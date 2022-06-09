2021-22 TV Ratings: Final Seven-Day Numbers for Every Network Series

No one would argue that broadcast TV is booming in 2022, but on a show by show basis, things don’t look quite as bleak as they did a year ago.

Whereas in 2020-21, only one network series — The CW’s All American — grew both its total audience and adults 18-49 rating, several shows managed the feat in the 2021-22 season, according to Nielsen’s final seven-day ratings for the season. The gainers were led by the top two shows on TV, NBC’s Sunday Night Football (18 million viewers, 5.0 rating in 18-49) and Fox’s Thursday Night Football (15.4 million, 4.3), which posted decent improvements in both measures.

The Monday edition of American Idol (6.99 million viewers, 1.0 in 18-49) and several other sports franchises, including ABC’s Saturday college football and NBA showcases, also had gains in both viewers and the key ad demographic. NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and CBS’ The Amazing Race, Undercover Boss, SWAT and Bob Hearts Abishola all posted total-viewer growth, though they dipped some in the 18-49 demo.

Among entertainment programs, CBS’ NCIS led the viewer charts with 10.9 million people per episode. The swan song for NBC’s This Is Us finished first among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating; it was the top network drama in the demo for each of its six seasons.

The charts below are seven-day averages for the full 2021-22 TV season (Sept. 20, 2021 to May 25, 2022). Series that aired fewer than three episodes during the season, continuations of summer shows from the previous season and sports pre- and postgame shows are excluded. The numbers below also don’t include streaming, which makes up a significant portion of the audience for a number of shows.

Total Viewers

vs. 2020-21 Rank Show Network Viewers (millions) Gain/loss % gain/loss 1 Sunday Night Football NBC 18 1.5 9.1% 2 Thursday Night Football Fox 15.4 1.98 14.8% 3 NCIS CBS 10.9 -1.68 -13.4% 4 FBI CBS 10.29 -0.69 -6.3% 5 Chicago Fire NBC 9.84 -0.39 -3.8% 6 Blue Bloods CBS 9.78 -0.38 -3.7% 7 The Equalizer CBS 9.42 -2.65 -22% 8 Young Sheldon CBS 9.21 -0.24 -2.5% 9 60 Minutes CBS 9.19 -1.54 -14.4% 10 Chicago PD NBC 9.18 -0.55 -5.7% 11 Chicago Med NBC 9.11 -0.63 -6.5% 12 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 8.75 -0.08 -0.9% 13 Ghosts CBS 8.41 n/a 14 NCIS: Hawai’i CBS 8.28 n/a The Voice – Tuesday NBC 8.28 -0.02 -0.2% 16 FBI: International CBS 8.23 n/a 17 This Is Us NBC 8.13 -1.19 -12.8% 18 The Voice – Monday NBC 8.12 -0.28 -3.3% 911 Fox 8.12 -1.5 -15.6% 20 La Brea NBC 7.43 n/a 911: Lone Star Fox 7.43 -1.28 -14.7% 22 Bull CBS 7.37 -1.22 -14.2% 23 Survivor CBS 7.36 n/a 24 Magnum P.I. CBS 7.34 -0.14 -1.9% 25 American Idol – Sunday ABC 7.29 -0.13 -1.8% 26 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 7.28 -0.52 -6.7% 27 The Good Doctor ABC 7.05 -1.11 -13.6% 28 American Idol – Monday ABC 6.99 0.75 12% 29 Law & Order: SVU NBC 6.83 0.05 0.7% 30 CSI: Vegas CBS 6.8 n/a 31 The Neighborhood CBS 6.73 -0.03 -0.4% 32 Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 6.66 0.09 1.4% 33 The Rookie ABC 6.44 -0.67 -9.4% 34 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 6.42 -1.74 -21.3% 35 SWAT CBS 6.41 0.45 7.6% 36 Dancing With the Stars ABC 6.36 -0.73 -10.3% 37 Station 19 ABC 6.16 -0.95 -13.4% 38 New Amsterdam NBC 6.09 -0.87 -12.5% 39 Law & Order NBC 5.92 n/a 40 The Masked Singer Fox 5.85 -1.71 -22.6% 41 United States of Al CBS 5.84 -0.1 -1.7% 42 SEAL Team CBS 5.83 -0.61 -9.5% 43 B Positive CBS 5.69 0.01 0.2% 44 Big Sky ABC 5.65 -1.7 -23.1% 45 Law & Order: Organized Crime NBC 5.51 -2.32 -29.6% 46 The Amazing Race CBS 5.5 0.09 1.7% 47 The Cleaning Lady Fox 5.17 n/a 48 America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.13 -0.19 -3.6% 49 The Resident Fox 4.93 -0.71 -12.6% 50 The Blacklist NBC 4.77 -0.7 -12.8% 51 The Conners ABC 4.76 -0.88 -15.6% 52 Saturday Night Football ABC 4.62 0.85 22.5% 53 Shark Tank ABC 4.53 -0.44 -8.9% The Bachelor ABC 4.53 -1.93 -29.9% 55 The Thing About Pam NBC 4.46 n/a 56 Judge Steve Harvey ABC 4.26 n/a 57 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC 4.24 -2.91 -40.7% 58 20/20 ABC 4.23 0.12 2.9% 59 Dateline – Friday NBC 4.16 even 60 How We Roll CBS 4.1 n/a 61 Undercover Boss CBS 4.09 0.93 29.4% 62 A Million Little Things ABC 4.06 -1.18 -22.5% 63 AGT: Extreme NBC 4 n/a 64 Next Level Chef Fox 3.92 n/a The Goldbergs ABC 3.92 -0.45 -10.3% 66 Abbott Elementary ABC 3.84 n/a 67 The Bachelorette ABC 3.83 -2.22 -36.7% 68 Women of the Movement ABC 3.69 n/a 69 Good Sam CBS 3.61 n/a 70 Tough as Nails CBS 3.57 -0.27 -7.0% 71 The Endgame NBC 3.55 n/a 48 Hours CBS 3.55 even 73 Ordinary Joe NBC 3.33 n/a 74 Holey Moley ABC 3.15 n/a 75 Beyond the Edge CBS 3.07 n/a 76 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 3.03 0.73 31.7% 77 That’s My Jam NBC 3.01 n/a 78 Let the World See ABC 3 n/a 79 Call Me Kat Fox 2.94 -1.22 -29.3% The Chase ABC 2.94 -2.66 -47.5% 81 The Wonder Years ABC 2.92 n/a 82 Home Economics ABC 2.87 -0.63 -18% 83 Masterchef Junior Fox 2.86 n/a 84 The Wall NBC 2.8 -0.67 -19.3% 85 Supermarket Sweep ABC 2.78 -1.1 -28.4% 86 American Auto NBC 2.73 n/a Black-ish ABC 2.73 -0.38 -12.2% 88 Promised Land ABC 2.69 n/a 89 Alter Ego Fox 2.63 n/a I Can See Your Voice Fox 2.63 -2.21 -45.7% 91 Young Rock NBC 2.6 -1.25 -32.5% 92 To Tell the Truth ABC 2.53 -1.96 -43.7% 93 Dateline Mystery NBC 2.46 -0.28 -10.2% 94 WWE Smackdown Fox 2.44 -0.08 -3.2% 95 Come Dance With Me CBS 2.36 n/a 96 Transplant NBC 2.32 -3.13 -57.4% 97 Mr. Mayor NBC 2.3 -2.16 -48.4% 98 The Simpsons Fox 2.25 -0.11 -4.7% 99 Weakest Link NBC 2.24 -2.22 -49.8% 100 Kenan NBC 2.12 -0.81 -27.6% 101 American Song Contest NBC 2.06 n/a Our Kind of People Fox 2.06 n/a 103 Domino Masters Fox 2.05 n/a 104 The Big Leap Fox 2.03 n/a 105 Name That Tune Fox 2.01 -1.27 -39% 106 Fox College Football Fox 2 0.13 7.0% 107 Grand Crew NBC 1.97 n/a Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Fox 1.97 n/a 109 Who Do You Believe? ABC 1.92 n/a The Real Dirty Dancing Fox 1.92 n/a 111 Family Guy Fox 1.9 -0.29 -13.2% 112 Queen ABC 1.86 n/a 113 Pivoting Fox 1.85 n/a 114 Walker CW 1.65 -0.89 -35% 115 Superman & Lois CW 1.6 -0.84 -34.4% 116 Bob’s Burgers Fox 1.59 -0.15 -8.6% 117 PBC Fight Night Fox 1.47 0.43 41.3% 118 Home Sweet Home NBC 1.46 n/a 119 The Great North Fox 1.3 -0.44 -25.3% 120 All American CW 1.06 n/a 121 Welcome to Flatch Fox 1.05 -0.35 -25.0% 122 The Flash CW 1.04 -0.54 -34.2% 123 Penn & Teller: Fool Us CW 0.94 -0.08 -7.8% 124 Kung Fu CW 0.93 -0.77 -45.3% 125 Naomi CW 0.92 n/a The Courtship NBC 0.92 n/a 127 Legends of Tomorrow CW 0.86 0.04 4.9% 128 Whose Line Is It Anyway CW 0.78 -0.32 -29.1% 129 Batwoman CW 0.76 -0.16 -17.4% 130 Legacies CW 0.75 -0.26 -26% 131 Nancy Drew CW 0.74 -0.12 -14.0% 132 4400 CW 0.73 n/a 133 All American: Homecoming CW 0.66 n/a 134 Duncanville Fox 0.65 n/a 135 Charmed CW 0.62 -0.07 -10.1% 136 World’s Funniest Animals CW 0.54 -0.24 -30.8% 137 Great Chocolate Showdown CW 0.52 n/a 138 Riverdale CW 0.46 -0.55 -54.5% 139 MLS Soccer Fox 0.44 n/a 140 Dynasty CW 0.39 -0.01 -2.5% Masters of Illusion CW 0.39 -0.24 -38.1% 142 Two Sentence Horror Stories CW 0.33 -0.2 -37.7% Would I Lie to You? CW 0.33 n/a 144 Legends of the Hidden Temple CW 0.3 n/a 145 March CW 0.23 n/a 146 Killer Camp CW 0.21 n/a

Adults 18-49