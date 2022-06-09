You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
2021-22 TV Ratings: Final Seven-Day Numbers for Every Network Series

After football, CBS' 'NCIS' and NBC's 'This Is Us' lead the pack.

NCIS This Is Us 911
'NCIS,' 'This Is Us' and '911' Courtesy of Michael Yarish/CBS; Ron Batzdorff/NBC; Jack Zeman /FOX

No one would argue that broadcast TV is booming in 2022, but on a show by show basis, things don’t look quite as bleak as they did a year ago.

Whereas in 2020-21, only one network series — The CW’s All American — grew both its total audience and adults 18-49 rating, several shows managed the feat in the 2021-22 season, according to Nielsen’s final seven-day ratings for the season. The gainers were led by the top two shows on TV, NBC’s Sunday Night Football (18 million viewers, 5.0 rating in 18-49) and Fox’s Thursday Night Football (15.4 million, 4.3), which posted decent improvements in both measures.

The Monday edition of American Idol (6.99 million viewers, 1.0 in 18-49) and several other sports franchises, including ABC’s Saturday college football and NBA showcases, also had gains in both viewers and the key ad demographic. NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and CBS’ The Amazing Race, Undercover Boss, SWAT and Bob Hearts Abishola all posted total-viewer growth, though they dipped some in the 18-49 demo.

Among entertainment programs, CBS’ NCIS led the viewer charts with 10.9 million people per episode. The swan song for NBC’s This Is Us finished first among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating; it was the top network drama in the demo for each of its six seasons.

The charts below are seven-day averages for the full 2021-22 TV season (Sept. 20, 2021 to May 25, 2022). Series that aired fewer than three episodes during the season, continuations of summer shows from the previous season and sports pre- and postgame shows are excluded. The numbers below also don’t include streaming, which makes up a significant portion of the audience for a number of shows.

Total Viewers

vs. 2020-21
Rank Show Network Viewers (millions) Gain/loss % gain/loss
1 Sunday Night Football NBC 18 1.5 9.1%
2 Thursday Night Football Fox 15.4 1.98 14.8%
3 NCIS CBS 10.9 -1.68 -13.4%
4 FBI CBS 10.29 -0.69 -6.3%
5 Chicago Fire NBC 9.84 -0.39 -3.8%
6 Blue Bloods CBS 9.78 -0.38 -3.7%
7 The Equalizer CBS 9.42 -2.65 -22%
8 Young Sheldon CBS 9.21 -0.24 -2.5%
9 60 Minutes CBS 9.19 -1.54 -14.4%
10 Chicago PD NBC 9.18 -0.55 -5.7%
11 Chicago Med NBC 9.11 -0.63 -6.5%
12 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 8.75 -0.08 -0.9%
13 Ghosts CBS 8.41 n/a
14 NCIS: Hawai’i CBS 8.28 n/a
The Voice – Tuesday NBC 8.28 -0.02 -0.2%
16 FBI: International CBS 8.23 n/a
17 This Is Us NBC 8.13 -1.19 -12.8%
18 The Voice – Monday NBC 8.12 -0.28 -3.3%
911 Fox 8.12 -1.5 -15.6%
20 La Brea NBC 7.43 n/a
911: Lone Star Fox 7.43 -1.28 -14.7%
22 Bull CBS 7.37 -1.22 -14.2%
23 Survivor CBS 7.36 n/a
24 Magnum P.I. CBS 7.34 -0.14 -1.9%
25 American Idol – Sunday ABC 7.29 -0.13 -1.8%
26 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 7.28 -0.52 -6.7%
27 The Good Doctor ABC 7.05 -1.11 -13.6%
28 American Idol – Monday ABC 6.99 0.75 12%
29 Law & Order: SVU NBC 6.83 0.05 0.7%
30 CSI: Vegas CBS 6.8 n/a
31 The Neighborhood CBS 6.73 -0.03 -0.4%
32 Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 6.66 0.09 1.4%
33 The Rookie ABC 6.44 -0.67 -9.4%
34 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 6.42 -1.74 -21.3%
35 SWAT CBS 6.41 0.45 7.6%
36 Dancing With the Stars ABC 6.36 -0.73 -10.3%
37 Station 19 ABC 6.16 -0.95 -13.4%
38 New Amsterdam NBC 6.09 -0.87 -12.5%
39 Law & Order NBC 5.92 n/a
40 The Masked Singer Fox 5.85 -1.71 -22.6%
41 United States of Al CBS 5.84 -0.1 -1.7%
42 SEAL Team CBS 5.83 -0.61 -9.5%
43 B Positive CBS 5.69 0.01 0.2%
44 Big Sky ABC 5.65 -1.7 -23.1%
45 Law & Order: Organized Crime NBC 5.51 -2.32 -29.6%
46 The Amazing Race CBS 5.5 0.09 1.7%
47 The Cleaning Lady Fox 5.17 n/a
48 America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.13 -0.19 -3.6%
49 The Resident Fox 4.93 -0.71 -12.6%
50 The Blacklist NBC 4.77 -0.7 -12.8%
51 The Conners ABC 4.76 -0.88 -15.6%
52 Saturday Night Football ABC 4.62 0.85 22.5%
53 Shark Tank ABC 4.53 -0.44 -8.9%
The Bachelor ABC 4.53 -1.93 -29.9%
55 The Thing About Pam NBC 4.46 n/a
56 Judge Steve Harvey ABC 4.26 n/a
57 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC 4.24 -2.91 -40.7%
58 20/20 ABC 4.23 0.12 2.9%
59 Dateline – Friday NBC 4.16 even
60 How We Roll CBS 4.1 n/a
61 Undercover Boss CBS 4.09 0.93 29.4%
62 A Million Little Things ABC 4.06 -1.18 -22.5%
63 AGT: Extreme NBC 4 n/a
64 Next Level Chef Fox 3.92 n/a
The Goldbergs ABC 3.92 -0.45 -10.3%
66 Abbott Elementary ABC 3.84 n/a
67 The Bachelorette ABC 3.83 -2.22 -36.7%
68 Women of the Movement ABC 3.69 n/a
69 Good Sam CBS 3.61 n/a
70 Tough as Nails CBS 3.57 -0.27 -7.0%
71 The Endgame NBC 3.55 n/a
48 Hours CBS 3.55 even
73 Ordinary Joe NBC 3.33 n/a
74 Holey Moley ABC 3.15 n/a
75 Beyond the Edge CBS 3.07 n/a
76 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 3.03 0.73 31.7%
77 That’s My Jam NBC 3.01 n/a
78 Let the World See ABC 3 n/a
79 Call Me Kat Fox 2.94 -1.22 -29.3%
The Chase ABC 2.94 -2.66 -47.5%
81 The Wonder Years ABC 2.92 n/a
82 Home Economics ABC 2.87 -0.63 -18%
83 Masterchef Junior Fox 2.86 n/a
84 The Wall NBC 2.8 -0.67 -19.3%
85 Supermarket Sweep ABC 2.78 -1.1 -28.4%
86 American Auto NBC 2.73 n/a
Black-ish ABC 2.73 -0.38 -12.2%
88 Promised Land ABC 2.69 n/a
89 Alter Ego Fox 2.63 n/a
I Can See Your Voice Fox 2.63 -2.21 -45.7%
91 Young Rock NBC 2.6 -1.25 -32.5%
92 To Tell the Truth ABC 2.53 -1.96 -43.7%
93 Dateline Mystery NBC 2.46 -0.28 -10.2%
94 WWE Smackdown Fox 2.44 -0.08 -3.2%
95 Come Dance With Me CBS 2.36 n/a
96 Transplant NBC 2.32 -3.13 -57.4%
97 Mr. Mayor NBC 2.3 -2.16 -48.4%
98 The Simpsons Fox 2.25 -0.11 -4.7%
99 Weakest Link NBC 2.24 -2.22 -49.8%
100 Kenan NBC 2.12 -0.81 -27.6%
101 American Song Contest NBC 2.06 n/a
Our Kind of People Fox 2.06 n/a
103 Domino Masters Fox 2.05 n/a
104 The Big Leap Fox 2.03 n/a
105 Name That Tune Fox 2.01 -1.27 -39%
106 Fox College Football Fox 2 0.13 7.0%
107 Grand Crew NBC 1.97 n/a
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Fox 1.97 n/a
109 Who Do You Believe? ABC 1.92 n/a
The Real Dirty Dancing Fox 1.92 n/a
111 Family Guy Fox 1.9 -0.29 -13.2%
112 Queen ABC 1.86 n/a
113 Pivoting Fox 1.85 n/a
114 Walker CW 1.65 -0.89 -35%
115 Superman & Lois CW 1.6 -0.84 -34.4%
116 Bob’s Burgers Fox 1.59 -0.15 -8.6%
117 PBC Fight Night Fox 1.47 0.43 41.3%
118 Home Sweet Home NBC 1.46 n/a
119 The Great North Fox 1.3 -0.44 -25.3%
120 All American CW 1.06 n/a
121 Welcome to Flatch Fox 1.05 -0.35 -25.0%
122 The Flash CW 1.04 -0.54 -34.2%
123 Penn & Teller: Fool Us CW 0.94 -0.08 -7.8%
124 Kung Fu CW 0.93 -0.77 -45.3%
125 Naomi CW 0.92 n/a
The Courtship NBC 0.92 n/a
127 Legends of Tomorrow CW 0.86 0.04 4.9%
128 Whose Line Is It Anyway CW 0.78 -0.32 -29.1%
129 Batwoman CW 0.76 -0.16 -17.4%
130 Legacies CW 0.75 -0.26 -26%
131 Nancy Drew CW 0.74 -0.12 -14.0%
132 4400 CW 0.73 n/a
133 All American: Homecoming CW 0.66 n/a
134 Duncanville Fox 0.65 n/a
135 Charmed CW 0.62 -0.07 -10.1%
136 World’s Funniest Animals CW 0.54 -0.24 -30.8%
137 Great Chocolate Showdown CW 0.52 n/a
138 Riverdale CW 0.46 -0.55 -54.5%
139 MLS Soccer Fox 0.44 n/a
140 Dynasty CW 0.39 -0.01 -2.5%
Masters of Illusion CW 0.39 -0.24 -38.1%
142 Two Sentence Horror Stories CW 0.33 -0.2 -37.7%
Would I Lie to You? CW 0.33 n/a
144 Legends of the Hidden Temple CW 0.3 n/a
145 March CW 0.23 n/a
146 Killer Camp CW 0.21 n/a

Adults 18-49

vs. 2020-21
Rank Show Network 18-49 rating Gain/loss % gain/loss
1 Sunday Night Football NBC 5.0 0.3 6.4%
2 Thursday Night Football Fox 4.3 0.4 10.3%
3 This Is Us NBC 1.6 -0.4 -20%
4 Chicago PD NBC 1.3 -0.3 -18.8%
911 FOX 1.3 -0.4 -23.5%
Chicago Fire NBC 1.3 -0.2 -13.3%
Survivor CBS 1.3 n/a
8 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 1.2 -0.7 -36.8%
Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.2 -0.2 -14.3%
The Masked Singer Fox 1.2 -0.8 -40%
11 Chicago Med NBC 1.1 -0.3 -21.4%
American Idol – Sunday ABC 1.1 even
The Bachelor ABC 1.1 -0.7 -38.9%
Dancing WIth the Stars ABC 1.1 even
Saturday Night Football ABC 1.1 0.2 22.2%
16 Law & Order: Organized Crime NBC 1.0 -0.5 -33.3%
The Amazing Race CBS 1.0 -0.1 -9.1%
Ghosts CBS 1.0 n/a
911: Lone Star Fox 1.0 -0.5 -33.3%
American Idol – Monday ABC 1.0 0.1 11.1%
The Bachelorette ABC 1.0 -0.8 -44.4%
FBI CBS 1.0 -0.3 -23.1%
Young Sheldon CBS 1.0 -0.2 -16.7%
Next Level Chef Fox 1.0 n/a
The Voice – Monday NBC 1.0 -0.1 -9.1%
The Voice – Tuesday NBC 1.0 -0.1 -9.1%
60 Minutes CBS 1.0 -0.2 -16.7%
28 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 0.9 -0.1 -10%
Station 19 ABC 0.9 -0.4 -30.8%
The Equalizer CBS 0.9 -0.8 -47.1%
NCIS CBS 0.9 -0.3 -25%
La Brea NBC 0.9 n/a
33 The Good Doctor ABC 0.8 -0.4 -33.3%
The Rookie ABC 0.8 -0.2 -20%
Blue Bloods CBS 0.8 -0.1 -11.1%
CSI: Vegas CBS 0.8 n/a
The Conners ABC 0.8 -0.3 -27.3%
The Goldbergs ABC 0.8 -0.1 -11.1%
FBI: International CBS 0.8 n/a
NCIS: Hawai’i CBS 0.8 n/a
SWAT CBS 0.8 -0.1 -11.1%
Abbott Elementary ABC 0.8 n/a
The Neighborhood CBS 0.8 -0.2 -20%
NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 0.8 0.2 33.3%
45 20/20 ABC 0.7 even
Magnum P.I. CBS 0.7 -0.1 -12.5%
SEAL Team CBS 0.7 -0.2 -22.2%
The Resident Fox 0.7 -0.3 -30%
New Amsterdam NBC 0.7 -0.3 -30%
Shark Tank ABC 0.7 -0.2 -22.2%
Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 0.7 -0.1 -12.5%
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 0.7 -0.2 -22.2%
The Cleaning Lady Fox 0.7 n/a
Family Guy Fox 0.7 -0.2 -22.2%
Law & Order NBC 0.7 n/a
The Simpsons Fox 0.7 -0.1 -12.5%
57 Big Sky ABC 0.6 -0.5 -45.5%
A Million Little Things ABC 0.6 -0.4 -40%
Bull CBS 0.6 -0.2 -25%
Supermarket Sweep ABC 0.6 -0.3 -33.3%
B Positive CBS 0.6 -0.2 -25%
Bob’s Burgers Fox 0.6 -0.1 -14.3%
Women of the Movement ABC 0.6 n/a
Call Me Kat Fox 0.6 -0.3 -33.3%
Masterchef Junior Fox 0.6 n/a
Dateline – Friday NBC 0.6 even
That’s My Jam NBC 0.6 n/a
Judge Steve Harvey ABC 0.6 n/a
United States of Al CBS 0.6 -0.1 -14.3%
WWE Smackdown Fox 0.6 -0.1 -14.3%
AGT: Extreme NBC 0.6 n/a
America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 0.6 -0.1 -14.3%
73 Home Economics ABC 0.5 -0.2 -28.6%
Queens ABC 0.5 n/a
Our Kind of People Fox 0.5 n/a
The Blacklist NBC 0.5 -0.2 -28.6%
Ordinary Joe NBC 0.5 n/a
The Thing About Pam NBC 0.5 n/a
Black-ish ABC 0.5 -0.1 -16.7%
Holey Moley ABC 0.5 n/a
The Wonder Years ABC 0.5 n/a
Tough as Nails CBS 0.5 -0.1 -16.7%
Undercover Boss CBS 0.5 even
Alter Ego Fox 0.5 n/a
I Can See Your Voice Fox 0.5 -0.8 -61.5%
American Auto NBC 0.5 n/a
Young Rock NBC 0.5 -0.4 -44.4%
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC 0.5 -0.5 -50%
Fox College Football Fox 0.5 0.1 25%
90 Good Sam CBS 0.4 n/a
All American CW 0.4 -0.1 -20%
The Big Leap Fox 0.4 n/a
Pivoting Fox 0.4 n/a
Weakest Link NBC 0.4 -0.4 -50%
The Chase ABC 0.4 -0.5 -55.6%
To Tell the Truth ABC 0.4 -0.3 -42.9%
48 Hours CBS 0.4 even
Beyond the Edge CBS 0.4 n/a
How We Roll CBS 0.4 n/a
Domino Masters Fox 0.4 n/a
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Fox 0.4 n/a
Name That Tune Fox 0.4 -0.3 -42.9%
American Song Contest NBC 0.4 n/a
The Endgame NBC 0.4 n/a
Grand Crew NBC 0.4 n/a
Kenan NBC 0.4 -0.2 -33.3%
Mr. Mayor NBC 0.4 -0.4 -50%
The Wall NBC 0.4 -0.2 -33.3%
The Great North Fox 0.4 -0.2 -33.3%
Let the World See ABC 0.4 n/a
111 The Flash CW 0.3 -0.2 -40%
Promised Land ABC 0.3 n/a
Superman & Lois CW 0.3 n/a
The Real Dirty Dancing Fox 0.3 n/a
PBC Fight Night Fox 0.3 0.1 50%
Dateline Mystery NBC 0.3 -0.1 -25%
117 All American: Homecoming CW 0.2 n/a
Batwoman CW 0.2 even
Legends of Tomorrow CW 0.2 even
Legacies CW 0.2 -0.1 -33.3%
Naomi CW 0.2 n/a
Walker CW 0.2 -0.3 -60%
The Courtship NBC 0.2 n/a
Who Do You Believe? ABC 0.2 n/a
Come Dance With Me CBS 0.2 n/a
Duncanville Fox 0.2 n/a
Welcome to Flatch Fox 0.2 n/a
Home Sweet Home NBC 0.2 n/a
Transplant NBC 0.2 -0.5 -71.4%
130 4400 CW 0.1 n/a
Charmed CW 0.1 -0.1 -50%
Great Chocolate Showdown CW 0.1 n/a
Kung Fu CW 0.1 -0.2 -66.7%
Legends of the Hidden Temple CW 0.1 n/a
Nancy Drew CW 0.1 -0.1 -50%
Penn & Teller: Fool Us CW 0.1 -0.1 -50%
Riverdale CW 0.1 -0.3 -75%
Whose Line Is It Anyway CW 0.1 -0.1 -50%
World’s Funniest Animals CW 0.1 even
Would I Lie to You? CW 0.1 n/a
MLS Soccer FOX 0.1 n/a
Dynasty CW 0.1 even
Killer Camp CW 0.1 n/a
March CW 0.1 n/a
Masters of Illusion CW 0.1 even
Two Sentence Horror Stories CW 0.1 even

