -33.5% Fitlhy Rich Fox 2.54 n/a Walker CW 2.54 n/a 113 WWE Smackdown Fox 2.52 -0.31 -11% 114 Star Trek: Discovery CBS 2.5 n/a 115 Card Sharks ABC 2.47 n/a 116 Superman & Lois CW 2.44 n/a 117 America’s Most Wanted Fox 2.36 n/a The Simpsons Fox 2.36 -0.66 -21.9% 119 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 2.3 -0.09 -3.8% 120 Family Guy Fox 2.19 -0.46 -17.4% 121 Wonderful World of Disney ABC 2.04 n/a 122 Next Fox 2.03 n/a 123 Fox College Football Fox 1.87 -1.34 -41.7% Manhunt: Deadly Games CBS 1.87 n/a 125 Connecting NBC 1.84 n/a 126 Soul of a Nation ABC 1.75 n/a 127 Bob’s Burgers Fox 1.74 -0.69 -28.4% The Great North Fox 1.74 n/a 129 Kung Fu CW 1.7 n/a 130 The Moodys Fox 1.69 n/a 131 Supernatural CW 1.63 -0.23 -12.4% 132 The Flash CW 1.58 -0.65 -29.1% 133 Cosmos Fox 1.53 n/a 134 One Day at a Time CBS 1.45 n/a 135 All American CW 1.4 0.22 18.6% 136 Cherries Wild Fox 1.3 n/a 137 Let’s Be Real Fox 1.26 n/a Bless the Harts Fox 1.26 -1.18 -48.4% 139 Coroner CW 1.2 n/a 140 Supergirl CW 1.17 -0.41 -25.9% 141 Whose Line Is It Anyway CW 1.1 -0.05 -4.3% 142 PBC Fight Night Fox 1.04 -0.5 -32.5% 143 Swamp Thing CW 1.02 n/a Penn & Teller: Fool Us CW 1.02 n/a 145 Riverdale CW 1.01 -0.34 -25.2% Legacies CW 1.01 -0.4 -28.4% 147 Batwoman CW 0.92 -0.69 -42.9% 148 Nancy Drew CW 0.86 -0.39 -31.2% 149 Legends of Tomorrow CW 0.82 -0.53 -39.3% 150 World’s Funniest Animals CW 0.78 n/a 151 Black Lightning CW 0.74 -0.35 -32.1% 152 Charmed CW 0.69 -0.41 -37.3% 153 Masters of Illusion CW 0.63 n/a 154 The Outpost CW 0.56 n/a Devils CW 0.56 n/a 156 Bulletproof CW 0.54 n/a 157 Two Sentence Horror Stories CW 0.53 n/a 158 Trickster CW 0.51 n/a 159 Tell Me a Story CW 0.48 n/a 160 Pandora CW 0.42 n/a 161 Dynasty CW 0.4 -0.19 -32.2%

*Kids Say the Darndest Things aired on ABC in 2019-20.

Source: Nielsen