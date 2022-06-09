2021-22 TV Ratings: Final Seven-Day Numbers for Every Network Series

- Share this article on Facebook
No one would argue that broadcast TV is booming in 2022, but on a show by show basis, things don’t look quite as bleak as they did a year ago.
Whereas in 2020-21, only one network series — The CW’s All American — grew both its total audience and adults 18-49 rating, several shows managed the feat in the 2021-22 season, according to Nielsen’s final seven-day ratings for the season. The gainers were led by the top two shows on TV, NBC’s Sunday Night Football (18 million viewers, 5.0 rating in 18-49) and Fox’s Thursday Night Football (15.4 million, 4.3), which posted decent improvements in both measures.
The Monday edition of American Idol (6.99 million viewers, 1.0 in 18-49) and several other sports franchises, including ABC’s Saturday college football and NBA showcases, also had gains in both viewers and the key ad demographic. NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and CBS’ The Amazing Race, Undercover Boss, SWAT and Bob Hearts Abishola all posted total-viewer growth, though they dipped some in the 18-49 demo.
Among entertainment programs, CBS’ NCIS led the viewer charts with 10.9 million people per episode. The swan song for NBC’s This Is Us finished first among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating; it was the top network drama in the demo for each of its six seasons.
The charts below are seven-day averages for the full 2021-22 TV season (Sept. 20, 2021 to May 25, 2022). Series that aired fewer than three episodes during the season, continuations of summer shows from the previous season and sports pre- and postgame shows are excluded. The numbers below also don’t include streaming, which makes up a significant portion of the audience for a number of shows.
Total Viewers
|vs. 2020-21
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Viewers (millions)
|Gain/loss
|% gain/loss
|1
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|18
|1.5
|9.1%
|2
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|15.4
|1.98
|14.8%
|3
|NCIS
|CBS
|10.9
|-1.68
|-13.4%
|4
|FBI
|CBS
|10.29
|-0.69
|-6.3%
|5
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|9.84
|-0.39
|-3.8%
|6
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|9.78
|-0.38
|-3.7%
|7
|The Equalizer
|CBS
|9.42
|-2.65
|-22%
|8
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|9.21
|-0.24
|-2.5%
|9
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|9.19
|-1.54
|-14.4%
|10
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|9.18
|-0.55
|-5.7%
|11
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|9.11
|-0.63
|-6.5%
|12
|FBI: Most Wanted
|CBS
|8.75
|-0.08
|-0.9%
|13
|Ghosts
|CBS
|8.41
|n/a
|14
|NCIS: Hawai’i
|CBS
|8.28
|n/a
|The Voice – Tuesday
|NBC
|8.28
|-0.02
|-0.2%
|16
|FBI: International
|CBS
|8.23
|n/a
|17
|This Is Us
|NBC
|8.13
|-1.19
|-12.8%
|18
|The Voice – Monday
|NBC
|8.12
|-0.28
|-3.3%
|911
|Fox
|8.12
|-1.5
|-15.6%
|20
|La Brea
|NBC
|7.43
|n/a
|911: Lone Star
|Fox
|7.43
|-1.28
|-14.7%
|22
|Bull
|CBS
|7.37
|-1.22
|-14.2%
|23
|Survivor
|CBS
|7.36
|n/a
|24
|Magnum P.I.
|CBS
|7.34
|-0.14
|-1.9%
|25
|American Idol – Sunday
|ABC
|7.29
|-0.13
|-1.8%
|26
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|7.28
|-0.52
|-6.7%
|27
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|7.05
|-1.11
|-13.6%
|28
|American Idol – Monday
|ABC
|6.99
|0.75
|12%
|29
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6.83
|0.05
|0.7%
|30
|CSI: Vegas
|CBS
|6.8
|n/a
|31
|The Neighborhood
|CBS
|6.73
|-0.03
|-0.4%
|32
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|CBS
|6.66
|0.09
|1.4%
|33
|The Rookie
|ABC
|6.44
|-0.67
|-9.4%
|34
|Grey’s Anatomy
|ABC
|6.42
|-1.74
|-21.3%
|35
|SWAT
|CBS
|6.41
|0.45
|7.6%
|36
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|6.36
|-0.73
|-10.3%
|37
|Station 19
|ABC
|6.16
|-0.95
|-13.4%
|38
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|6.09
|-0.87
|-12.5%
|39
|Law & Order
|NBC
|5.92
|n/a
|40
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|5.85
|-1.71
|-22.6%
|41
|United States of Al
|CBS
|5.84
|-0.1
|-1.7%
|42
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|5.83
|-0.61
|-9.5%
|43
|B Positive
|CBS
|5.69
|0.01
|0.2%
|44
|Big Sky
|ABC
|5.65
|-1.7
|-23.1%
|45
|Law & Order: Organized Crime
|NBC
|5.51
|-2.32
|-29.6%
|46
|The Amazing Race
|CBS
|5.5
|0.09
|1.7%
|47
|The Cleaning Lady
|Fox
|5.17
|n/a
|48
|America’s Funniest Home Videos
|ABC
|5.13
|-0.19
|-3.6%
|49
|The Resident
|Fox
|4.93
|-0.71
|-12.6%
|50
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|4.77
|-0.7
|-12.8%
|51
|The Conners
|ABC
|4.76
|-0.88
|-15.6%
|52
|Saturday Night Football
|ABC
|4.62
|0.85
|22.5%
|53
|Shark Tank
|ABC
|4.53
|-0.44
|-8.9%
|The Bachelor
|ABC
|4.53
|-1.93
|-29.9%
|55
|The Thing About Pam
|NBC
|4.46
|n/a
|56
|Judge Steve Harvey
|ABC
|4.26
|n/a
|57
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|ABC
|4.24
|-2.91
|-40.7%
|58
|20/20
|ABC
|4.23
|0.12
|2.9%
|59
|Dateline – Friday
|NBC
|4.16
|even
|60
|How We Roll
|CBS
|4.1
|n/a
|61
|Undercover Boss
|CBS
|4.09
|0.93
|29.4%
|62
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|4.06
|-1.18
|-22.5%
|63
|AGT: Extreme
|NBC
|4
|n/a
|64
|Next Level Chef
|Fox
|3.92
|n/a
|The Goldbergs
|ABC
|3.92
|-0.45
|-10.3%
|66
|Abbott Elementary
|ABC
|3.84
|n/a
|67
|The Bachelorette
|ABC
|3.83
|-2.22
|-36.7%
|68
|Women of the Movement
|ABC
|3.69
|n/a
|69
|Good Sam
|CBS
|3.61
|n/a
|70
|Tough as Nails
|CBS
|3.57
|-0.27
|-7.0%
|71
|The Endgame
|NBC
|3.55
|n/a
|48 Hours
|CBS
|3.55
|even
|73
|Ordinary Joe
|NBC
|3.33
|n/a
|74
|Holey Moley
|ABC
|3.15
|n/a
|75
|Beyond the Edge
|CBS
|3.07
|n/a
|76
|NBA Saturday Primetime
|ABC
|3.03
|0.73
|31.7%
|77
|That’s My Jam
|NBC
|3.01
|n/a
|78
|Let the World See
|ABC
|3
|n/a
|79
|Call Me Kat
|Fox
|2.94
|-1.22
|-29.3%
|The Chase
|ABC
|2.94
|-2.66
|-47.5%
|81
|The Wonder Years
|ABC
|2.92
|n/a
|82
|Home Economics
|ABC
|2.87
|-0.63
|-18%
|83
|Masterchef Junior
|Fox
|2.86
|n/a
|84
|The Wall
|NBC
|2.8
|-0.67
|-19.3%
|85
|Supermarket Sweep
|ABC
|2.78
|-1.1
|-28.4%
|86
|American Auto
|NBC
|2.73
|n/a
|Black-ish
|ABC
|2.73
|-0.38
|-12.2%
|88
|Promised Land
|ABC
|2.69
|n/a
|89
|Alter Ego
|Fox
|2.63
|n/a
|I Can See Your Voice
|Fox
|2.63
|-2.21
|-45.7%
|91
|Young Rock
|NBC
|2.6
|-1.25
|-32.5%
|92
|To Tell the Truth
|ABC
|2.53
|-1.96
|-43.7%
|93
|Dateline Mystery
|NBC
|2.46
|-0.28
|-10.2%
|94
|WWE Smackdown
|Fox
|2.44
|-0.08
|-3.2%
|95
|Come Dance With Me
|CBS
|2.36
|n/a
|96
|Transplant
|NBC
|2.32
|-3.13
|-57.4%
|97
|Mr. Mayor
|NBC
|2.3
|-2.16
|-48.4%
|98
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|2.25
|-0.11
|-4.7%
|99
|Weakest Link
|NBC
|2.24
|-2.22
|-49.8%
|100
|Kenan
|NBC
|2.12
|-0.81
|-27.6%
|101
|American Song Contest
|NBC
|2.06
|n/a
|Our Kind of People
|Fox
|2.06
|n/a
|103
|Domino Masters
|Fox
|2.05
|n/a
|104
|The Big Leap
|Fox
|2.03
|n/a
|105
|Name That Tune
|Fox
|2.01
|-1.27
|-39%
|106
|Fox College Football
|Fox
|2
|0.13
|7.0%
|107
|Grand Crew
|NBC
|1.97
|n/a
|Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer
|Fox
|1.97
|n/a
|109
|Who Do You Believe?
|ABC
|1.92
|n/a
|The Real Dirty Dancing
|Fox
|1.92
|n/a
|111
|Family Guy
|Fox
|1.9
|-0.29
|-13.2%
|112
|Queen
|ABC
|1.86
|n/a
|113
|Pivoting
|Fox
|1.85
|n/a
|114
|Walker
|CW
|1.65
|-0.89
|-35%
|115
|Superman & Lois
|CW
|1.6
|-0.84
|-34.4%
|116
|Bob’s Burgers
|Fox
|1.59
|-0.15
|-8.6%
|117
|PBC Fight Night
|Fox
|1.47
|0.43
|41.3%
|118
|Home Sweet Home
|NBC
|1.46
|n/a
|119
|The Great North
|Fox
|1.3
|-0.44
|-25.3%
|120
|All American
|CW
|1.06
|n/a
|121
|Welcome to Flatch
|Fox
|1.05
|-0.35
|-25.0%
|122
|The Flash
|CW
|1.04
|-0.54
|-34.2%
|123
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us
|CW
|0.94
|-0.08
|-7.8%
|124
|Kung Fu
|CW
|0.93
|-0.77
|-45.3%
|125
|Naomi
|CW
|0.92
|n/a
|The Courtship
|NBC
|0.92
|n/a
|127
|Legends of Tomorrow
|CW
|0.86
|0.04
|4.9%
|128
|Whose Line Is It Anyway
|CW
|0.78
|-0.32
|-29.1%
|129
|Batwoman
|CW
|0.76
|-0.16
|-17.4%
|130
|Legacies
|CW
|0.75
|-0.26
|-26%
|131
|Nancy Drew
|CW
|0.74
|-0.12
|-14.0%
|132
|4400
|CW
|0.73
|n/a
|133
|All American: Homecoming
|CW
|0.66
|n/a
|134
|Duncanville
|Fox
|0.65
|n/a
|135
|Charmed
|CW
|0.62
|-0.07
|-10.1%
|136
|World’s Funniest Animals
|CW
|0.54
|-0.24
|-30.8%
|137
|Great Chocolate Showdown
|CW
|0.52
|n/a
|138
|Riverdale
|CW
|0.46
|-0.55
|-54.5%
|139
|MLS Soccer
|Fox
|0.44
|n/a
|140
|Dynasty
|CW
|0.39
|-0.01
|-2.5%
|Masters of Illusion
|CW
|0.39
|-0.24
|-38.1%
|142
|Two Sentence Horror Stories
|CW
|0.33
|-0.2
|-37.7%
|Would I Lie to You?
|CW
|0.33
|n/a
|144
|Legends of the Hidden Temple
|CW
|0.3
|n/a
|145
|March
|CW
|0.23
|n/a
|146
|Killer Camp
|CW
|0.21
|n/a
Adults 18-49
|vs. 2020-21
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|18-49 rating
|Gain/loss
|% gain/loss
|1
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|5.0
|0.3
|6.4%
|2
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|4.3
|0.4
|10.3%
|3
|This Is Us
|NBC
|1.6
|-0.4
|-20%
|4
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.3
|-0.3
|-18.8%
|911
|FOX
|1.3
|-0.4
|-23.5%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.3
|-0.2
|-13.3%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.3
|n/a
|8
|Grey’s Anatomy
|ABC
|1.2
|-0.7
|-36.8%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.2
|-0.2
|-14.3%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|1.2
|-0.8
|-40%
|11
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.1
|-0.3
|-21.4%
|American Idol – Sunday
|ABC
|1.1
|even
|The Bachelor
|ABC
|1.1
|-0.7
|-38.9%
|Dancing WIth the Stars
|ABC
|1.1
|even
|Saturday Night Football
|ABC
|1.1
|0.2
|22.2%
|16
|Law & Order: Organized Crime
|NBC
|1.0
|-0.5
|-33.3%
|The Amazing Race
|CBS
|1.0
|-0.1
|-9.1%
|Ghosts
|CBS
|1.0
|n/a
|911: Lone Star
|Fox
|1.0
|-0.5
|-33.3%
|American Idol – Monday
|ABC
|1.0
|0.1
|11.1%
|The Bachelorette
|ABC
|1.0
|-0.8
|-44.4%
|FBI
|CBS
|1.0
|-0.3
|-23.1%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.0
|-0.2
|-16.7%
|Next Level Chef
|Fox
|1.0
|n/a
|The Voice – Monday
|NBC
|1.0
|-0.1
|-9.1%
|The Voice – Tuesday
|NBC
|1.0
|-0.1
|-9.1%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|1.0
|-0.2
|-16.7%
|28
|FBI: Most Wanted
|CBS
|0.9
|-0.1
|-10%
|Station 19
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.4
|-30.8%
|The Equalizer
|CBS
|0.9
|-0.8
|-47.1%
|NCIS
|CBS
|0.9
|-0.3
|-25%
|La Brea
|NBC
|0.9
|n/a
|33
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|0.8
|-0.4
|-33.3%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|0.8
|-0.2
|-20%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|0.8
|-0.1
|-11.1%
|CSI: Vegas
|CBS
|0.8
|n/a
|The Conners
|ABC
|0.8
|-0.3
|-27.3%
|The Goldbergs
|ABC
|0.8
|-0.1
|-11.1%
|FBI: International
|CBS
|0.8
|n/a
|NCIS: Hawai’i
|CBS
|0.8
|n/a
|SWAT
|CBS
|0.8
|-0.1
|-11.1%
|Abbott Elementary
|ABC
|0.8
|n/a
|The Neighborhood
|CBS
|0.8
|-0.2
|-20%
|NBA Saturday Primetime
|ABC
|0.8
|0.2
|33.3%
|45
|20/20
|ABC
|0.7
|even
|Magnum P.I.
|CBS
|0.7
|-0.1
|-12.5%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|The Resident
|Fox
|0.7
|-0.3
|-30%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|0.7
|-0.3
|-30%
|Shark Tank
|ABC
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|CBS
|0.7
|-0.1
|-12.5%
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|The Cleaning Lady
|Fox
|0.7
|n/a
|Family Guy
|Fox
|0.7
|-0.2
|-22.2%
|Law & Order
|NBC
|0.7
|n/a
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|0.7
|-0.1
|-12.5%
|57
|Big Sky
|ABC
|0.6
|-0.5
|-45.5%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|0.6
|-0.4
|-40%
|Bull
|CBS
|0.6
|-0.2
|-25%
|Supermarket Sweep
|ABC
|0.6
|-0.3
|-33.3%
|B Positive
|CBS
|0.6
|-0.2
|-25%
|Bob’s Burgers
|Fox
|0.6
|-0.1
|-14.3%
|Women of the Movement
|ABC
|0.6
|n/a
|Call Me Kat
|Fox
|0.6
|-0.3
|-33.3%
|Masterchef Junior
|Fox
|0.6
|n/a
|Dateline – Friday
|NBC
|0.6
|even
|That’s My Jam
|NBC
|0.6
|n/a
|Judge Steve Harvey
|ABC
|0.6
|n/a
|United States of Al
|CBS
|0.6
|-0.1
|-14.3%
|WWE Smackdown
|Fox
|0.6
|-0.1
|-14.3%
|AGT: Extreme
|NBC
|0.6
|n/a
|America’s Funniest Home Videos
|ABC
|0.6
|-0.1
|-14.3%
|73
|Home Economics
|ABC
|0.5
|-0.2
|-28.6%
|Queens
|ABC
|0.5
|n/a
|Our Kind of People
|Fox
|0.5
|n/a
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|0.5
|-0.2
|-28.6%
|Ordinary Joe
|NBC
|0.5
|n/a
|The Thing About Pam
|NBC
|0.5
|n/a
|Black-ish
|ABC
|0.5
|-0.1
|-16.7%
|Holey Moley
|ABC
|0.5
|n/a
|The Wonder Years
|ABC
|0.5
|n/a
|Tough as Nails
|CBS
|0.5
|-0.1
|-16.7%
|Undercover Boss
|CBS
|0.5
|even
|Alter Ego
|Fox
|0.5
|n/a
|I Can See Your Voice
|Fox
|0.5
|-0.8
|-61.5%
|American Auto
|NBC
|0.5
|n/a
|Young Rock
|NBC
|0.5
|-0.4
|-44.4%
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|ABC
|0.5
|-0.5
|-50%
|Fox College Football
|Fox
|0.5
|0.1
|25%
|90
|Good Sam
|CBS
|0.4
|n/a
|All American
|CW
|0.4
|-0.1
|-20%
|The Big Leap
|Fox
|0.4
|n/a
|Pivoting
|Fox
|0.4
|n/a
|Weakest Link
|NBC
|0.4
|-0.4
|-50%
|The Chase
|ABC
|0.4
|-0.5
|-55.6%
|To Tell the Truth
|ABC
|0.4
|-0.3
|-42.9%
|48 Hours
|CBS
|0.4
|even
|Beyond the Edge
|CBS
|0.4
|n/a
|How We Roll
|CBS
|0.4
|n/a
|Domino Masters
|Fox
|0.4
|n/a
|Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer
|Fox
|0.4
|n/a
|Name That Tune
|Fox
|0.4
|-0.3
|-42.9%
|American Song Contest
|NBC
|0.4
|n/a
|The Endgame
|NBC
|0.4
|n/a
|Grand Crew
|NBC
|0.4
|n/a
|Kenan
|NBC
|0.4
|-0.2
|-33.3%
|Mr. Mayor
|NBC
|0.4
|-0.4
|-50%
|The Wall
|NBC
|0.4
|-0.2
|-33.3%
|The Great North
|Fox
|0.4
|-0.2
|-33.3%
|Let the World See
|ABC
|0.4
|n/a
|111
|The Flash
|CW
|0.3
|-0.2
|-40%
|Promised Land
|ABC
|0.3
|n/a
|Superman & Lois
|CW
|0.3
|n/a
|The Real Dirty Dancing
|Fox
|0.3
|n/a
|PBC Fight Night
|Fox
|0.3
|0.1
|50%
|Dateline Mystery
|NBC
|0.3
|-0.1
|-25%
|117
|All American: Homecoming
|CW
|0.2
|n/a
|Batwoman
|CW
|0.2
|even
|Legends of Tomorrow
|CW
|0.2
|even
|Legacies
|CW
|0.2
|-0.1
|-33.3%
|Naomi
|CW
|0.2
|n/a
|Walker
|CW
|0.2
|-0.3
|-60%
|The Courtship
|NBC
|0.2
|n/a
|Who Do You Believe?
|ABC
|0.2
|n/a
|Come Dance With Me
|CBS
|0.2
|n/a
|Duncanville
|Fox
|0.2
|n/a
|Welcome to Flatch
|Fox
|0.2
|n/a
|Home Sweet Home
|NBC
|0.2
|n/a
|Transplant
|NBC
|0.2
|-0.5
|-71.4%
|130
|4400
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Charmed
|CW
|0.1
|-0.1
|-50%
|Great Chocolate Showdown
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Kung Fu
|CW
|0.1
|-0.2
|-66.7%
|Legends of the Hidden Temple
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Nancy Drew
|CW
|0.1
|-0.1
|-50%
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us
|CW
|0.1
|-0.1
|-50%
|Riverdale
|CW
|0.1
|-0.3
|-75%
|Whose Line Is It Anyway
|CW
|0.1
|-0.1
|-50%
|World’s Funniest Animals
|CW
|0.1
|even
|Would I Lie to You?
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|MLS Soccer
|FOX
|0.1
|n/a
|Dynasty
|CW
|0.1
|even
|Killer Camp
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|March
|CW
|0.1
|n/a
|Masters of Illusion
|CW
|0.1
|even
|Two Sentence Horror Stories
|CW
|0.1
|even
